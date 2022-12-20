Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings

We're about to head into the fantasy football semifinals, just one week before the big one, and the quarterback leaderboard is getting tight! Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are all vying for the title of 2022's best fantasy quarterback — who do you think will end up on top in the end?

Hurts — the current top-scoring QB with 374.6 points — is currently dealing with a shoulder injury that has his Week 16 status in limbo, so it could be a short-lived time at the top if he's forced to miss the divisional game between the Eagles and Cowboys.

That leaves Mahomes and Allen, who are separated by a measly 2.2 points on the leaderboard (Mahomes has scored 364.1, Allen 361.9). Each signal caller delivered masterful performances in Week 15 too, likely propelling their fantasy managers to the semifinals (if they weren't already destined to go there as top seeds).

Allen will take on the Chicago Bears defense in Week 16, a squad vulnerable against the run — and we all know how much of a threat Allen is when he takes off with the football.

Mahomes will square off against the Seattle Seahawks, a defense that, after showing signs of progression, has recently reverted back to their sieve-like ways. That's bad news, especially considering Mahomes just shredded a Texans defense that's been solid against the pass.

Patrick Mahomes delivered a monster fantasy performance in Week 15. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

If you have either of these elite quarterbacks on your roster, you're set up for success in Week 16.

As you look to bolster those lineups with waiver wire pickups, whether you're trying to figure out your FLEX spot or figure out which tight end or defense to stream — whatever your lineup woes for this game and all the other games ahead, our expert rankings below can help.

Check them out and good luck with your fantasy football playoff matchups in Week 16!

2022 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

