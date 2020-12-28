Week 16 Fantasy Football Wrap: Titans @ Packers

Cold weather conditions couldn’t prevent Aaron Rodgers from tossing another four touchdowns (matching his number of incompletions on the night), as he continued to play like an MVP while getting 9.2 YPA in the blowout win. Rodgers was picked off, although that still ends his regular season at home with an acceptable 23:2 TD:INT ratio … Ryan Tannehill struggled badly but saved his fantasy day with a 45-yard touchdown run. Corey Davis, however, was somehow a complete no-show despite A.J. Brown being quiet while dealing with an injury and Jaire Alexander … The Titans attempted the most cowardly punt in more than a decade.

While Aaron Jones battled through his toe injury and later a new one to his hip (and somehow had a long gain stand after Tennessee didn’t challenge him stepping out of bounds), AJ Dillon got the bulk of Green Bay’s backfield work with Jamaal Williams out and certainly impressed. The Titans weren’t exactly the ‘85 Bears on defense, but Dillon looked good while scoring twice and will enter 2021 as one of the top backup running backs to target at fantasy drafts … Those drafts will likely start with Davante Adams going #1, as he recorded three more TDs Sunday night. His 17 touchdown catches rank top-five in NFL history in a season, and Adams has done so over just 13 games.

Highlight of the game

#ajdillon been waiting since that 1st year at bc to see you score that first #nfl touchdown @ajdillon7 pic.twitter.com/bt3hBjMfNR — Ethan Lowell (@EthanLowell2) December 28, 2020

