Week 16 preview and prediction: Rams at Seahawks

For a second straight season, the Seattle Seahawks will host what could be the division title game at Lumen Field as they face off against their old rivals, the Los Angeles Rams.

This will be a rematch of the Week 10 matchup between these two teams, a game where the Rams beat Seattle 23-16 but was never as competitive as the final score might indicate.

The Rams have always been a thorn in Seattle’s side, but under head coach Sean McVay they have been Seahawks killers. Only twice has McVay’s Rams failed to score at least 28 on the Seahawks – the aforementioned Week 10 game and their first meeting in 2017, a 16-10 loss.

In fact, McVay has had so much success versus Seattle, he really should be 7-0 against them if it weren’t for a dropped goal-line touchdown in the Week 17 game or last year when LA missed a game-winning field goal.

The Rams have been enjoying a resurgent season but proved to be mortal as they fell victim to the previously 0-13 Jets, who earned an unlikely victory with a 23-20 win over the Rams last week in the upset of the year.

However, the Seahawks should rightfully be concerned about the Rams exacting revenge by taking their frustrations out on the Seahawks.

Prediction – Seahawks over Rams 23-21

The Rams may be down but they are certainly not out. They should absolutely still provide an incredibly stiff resistance to the Seahawks who will try to win their first division title since 2016.

This game will come down to two factors – Seattle’s pass rush and each team’s ability to run the ball.

When the Rams and Hawks played each other in Week 10, Seattle’s pass rush was still abysmal. Now, with the return of Jamal Adams and the acquisition of Carlos Dunlap, the Seahawks can get to the quarterback as good as any team.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff can be lethal when given ample time, but under consistent pressure, he wilts. This plays directly into the second factor, as LA’s starting running back Cam Akers will be out with an injury, leaving Goff to shoulder more of the burden.

Meanwhile, Chris Carson, Carlos Hyde and Rashaad Penny will be available for the rematch this time. If Seattle’s offense can still have its balanced attack, while the pass rush makes life miserable for Goff, the Seahawks have a chance to win back the NFC West.

