Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings: Wide Receivers

The Seattle Seahawks' passing attack will look a little different this week, as many fantasy managers are surely aware. Tyler Lockett, the team leader in receiving yards (964) and receiving touchdowns (8), is set to be sidelined for the Week 16 game against the Kansas City Chiefs after undergoing hand surgery Monday — and somehow, there's a chance Lockett misses just this one game, per head coach Pete Carroll. That's, of course, great news for Lockett and the Seahawks as they remain in the playoff hunt.

In the short term, what could this mean for DK Metcalf and other pass catchers in Seattle's offense? It's easy to expect more work for Metcalf, the team leader in receptions (79), but others will have to step up against the Chiefs in a matchup featuring two of the league's highest-scoring offenses. From Andy Behrens' waiver wire pickups column:

But without Lockett in the mix, 7-9 targets per game are up for grabs and Marquise Goodwin is likely to claim a few of them. He's one of the fastest men in the league and only a week removed from a 5-catch, 95-yard performance in which he delivered his fourth touchdown of the season. Seattle is definitely going to have to put the ball in the air against the Chiefs in Week 16, so Goodwin has a clear path to fantasy relevance.

Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf appears to have a favorable fantasy matchup this week. (Photo by Christopher Mast/Getty Images)

Lockett's absence aside, Metcalf at least projects to be plenty relevant going up against a Chiefs defense that is the sixth-best matchup for WR fantasy scoring (30.3 ppg). Metcalf is a clearcut top-10 play at his position in our analysts' weekly rankings — and in the eyes of one, he ranks as a top-five WR.

Here's the wide receiver position — check out where Metcalf and the rest of the WRs landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 16:

2022 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

