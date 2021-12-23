Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF









Dallas Goedert attempts to stay scorching against the Giants, Pro Bowler Kyle Pitts takes on the Lions, and Hunter Henry hunts touchdowns vs. the Bills.

Week 16 Tight Ends

TE Notes: Dismantling defenses no matter who is under center, matchups don’t matter for Mark Andrews. … With Elijah Mitchell (knee) missing another game, George Kittle figures to go ballistic against the Titans’ increasingly pass-funnel defense. … Travis Kelce’s 36.1 half PPR points in Week 15 were the most by any tight end all season. Now our attention turns to his and Tyreek Hill’s status on the COVID-19 list. The bottom line is, there is no scenario where Kelce is ranked outside the top three if he suits up. … It was a surprisingly sleepy Week 15 for Rob Gronkowski, who could corral just 2-of-11 targets in Tom Brady’s hour of need. You will never again see a performance that inefficient from this duo. Gronk’s fantasy semifinal ceiling is as high as anyone at the position. … One-touchdown wonder Kyle Pitts defaults into the top eight based on his plus matchup and lack of consistent competition, both in his own offense and from fellow tight ends outside the “big four.”

With Cole Beasley on the COVID-19 list and Emmanuel Sanders still battling a knee issue, Dawson Knox vaults into the top five despite his concerning matchup. No team has permitted fewer fantasy points up the seam than New England. We are hoping for big plays and touchdowns with Knox. … Up to 18 targets over his past two appearances, Zach Ertz’s importance to the Cardinals’ offense continues to increase. Rondale Moore (ankle) has now joined DeAndre Hopkins (knee) on the shelf. It helps Ertz’s cause that the Colts allow the third most TE fantasy points. … Dallas Goedert is suddenly surging. Tuesday’s big game with Jalen Hurts was overdue. This has the looks of something beautiful for the final three games. … Dalton Schultz keeps soaking up free looks. … Pat Freiermuth will be racing the concussion protocol to suit up in Kansas City. Having suffered his second head injury in under four weeks, there is a strong chance Freiermuth gets a week to rest.

Neither Mike Gesicki nor Hunter Henry have great matchups. They are in the top 12 because everyone else behind them is so inconsistent. We know Henry is always a 50-50 bet to score. Gesicki usually draws 6-7 targets. Even with Jaylen Waddle (COVID-19) returning, Gesicki will probably land in that sweet spot vs. a Saints defense that figures to force Miami to pass. … Coming off his second highest target total of the season (nine), Cole Kmet has a “point chase” spot in a Seahawks D handing out the fifth most TE fantasy points. … You could argue Noah Fant and Albert Okwuegbunam have the best chemistry with Drew Lock of the Broncos’ pass catchers. Fant from their time together over the past few seasons, Okwuegbunam from their college days. Vegas is soft up the seam, and the conservative Broncos will not be cutting Lock loose on the boundary. … Evan Engram continues to disappoint, yet the Giants lack meaningful target competition. The Eagles allow the most TE fantasy points. … You are on your own beyond this point. Cameron Brate is a Week 16 wild card for the target-needy Bucs.

