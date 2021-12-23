Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Patrick Daugherty
·4 min read
In this article:
Dallas Goedert attempts to stay scorching against the Giants, Pro Bowler Kyle Pitts takes on the Lions, and Hunter Henry hunts touchdowns vs. the Bills.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 16 Tight Ends

RK

Player

Opp

1

Mark Andrews

@CIN

2

George Kittle

@TEN

3

Rob Gronkowski

@CAR

4

Dawson Knox

@NE

5

Dallas Goedert

NYG

6

Zach Ertz

IND

7

Kyle Pitts

DET

8

Dalton Schultz

WAS

9

Mike Gesicki

@NO

10

Hunter Henry

BUF

11

Pat Freiermuth

@KC

12

Cole Kmet

@SEA

13

Noah Fant

@LV

14

Tyler Conklin

LA

15

Albert Okwuegbunam

@LV

16

Jared Cook

@HOU

17

C.J. Uzomah

BAL

18

Foster Moreau

DEN

19

Gerald Everett

CHI

20

Evan Engram

@PHI

21

James O'Shaughnessy

@NYJ

22

Jonnu Smith

BUF

23

Cameron Brate

@CAR

24

Austin Hooper

@GB

25

David Njoku

@GB

26

Josiah Deguara

CLE

27

Jack Doyle

@ARI

28

Ricky Seals-Jones

@DAL

29

Tyler Kroft

JAC

30

Brevin Jordan

LAC

31

Geoff Swaim

SF

32

Adam Trautman

MIA

TE Notes: Dismantling defenses no matter who is under center, matchups don’t matter for Mark Andrews. … With Elijah Mitchell (knee) missing another game, George Kittle figures to go ballistic against the Titans’ increasingly pass-funnel defense. … Travis Kelce’s 36.1 half PPR points in Week 15 were the most by any tight end all season. Now our attention turns to his and Tyreek Hill’s status on the COVID-19 list. The bottom line is, there is no scenario where Kelce is ranked outside the top three if he suits up. … It was a surprisingly sleepy Week 15 for Rob Gronkowski, who could corral just 2-of-11 targets in Tom Brady’s hour of need. You will never again see a performance that inefficient from this duo. Gronk’s fantasy semifinal ceiling is as high as anyone at the position. … One-touchdown wonder Kyle Pitts defaults into the top eight based on his plus matchup and lack of consistent competition, both in his own offense and from fellow tight ends outside the “big four.”

With Cole Beasley on the COVID-19 list and Emmanuel Sanders still battling a knee issue, Dawson Knox vaults into the top five despite his concerning matchup. No team has permitted fewer fantasy points up the seam than New England. We are hoping for big plays and touchdowns with Knox. … Up to 18 targets over his past two appearances, Zach Ertz’s importance to the Cardinals’ offense continues to increase. Rondale Moore (ankle) has now joined DeAndre Hopkins (knee) on the shelf. It helps Ertz’s cause that the Colts allow the third most TE fantasy points. … Dallas Goedert is suddenly surging. Tuesday’s big game with Jalen Hurts was overdue. This has the looks of something beautiful for the final three games. … Dalton Schultz keeps soaking up free looks. … Pat Freiermuth will be racing the concussion protocol to suit up in Kansas City. Having suffered his second head injury in under four weeks, there is a strong chance Freiermuth gets a week to rest.

Neither Mike Gesicki nor Hunter Henry have great matchups. They are in the top 12 because everyone else behind them is so inconsistent. We know Henry is always a 50-50 bet to score. Gesicki usually draws 6-7 targets. Even with Jaylen Waddle (COVID-19) returning, Gesicki will probably land in that sweet spot vs. a Saints defense that figures to force Miami to pass. … Coming off his second highest target total of the season (nine), Cole Kmet has a “point chase” spot in a Seahawks D handing out the fifth most TE fantasy points. … You could argue Noah Fant and Albert Okwuegbunam have the best chemistry with Drew Lock of the Broncos’ pass catchers. Fant from their time together over the past few seasons, Okwuegbunam from their college days. Vegas is soft up the seam, and the conservative Broncos will not be cutting Lock loose on the boundary. … Evan Engram continues to disappoint, yet the Giants lack meaningful target competition. The Eagles allow the most TE fantasy points. … You are on your own beyond this point. Cameron Brate is a Week 16 wild card for the target-needy Bucs.

Week 16 Kickers

RK

Player

Opp

1

Greg Zuerlein

WAS

2

Matt Gay

@MIN

3

Greg Joseph

LA

4

Daniel Carlson

DEN

5

Ryan Succop

@CAR

6

Justin Tucker

@CIN

7

Nick Folk

BUF

8

Tyler Bass

@NE

9

Matt Prater

IND

10

Jake Elliott

NYG

11

Michael Badgley

@ARI

12

Evan McPherson

BAL

13

Robbie Gould

@TEN

14

Dustin Hopkins

@HOU

15

Mason Crosby

CLE

16

Chris Boswell

@KC

17

Randy Bullock

SF

18

Jason Myers

CHI

19

Brandon McManus

@LV

20

Brett Maher

MIA

21

Younghoe Koo

DET

22

Jason Sanders

@NO

23

Elliott Fry

PIT

24

Cairo Santos

@SEA

25

Chase McLaughlin

@GB

26

Riley Patterson

@ATL

27

Graham Gano

@PHI

28

BrIan Johnson

@DAL

29

Matthew Wright

@NYJ

30

Eddy Pineiro

JAC

31

Lirim Hajrullahu

TB

32

Ka'imi Fairbairn

LAC

Week 16 Defense/Special Teams

RK

Player

Opp

1

Dallas Cowboys

WAS

2

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

@CAR

3

Philadelphia Eagles

NYG

4

Miami Dolphins

@NO

5

Kansas City Chiefs

PIT

6

Green Bay Packers

CLE

7

New Orleans Saints

MIA

8

Los Angeles Chargers

@HOU

9

New England Patriots

BUF

10

Las Vegas Raiders

DEN

11

Buffalo Bills

@NE

12

San Francisco 49ers

@TEN

13

Indianapolis Colts

@ARI

14

Los Angeles Rams

@MIN

15

Detroit Lions

@ATL

16

Jacksonville Jaguars

@NYJ

17

New York Giants

@PHI

18

Denver Broncos

@LV

19

Arizona Cardinals

IND

20

Tennessee Titans

SF

21

Seattle Seahawks

CHI

22

New York Jets

JAC

23

Carolina Panthers

TB

24

Minnesota Vikings

LA

25

Cincinnati Bengals

BAL

26

Atlanta Falcons

DET

27

Pittsburgh Steelers

@KC

28

Chicago Bears

@SEA

29

Houston Texans

LAC

30

Washington Football Team

@DAL

31

Cleveland Browns

@GB

32

Baltimore Ravens

@CIN

