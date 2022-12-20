Week 16 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups: Injury updates, Dotson on fire & waiver wire etiquette

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Matt Harmon is joined by Andy Behrens to break down the news coming out of Week 15 in the NFL before diving into what is left on waiver wires, but not before laying out some crucial waiver wire etiquette.

First, the guys discuss the disappointing news coming out regarding Jonathan Taylor’s high ankle sprain and what a blow that is for fantasy teams. Then the guys spend time talking about Trevor Lawrence, who is ascending to one of the highest tiers of fantasy QBs right now.

After a brief lesson on waiver wire etiquette, Andy explains why you should be adding Tyler Allgeier or Jahan Dotson to your team (especially if you’re still alive in the playoffs). Also, which “cheat code” QB/TE hybrid is the right answer this week?

Finally, Matt and Andy tell you who to drop, who to hold on to, and give an update on Matt’s mom’s fantasy league.

05:05 NEWS / Jonathan Taylor high ankle sprain

12:15 NEWS / Jaguars LT Cam Robinson torn meniscus

18:20 NEWS / Jets QB Mike White (ribs) has “a lot of hurdles to clear”

24:30 NEWS / Packers waive WR Sammy Watkin

25:40 SNF: Giants 20, Commanders 12

37:00 Waiver Wire Etiquette

41:45 Waiver Wire Pickups: Running Backs

49:05 Waiver Wire Pickups: Wide Receivers & Tight Ends

56:35 Waiver Wire Pickups: Brock Purdy

60:05 Drops

64:10 Hold On Loosely

67:35 Treviso Babes Update

