Week 16 Preview: What's wrong with the Pittsburgh Steelers?

After an 11-0 start, the Pittsburgh Steelers looked Super Bowl-bound and people around the league questioned whether 16-0 was in play? Three weeks later, the situation is very different. Having lost to the Washington Football Team, Buffalo Bills and, on Monday night, the lowly Cincinnati Bengals, the Steelers appear in free-fall. What doesn’t help matters is their Week 16 opponents are the Indianapolis Colts who boast the league’s best defense.

After briefly touching on the San Francisco 49ers acquiring former tenth overall pick Josh Rosen from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson kick off the podcast trying to diagnose: what’s wrong with the Pittsburgh Steelers? When the culprits are an aging Ben Roethlisberger, an ineffective offensive line, a defense worn thin by key injuries, the blame can be spread everywhere. JuJu Smith-Schuster losing a fumble after dancing on the Bengals logo for a TikTok video certainly doesn’t help either. (4:10)

Later, Terez drops the audio of an interview he conducted earlier in the week with former Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson (née Ochocinco) where they talk about the state of touchdown celebrations and Chad reveals his rankings of the best wideouts of all time (spoiler: Jerry Rice is third). (15:45)

In the second half of the podcast, Charles & Terez discuss two disappointing stories coming from the Washington Football Team. First, Charles sheds light on the team paying out $1.6 million to settle a sexual misconduct claim about owner Dan Snyder and how this is potentially the tip of the iceberg in regards to damaging nondisclosure agreements. Afterwards, they talk about Dwayne Haskins being spotted, mask-less, at a strip club following Washington’s loss on Sunday to the Seattle Seahawks. (34:00)

Wrapping up the podcast, the guys preview two Week 16 matchups as the Los Angeles Rams hope to bounce back in Seattle after their embarrassing loss to the New York Jets; and the Tennessee Titans travel to the Green Bay Packers as Aaron Rodgers and Derrick Henry attempt to make their MVP case. (47:10)

After starting 11-0, the Pittsburgh Steelers suffered their third straight loss on Monday night. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)

