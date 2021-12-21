Week 16 Pickups: Week 15 isn’t over yet

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski try their best to recommend pickups for week 16, in a very important week for fantasy football playoffs, while games for week 15 are still yet to be played. Later, the guys attempt to preview the SEA/LAR and WFT/PHI games that will be played on Tuesday night.

Stay up to date with the latest fantasy football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooFantasy

Follow Andy @AndyBehrens

Follow Dalton @DaltonDelDon

Follow Liz @LizLoza_FF

Follow Matt @MattHarmon_BYB

Follow Scott @Scott_Pianowski

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts