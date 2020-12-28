Week 16 Fantasy Football Wrap: Broncos @ Chargers

Jerry Jeudy has racked up air yards during his rookie season, but few players struggled on the field more in Week 16. He dropped balls on back-to-back plays at one point in the first half, and then suffered yet another in the end zone later. Drew Lock also missed a wide-open Jeudy that would have resulted in a 70-yard touchdown, and if that wasn’t enough, the wideout dropped another pass with 30 seconds left that likely would’ve resulted in overtime. Jeudy turned 15 targets into five drops and 61 scoreless yards in a game that improbably had the division-rival Raiders feeling OK about drafting Henry Ruggs ahead of Jeudy …

[Week 16 Recaps: LAR-SEA | CIN-HOU | TEN-GB | PHI-DAL | WFT-CAR | BAL-NYG | IND-PIT | KC-ATL | CLE-NYJ | DEN-LAC | JAX-CHI]

The Broncos’ defense entered battered by injuries and having allowed the most yards per play in the NFL over the last three weeks, so Justin Herbert’s fantasy line could certainly be seen as a disappointment during championship week, although no Keenan Allen didn’t help (Tyron Johnson turned out to be more catatonic than he did a sleeper) … Melvin Gordon saw a few more carries as expected without Phillip Lindsay, but he lost a goal-line score to his QB, and it was odd he saw zero targets in a game Lock attempted 47 passes … Austin Ekeler’s three targets were also disappointing, but at least he took one for a touchdown. When drafts come around next year, don’t forget Ekeler finished this season while playing hurt.

Here’s your standard “wide receiver picks off quarterback” play:

#Chargers WR Mike Williams picked off Drew Lock in the endzone to end the game.



Chargers survive.pic.twitter.com/dBduQ6lVM7 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 28, 2020

Follow Dalton Del Don on Twitter