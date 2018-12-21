Week 16 Preview Podcast: Are you ready to win a fantasy championship?

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports Fantasy Podcast

It is finally here. 15-and-a-half long weeks have led us to this point. It’s nearly time for the 2018 fantasy football championship round!

Did you make it to the title game?

If so, you’re probably dealing with a lot right now. Injuries, tough matchups, and regressing players have all come to the forefront of the fantasy playoffs. James Conner might not play again, and now Todd Gurley and DeAndre Hopkins — practically league-winning assets — are both dealing with injuries.

Drew Brees and Michael Thomas have been anything but high-scoring the last couple of weeks, as the offense has practically shifted into a gritty, clock-killing unit buoyed by an improving defense. That said, the Saints are returning home, where fantasy fireworks have been the norm.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs stars will travel to Seattle, where it’s always tough to play — are you downgrading any of them?

Liz and Dalton break down those and the other big Week 16 happenings in this latest podcast episode.

They also asked you about which players whom you’ve counted on all season — but are benching for the fantasy championship. Aaron Rodgers is a name being shared, as well as none other than Mr. 100-Yards himself, Adam Thielen!

Of course, we can’t forget about Andy and Brad going at it over their Week 16 rankings, and there are some differing opinions about Derrick Henry.

Liz and Dalton then wrap up with a couple bargains and fades for Yahoo Daily Fantasy.

