Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings

Jonathan Taylor zeroes in on fantasy trophies for his managers, Ronald Jones returns to a starting role in Charlotte and Javonte Williams readies for a plum matchup in Vegas.

At quarterback, Aaron Rodgers hopes to keep rolling vs. the Browns, Kyler Murray tries to bounce back against the Colts, and Tom Brady adjusts to a different supporting cast in Carolina.

In the receiver ranks, Justin Jefferson looks to put fantasy teams on his back against the Rams, Antonio Brown returns for the Bucs, and Gabriel Davis aims to flip matchups in New England. Up the seam, Dallas Goedert attempts to stay scorching against the Giants, Pro Bowler Kyle Pitts takes on the Lions, and Hunter Henry hunts touchdowns vs. the Bills.

