Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings: Kickers

There is a new king at the top of the fantasy football kicker leaderboard as we head into Week 16. Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson now sits at the top with 136 points, one more than the second-place boot, Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass.

It's not hard to see why Carlson now leads the pack. He ranks in the top three in both field-goal attempts and makes. He's also tied for No. 1 in field goals of more than 50 yards (with Dallas Cowboys kicker, Brett Maher). And in the fantasy playoffs, a kicker who can hit those long ones becomes incredibly valuable.

Daniel Carlson is delivering the points to fantasy managers. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Even beyond ability, however, it's likely more important for fantasy kickers to deliver volume during the playoffs, too. Take the case of Justin Tucker in Week 15.

Heading into that Week Justin Tucker was at the top of the kicker leaderboard. Now, he's fourth on the list. And all it took was a week in which the GOAT kicker made just one field goal. His first attempt was a successful 53-yarder, which made you think that even more good things were ahead.

Instead, Tucker shockingly missed a 48-yarder, and then had his third attempt, a 50-yarder, blocked. Those were his only chances; the Ravens scored no touchdowns on the day, so Tucker couldn't boost his day with extra points, either.

Carlson had a four-game double-digit-point streak come to an end in Week 15, but he still scored more than Tucker thanks to three converted extra-point tries.

So, as you head into your fantasy semifinal matchups in Week 16, make sure you take stock of your kickers. It might seem like an unimportant, trivial position, but we need all the points we can get in the playoffs!

Check out how Carlson and how the rest of the kicker position shakes out for Week 16 in our expert rankings!

