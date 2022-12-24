Week 16 Rooting Guide: Here’s who can help Cowboys for now and for April

Week 16 has arrived, and thanks to the Christmas holiday, the majority of NFL action is taking place on Saturday. That includes the Dallas Cowboys, who will take on the Philadelphia Eagles while seeking revenge for a Week 6 loss. Dallas sits at 10-4 on the season, having already clinched a playoff berth with three games remaining. It’s the earliest Dallas has clinched a playoff berth since 2013 when they clinched in Week 13.

But Dallas isn’t in a position to celebrate, or rest, just yet. Dallas is currently sitting as the top wild-card team which would earn them the No. 5 seed and a matchup against the NFC South champion. Tampa Bay currently sits in that position with a 6-8 record. Dropping lower would mean a road rematch against one of the quality division winners, Philadelphia or Minnesota, or the team that eliminated them last postseason, San Francisco. Here’s the rooting guide for Week 16, which includes some draft considerations for the division as well.

New York Giants (8-5-1) @ Minnesota Vikings (11-3), Saturday Noon CT

The Cowboys’ magic number against the Giants is two. Whatever combination of Dallas victories and Giants losses is necessary keeps the Cowboys ahead of New York in the wild-card standings. The chances of Dallas catching Philly for the NFC East title (three straight wins for Dallas, three straight losses for the Eagles) still doesn’t secure the No. 1 seed without the Vikings and 49ers each losing one of their last three.

Very tough call here, but rooting for Cowboys to secure their five seed so they have rest options sooner rather than later. Let the rest sort itself out.

ROOT FOR THE VIKINGS

Detroit Lions (7-7) @ Carolina Panthers (5-9), Saturday Noon CT

A Lions win makes them another +.500 team Dallas has beaten, but it will be better for the Cowboys to play the Carolina Panthers than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild-card round.

ROOT FOR CAROLINA

New Orleans Saints (5-9) @ Cleveland Browns (6-8), Saturday Noon CT

This is an easy one. Rooting for the Saints to catch the Buccaneers matters for a more favorable wild-card round match, even though playing in New Orleans is no easy feat for Dallas. The Cowboys won their last matchup there but have lost 6 of 8. It’s still better than having to play Tom Brady who is now 7-0 lifetime against Dallas.

If the Saints make the playoffs, then the pick they owe the Eagles plummets into the 20s instead of being a top-10 pick.

ROOT FOR THE SAINTS

Atlanta Falcons (5-9) @ Baltimore Ravens (9-5), Saturday Noon CT

Notice the pattern, avoid Tampa Bay.

ROOT FOR THE FALCONS

Here’s an interesting one. Technically the Commanders can still catch the Cowboys in the wild-card race for the fifth or sixth seed. However, it would be great to see someone slow down Kyle Shanahan’s offense or crack DeMeco Ryans’ defense. For Washington to catch Dallas they’d need to win out while Dallas loses out, which would indicate much bigger problems so let’s go for finding exploitable flaws for the 49ers.

ROOT FOR THE COMMANDERS

Green Bay Packers (6-8) @ Miami Dolphins (8-6), Sunday Noon CT

If the Packers were to make the playoffs, then it would certainly paint Dallas’ collapse earlier in the season in a different light. But really, what does that matter? What really matters is that they might be a more viable 6th or 7th seed than the other contenders, which means they could give Dallas a better chance of being host of the NFC Championship if the Cowboys got that far.

Preferable? Home NFCC against Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay or road NFCC against one of the other NFC Big 4?

ROOT FOR THE PACKERS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-8) @ Arizona Cardinals (4-10), Sunday 720 pm CT

Tampa looked good for a half last week and reminded people what they can do if they don’t get in their own way. Then they got in their own way yet again.

ROOT FOR THE CARDINALS

