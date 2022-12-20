Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings: Defenses

The Baltimore Ravens defense has been one of the better fantasy football D/STs of the 2022 season. They're currently ranked fifth among D/STs in fantasy points with 119. Only the Eagles, Patriots, 49ers and Cowboys (not in that order) rank ahead of the Ravens. And while they haven't broken the 20-point threshold this season — their largest mark came in Week 11, 17 points against the Panthers — Baltimore has a chance to challenge its season-high in Week 16.

The Ravens will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16, the fantasy football semifinals.

Fantasy managers in the semifinals will need the Ravens defense to deliver a big performance. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

The Falcons have been a barely-middle-of-the-pack team teetering on falling into the bottom of the barrel seemingly all season. A weak division has allowed the team to stay relatively afloat, but anyone keeping track knows the team has big holes in it.

Perhaps none bigger than quarterback, as the Falcons finally benched Marcus Mariota and handed the keys over to their rookie signal caller, Desmond Ridder. And while there's hope Ridder's youthful upside could stabilize the Falcons offense, his Week 15 debut was anything but impressive. Ridder completed just 13 passes for a paltry 97 yards and no touchdowns (he did rush six times for 38 yards, showing some juice in the running game). Of course, a divisional matchup for an NFL debut isn't exactly an easy task, but facing a vaunted defense in your second career start isn't much better either.

With the Ravens trying to keep pace with the Bengals in the AFC North, they will need their defense to give the rookie a rude welcome in Week 16. And fantasy managers will be hoping that rude welcome equates to a bunch of fantasy points!

Here's the defense position — check out the Ravens and how the rest of the D/STs landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 16:

