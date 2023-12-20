Week 16 Optimal Flex Plays: Amari Cooper could put your fantasy team over the top

Hey you! Still playing fantasy football? Ok cool, let’s talk. If you started Najee Harris, Marquise Brown (injured SMH) or the Ravens’ receivers because of this article, my bad. Hopefully you skimmed that part and went with Jayden Reed, Curtis Samuel and Jahmyr Gibbs instead. If you’re still alive in your fantasy playoffs it doesn’t matter how, what matters is just surviving to see another day. You know why I’m here, so let’s get to it. If you’re going against Christian McCaffrey though, I’m sorry.

WR - Amari Cooper, Browns @ Texans

Cooper was in my Stock Up, Stock Down article earlier this week so it’s not too much of a surprise that I think you should fire him up in Week 16. He’s been the WR12 in total fantasy points over his last two games, averaging 16.8 points in those contests. The Browns have turned into a pass-happy offense with Joe Flacco under center in his three starts and he has been putting up massive numbers:



Week 13: 23-of-44, 254 yards, two touchdowns and one interception

Week 14: 26-of-45, 311 yards, three touchdowns and one interception

Week 15: 28-of-44, 374 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions

With this kind of volume, Cooper is bound to succeed statistically down the stretch. The Texans have allowed a wideout to score a receiving touchdown in five of their last six games and Cooper is coming off a performance where he went 4-109-1. He’ll continue to eat well against the Texans.

WR - Brandin Cooks, Cowboys @ Dolphins

I didn’t put Cooks here in Week 15 and he caught 2-of-6 targets for 10 yards against the Bills. I didn’t love the matchup for him then, but I’m back in on him this week as they face the Dolphins, which outside of Week 15 (against the Jets) have been a little more giving to receivers. In three of their last four games they've allowed a receiver to gain at least 65 yards or score a touchdown. While Jalen Ramsey and Xavien Howard are amongst the best cornerback tandems in the NFL, the possibility of missing their two starting safeties, Jevon Holland and DeShon Elliott, could hurt going against Dallas' offense. This game has the highest implied total of any game in Week 16 at 51 points. The scoreboard should rack up points. Start Cooks if you need too.

WR - Jordan Addison, Vikings vs. Lions

Addison having a solid all around game with Justin Jefferson present is what we've been waiting for. He's on his way to clearing 1,000 yards as a rookie on the heels of a 6-111-2 performance, his best since Week 7. In a pivotal NFC North matchup, Addison will face a Lions defense that has allowed a receiver to gain 95 yards or score a touchdown in five of their last six games. In three of those instances, both happened. Obviously those numbers could be in favor of Jefferson or T.J. Hockenson, but with a game total of 47 points, there should be opportunities for everyone to get their share. While Addison is not a shoe-in start, he could provide relief if you’ve had injuries at the position.

RB/WR - Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson, Jets vs. Commanders

It was a bad week for this duo against the Dolphins in Week 15, huh? Yea I know, everyone thought the Jets would put up a better fight against them after they had just been stunned by the Titans. Not me, but that was last week and I’m back in on the Jets in Week 16. The Commanders have the worst defense in the NFL and both Hall and Wilson should be due for nice games. The Commanders allow the sixth-most fantasy points per game to running backs and the second-most to wide receivers. Wilson and Hall had nice days in Week 14 and I'm looking for them to replicate those performances against a team who’s more “down bad” than the Jets are. The hope is that Zach Wilson can clear concussion protocol to maximize the Jets’ offense. If Trevor Siemian is the starter then… oops?

RB - D’Andre Swift, Eagles vs. Giants

Swift was great at getting tackled right before the goal line in Week 15 against the Seahawks. He ran well on his 18 carries for 74 yards, his best outing since Week 12. The lack of receiving work recently is worrisome, but playing against the (although better) Giants defense should help him out a little. Alvin Kamara is fresh off a 21-touch, 110-scrimmage yard performance against the Giants and in the week prior AJ Dillion was able to gain 73 yards. Swift will certainly have his opportunities to be successful, but a touchdown or two would be nice. In Week 16, Swift is the flex play of all flex plays.

RB - Gus Edwards, Ravens @ 49ers

I know this one is tough, but hopefully I can make sense of it for you. If you don’t think the Ravens will ever hover around the goal line, don't start Edwards, if you do, then start him. Edwards was most certainly losing his grip as the Ravens RB1 as Keaton Mitchell continued to ascend. With Mitchell now out for the season, Edwards should go back to getting double-digit carries even in a tough matchup against the 49ers. After Mitchell went down in Week 15, Edwards proceeded to have his first double-digit carry game and touchdown since Week 11. Outside of touchdowns there hasn’t been much of a reason to start the Gus Bus this season, but he may have one in him against the 49ers.