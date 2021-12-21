Week 16 Pickups: Week 15 isn’t over yet

Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski
·1 min read

Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski try their best to recommend pickups for week 16, in a very important week for fantasy football playoffs, while games for week 15 are still yet to be played. Later, the guys attempt to preview the SEA/LAR and WFT/PHI games that will be played on Tuesday night.

