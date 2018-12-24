Week 16 Fantasy Wrap: Look out for Browns offensive stars in 2019

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns

Baker Mayfield finished with 284 yards and three touchdowns (which could’ve been more had Cleveland not knelt inside the three-yard line late after a big pass play). He now sports an 8.5 YPA mark with 16 scores over seven games since Hue Jackson was fired.

Mayfield has seven TD passes over the last eight quarters versus the Bengals (while in full revenge mode) and has thrived under first-time play caller Freddie Kitchens. Mayfield is absolutely the real deal, and I’ll have him as a top-10 fantasy QB entering 2019.

Nick Chubb, meanwhile, ran for another 112 yards (5.9 YPC) and entered third in the NFL in YPC after contact. He’ll be a first round fantasy pick next year…Jarvis Landry and Antonio Callaway have disappointed, although Sunday we saw the former has a strong left throwing arm. It’s safe to expect Cleveland to address WR in free agency/the draft, but David Njoku (who’s forced nearly as many missed tackles as Travis Kelce this season) has flashed promising signs. The offensive line has graded well in pass protection too, so the future is extremely bright for this young Browns team.

Baker Mayfield is leading a resurgent, exciting Browns offense. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Jameis Winston lost two crucial fumbles, including one returned 69 yards for a score. Dak Prescott ran in his sixth TD over the last nine games…Ezekiel Elliott recorded his fewest yards from scrimmage since Week 7 and hasn’t scored in any of the last three games — a span in which he’s totaled 88 touches. His lack of use at the goal-line Sunday was extremely frustrating, especially against Tampa Bay’s abysmal red-zone defense. That said, it wasn’t quite as brutal as Amari Cooper’s disappearing act. Regardless, Elliott will absolutely be in the conversation for the No. 1 pick in 2019 fantasy drafts.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions

Kirk Cousins finished with 253 yards (9.0 YPA) and three scores but generally didn’t play well. He greatly benefitted from a Hail Mary to Kyle Rudolph, who secured all nine targets and finished with more yards (122) than Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs combined (90) while doubling his season TD total…Matthew Stafford wasn’t sacked 10 times like his last meeting with Minnesota, but getting just 3.6 YPA was just as bad…All these tough late season matchups while in a poor environment is good news for those looking to draft Kenny Golladay next year (the same with Kerryon Johnson’s injury), so take advantage of it next summer.

New York Giants vs. Indianapolis Colts

Eli Manning got 9.4 YPA without Odell Beckham Jr. and continues to play far better on the road. Andrew Luck was once again kept clean, taking just one sack on 47 attempts…Saquon Barkley was held to just 2.0 YPC and wasn’t overly active as a receiver against a defense that’s struggled covering RBs (although the Colts are one of only two teams who’ve yet to allow a 100-yard rusher this season), but at least his goal-line score was nice…Marlon Mack similarly disappointed in a plus matchup, while Sterling Shepard stepped up with easily his best game of the season…Evan Engram totaled 113 yards but had a run in which he scored but was called just short of the end zone that Pat Shurmer couldn’t be bothered to review. He was later tackled inside the one-yard line after a catch.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Miami Dolphins

Kalen Ballage had an early 31-yard catch but was barely heard from again; I expected more than four carries…Carlos Hyde finished with more rushing yards than Leonard Fournette on 10 fewer carries. No Jaguars running back has run for 100 yards in a game this season…Whoever made the curious decision to air this game and not Carolina/Atlanta on DirecTV’s “Game Mix” must not be a huge fantasy football fan.

Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots

Josh Allen managed a late TD throw to save a totally disastrous fantasy game (and secure the backdoor cover), but the Patriots continue to remain undefeated against rookie quarterbacks. In fact, New England is now 25-0 at home against QBs 24-years-old and under with Bill Belichick as head coach…Tom Brady wasn’t any better (5.3 YPA, season-low 48.3 Passer Rating), but a dominant rushing attack led by Sony Michel helped carry New England to an easy win. That and this Julian Edelman unorthodox touchdown…To say Rob Gronkowski looked a step slow would be an understatement. I won’t be ranking him as a top-10 fantasy tight end next year.

Green Bay Packers vs. New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers and Sam Darnold combined for 783 passing yards with a 5:0 TD:INT ratio, with the former also adding 32 rushing yards and two scores on the ground during a monstrous performance in the fantasy championship…Jamaal Williams and Elijah McGuire both proved fine starts in a game that scored a whopping 82 points, as Green Bay recorded its first road win of the season…Davante Adams had an ugly game (3.9 YPT), but he saved his longest catch (16 yards) for the TD-winner in overtime…Chris Herndon’s one-handed grab was nice…Robby Anderson is a baller and only wasn’t able to add to his big game (13-9-140-1) purely because of losing a coin toss. I’ll once again be hyping Anderson as someone to target in drafts next year.

Sam Darnold offered a glimpse into his potential in a duel with Aaron Rodgers in Week 16. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

Houston Texans vs. Philadelphia Eagles

With a Houston funnel defense on tap that’s been sneakily inviting to fantasy quarterbacks, I liked Nick Foles as a cheap DFS option but mistakingly stacked him with Alshon Jeffery instead of Zach Ertz, who tied the NFL record by tight ends with nine receptions at halftime. Foles threw for the most yards in Eagles history (471) with four scores (9.6 YPA), and for whatever reason the Eagles’ offense continues to operate far better with him under center. Philadelphia would once again be a dangerous entry into the postseason tournament, should they make it…Deshaun Watson threw for 300 yards for the first time since Week 5, and he added two scores — both through the air and on the ground — in a clutch performance, highlighted by this impressive connection with Vyncint Smith.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers

Taylor Heinicke at least extended the defense while playing through an injury, while Matt Ryan had a strong game (9.2 YPA, 3:0 TD:INT) and watched Brian Hill run for 115 yards after Tevin Coleman (fittingly) left injured…Christian McCaffrey has been unlucky not to find the end zone each of the past two games while totaling 56 touches at home. However, the QB switch from Cam Newton had no negative affect on CMC’s value…Calvin Ridley remains boom-or-bust while Curtis Samuel somehow turned 13 targets into just 41 scoreless yards. Atlanta continues to be an extremely poor matchup for outside receivers.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals

Jared Goff bounced back (9.0 YPA) after three straight poor games, while Josh Rosen continued to look shockingly bad (3.8 YPA). The biggest story, however, was C.J. Anderson’s huge performance (167 rushing yards and a TD) while replacing an inactive Todd Gurley, who carried fantasy owners all year but whose absence was especially painful given the game’s late afternoon start. Gurley has 21 touchdowns on the season, but it was a free agent who wasn’t signed until Tuesday who was the fantasy difference maker in Week 16 championships. Moreover, Anderson got 8.4 YPC, while consensus first-rounder David Johnson finished with 35 rushing yards…Larry Fitzgerald tossed the first touchdown pass of his career, becoming the oldest wide receiver ever to do so.

Chicago Bears vs. San Francisco 49ers

Nick Mullens took a step back against the league’s best defense, with arguably his biggest mistake not running for a first down on the team’s final offensive play. Losing Dante Pettis (and Matt Breida) early to a knee injury didn’t help matters. “Reaggravated” isn’t really a word, but it should be when it comes to Breida and his ankle injury. Pettis entered ranked first among all receivers in target separation and also in the top-five in fantasy points per target. He did so as a raw rookie with C.J. Beathard and Mullens mostly throwing to him, so hopefully his injury isn’t serious…The 49ers recovered two fumbles, which marked the team’s first takeaways since October 7…Allen Robinson lost a fumble but had 85 yards on eight targets in a tough matchup with Richard Sherman, before the latter was ejected.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New Orleans Saints

Drew Brees and Ben Roethlisberger combined for 706 yards and a 4:0 TD:INT ratio, although the game’s lone other pass was intercepted on an ill-advised Taysom Hill-to-Ted Ginn throw (Sean Payton really needs to stop it). Brees now sports a 21:1 TD:INT ratio at home this season, as the Saints secured the first seed in the NFC…Alvin Kamara was held to just 23 rushing yards yet scored twice on the ground, while Michael Thomas, Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster all surpassed 100 receiving yards, although the latter lost a crucial late fumble.

It wouldn’t be shocking to see JJSS go before AB in some drafts next year, but Brown is saving his best for last in 2018…The often road-weary Steelers put up 28 points against a New Orleans defense that entered having allowed the fewest in the NFL over the previous six weeks. With the top seed clinched, the Saints will likely provide a good example of why most fantasy leagues end before Week 17.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Seattle Seahawks

Both Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes tossed three scores without a pick, but Wilson was far more efficient (9.3 YPA vs. 6.8), although he’s still searching for his first rushing score on the year. Wilson has tied his career-high with 34 TD tosses this year on just 406 pass attempts…Damien Williams and Chris Carson had big games in the shootout, with Charcandrick West moving into KC’s RB2 role. Williams secured all 13 targets and totaled 263 yards from scrimmage with three touchdowns during the final two weeks of the fantasy playoffs, as Andy Reid’s system is a true gift…Kansas City remains a sieve against tight ends, allowing both Nick Vannett and Ed Dickson to score, while Doug Baldwin saw season-highs in targets (12) and receiving yards (126) and has four touchdowns over the last three games (and was tackled at the one Sunday night).

