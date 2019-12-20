Week 16 injury report roundup

Week 16 of the 2019 NFL season kicks off on Saturday with three games and it continues with 12 more games on Sunday. The 30 teams taking part in those games have handed in their final injury reports of the week and all injury designations for those games are below.

The Packers and Vikings are playing on Monday night, so they won’t release their final injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

With that housekeeping out of the way, here are all the injury reports for Sunday.

Texans at Buccaneers

WR Will Fuller (hamstring) heads up the list of Texans players listed as questionable. S Jahleel Addae (achilles), RB Carlos Hyde (ankle), RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring) and LB Brennan Scarlett (achilles, shoulder) round out that category. LB Jacob Martin (knee) and LB Benardrick McKinney (concussion) are out for the Texans.

The Buccaneers listed QB Jameis Winston (right thumb, knee) as questionable. He took part in all of the team’s practices this week. DT Beau Allen (ankle), WR Chris Godwin (hamstring) and TE Tanner Hudson (concussion) are out for Tampa. CB Carlton Davis (ankle), C Ryan Jensen (elbow) and T Donovan Smith (ankle, knee) join Winston in the questionable group.

Bills at Patriots

The Bills will play without T Ty Nsekhe (ankle). Defensive tackle Corey Liuget (knee) is listed as questionable.

LB Ja'whaun Bentley (knee), LB Jamie Collins (shoulder), WR Julian Edelman (knee, shoulder) and CB Jason McCourty (groin) are all listed as questionable for the Patriots. CB Jonathan Jones (groin) is the only player ruled out for New England.

Rams at 49ers

Rams CB Troy Hill (thumb) is out this weekend. K Greg Zuerlein (quad) is listed as questionable.

DE Dee Ford (quadricep, hamstring), S Jaquiski Tartt (ribs) and DT Jullian Taylor (elbow) won’t play for the 49ers. G Mike Person (neck) is listed as questionable.

Jaguars at Falcons

WR D.J. Chark (ankle) is questionable to play in the Jaguars’ first game since firing executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin.

The Falcons also have a brief injury report. G James Carpenter (concussion) is out this weekend.

Ravens at Browns

The Ravens didn’t rule anyone out, but LB Chris Board (concussion) and T Ronnie Stanley (concussion) are listed as questionable.

The Browns also didn’t rule anyone out. RB Dontrell Hilliard (neck), T Kendall Lamm (knee), S Eric Murray (knee), DT Sheldon Richardson (back), C J.C. Tretter (knee) and DE Olivier Vernon (knee) make up their questionable group.

Panthers at Colts

Panthers LB Shaq Thompson (ankle) has been ruled out. LB Marquis Haynes (knee) is also out while WR Curtis Samuel (knee) and defensive tackle Vernon Butler (illness) is listed as questionable.

S Malik Hooker (hand) is listed as questionable and the Colts have ruled out DT Denico Autry (concussion), CB Kenny Moore (ankle) and CB Quincy Wilson (shoulder).

Bengals at Dolphins

WR A.J. Green (ankle) and G John Miller (concussion) are out for the otherwise healthy Bengals.

The Dolphins listed C Evan Boehm (ankle), DE Taco Charlton (ankle), RB Chandler Cox (shoulder), K Jason Sanders (illness) and DT Zach Sieler (ankle) as questionable for Sunday.

Steelers at Jets

The Steelers did not hand out any injury designations for Sunday’s game.

The Jets are not as healthy as their visitors. G Tom Compton (calf) and WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring, knee) were given doubtful tags while S Jamal Adams (ankle), DE Henry Anderson (shoulder), WR Robby Anderson (illness), T Kelvin Beachum (ankles), CB Arthur Maulet (calf), DT Steve McLendon (knee, hip), CB Brian Poole (concussion, ankle), RB Bilal Powell (ankle) and DT Quinnen Williams (neck) are listed as questionable.

Saints at Titans

Saints LB Kiko Alonso (quadricep), S Vonn Bell (knee) and G Larry Warford (knee) are out this weekend. S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (concussion), G Andrus Peat (forearm) and CB Patrick Robinson (calf) are listed as questionable.

Titans RB Derrick Henry (hamstring) is off the report, but WR Adam Humphries (ankle) and CB Adoree' Jackson (foot) are out. DT Jeffery Simmons (knee) drew a questionable tag.

Giants at Washington

QB Daniel Jones is expected to start for the Giants after missing the last two games. TE Rhett Ellison (concussion) is out and the only player on the injury report.

Washington S Landon Collins (Achilles) is listed as questionable for the matchup with his former team. CB Quinton Dunbar (hamstring) is out and CB Fabian Moreau (hamstring) isn’t expected to play after being listed as doubtful.

Lions at Broncos

The Lions won’t have LB Christian Jones (shoulder), DT A'Shawn Robinson (shoulder) and T Rick Wagner (knee). LB Devon Kennard (hamstring) and RB Bo Scarbrough (ribs) are considered questionable.

Broncos DE Adam Gotsis (knee), T Ja'Wuan James (knee) and G Ronald Leary (concussion) are out this Sunday. TE Noah Fant (shoulder, illness), DE Dre’Mont Jones (ankle), DT Kyle Peko (illness), G Dalton Risner (illness) and DE DeMarcus Walker (ankle) are listed as questionable.

Raiders at Chargers

The Raiders will be missing G Richie Incognito (ankle), RB Josh Jacobs (shoulder) and LB Marquel Lee (toe).

T Russell Okung (groin) is unlikely to play after the Chargers listed him as doubtful. RB Justin Jackson (hamstring) is listed as questionable.

Cowboys at Eagles

LB Leighton Vander Esch (neck) is out again for the Cowboys. CB C.J. Goodwin (thumb), WR Devin Smith (knee) and LB Joe Thomas (knee) are listed as questionable.

The Eagles will play without T Lane Johnson (ankle) again this weekend. WR Nelson Agholor (knee), DE Derek Barnett (ankle), RB Jordan Howard (shoulder) and CB Avonte Maddox (knee) are all listed as questionable.

Cardinals at Seahawks

The Cardinals listed WR Christian Kirk (ankle), G Justin Pugh (back) and DT Caraun Reid (knee) as questionable for Sunday’s game.

The Seahawks don’t expect to have DE Jadeveon Clowney (core) or S Quandre Diggs (ankle) after listing them as doubtful. T Duane Brown (knee, biceps), CB Shaquill Griffin (hamstring) and LB Mychal Kendricks (hamstring) are all listed as questionable.

Chiefs at Bears

The Chiefs will play without CB Morris Claiborne (shoulder) and G Andrew Wylie (illness, ankle, shoulder) on Sunday night.

WR Taylor Gabriel (concussion) and T Bobby Massie (ankle) are out for the Bears. CB Prince Amukamara (hamstring) and DT Akiem Hicks (elbow) are listed as questionable.