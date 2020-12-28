Week 16 NFL Recap: With one week left, did Aaron Rodgers just take the lead in MVP race?

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

With just one week left of 2020 NFL regular season games remaining, the coveted MVP award that was, at one point, clearly destined for Russell Wilson, and at another, evidently Patrick Mahomes' for the taking, appears to have changed hands for perhaps one last time. The Green Bay Packers dealt the Tennessee Titans a decisive 40-14 loss on Sunday night, and in doing so, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers threw 4 TDs in another stellar performance.

Where does the MVP race stand at the season's final leg? Do the Chicago Bears owe Mitchell Trubisky another shot in 2021? How do the Dallas Cowboys, who are potentially one win away from the most unlikely playoff berth ever, avoid "the velvet rut?"

Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson address all those questions and the league's major storylines, recapping all fifteen games from this weekend's action.

