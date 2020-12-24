Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

DeAndre Hopkins hopes to keep cooking against the 49ers as the Bucs' Mike Evans aims to continue heating up vs. the Lions.

Week 16 Receivers

WR Notes: Davante Adams will bounce back against a Titans Defense serving up the third most wide receiver fantasy points. … Provided his hamstring checks out, Tyreek Hill will be in a league-winning spot vs. the Falcons’ bottom-two wideout defense. … Eating air yards and, uhh, actual yards for breakfast, lunch and dinner, Calvin Ridley will once go nuclear even though the Chiefs have limited receiver production. There are simply too many looks for the taking with Julio Jones (hamstring) once again likely to sit. … DeAndre Hopkins is back to cooking with 26 receptions over his past three appearances. Off the injury report, Kyler Murray is rampaging down the stretch. … Stefon Diggs’ foot injury does not appear to be a Week 16 concern. The Patriots might have been, but with no Stephon Gilmore, this collapse should just about be complete. John Brown’s (ankle) potential return is another wild card, but we don’t worry too much about Diggs and his league-leading 111 receptions, 31 of which have come over the past three weeks. … A.J. Brown has scored in 9-of-12 appearances. That is not normal for a wide receiver. Jaire Alexander and Kevin King aren’t enough to dock the YAC king’s projections. The Titans are expected to score 26-plus points in Green Bay.

Allen Robinson’s Week 15 usage (five targets) was disappointing, but he at least had the decency to provide 83 yards. It’s difficult to envision anything other than WR1 results as the Jaguars look to seal the deal on Trevor Lawrence. … Justin Jefferson has out-targeted Adam Thielen 44-29 over the past month. That includes 19-7 over the past two weeks. He has 411 more yards than his veteran teammate. Thielen’s red zone advantage keeps him WR2 relevant, but Jefferson has become the WR1 alpha in both fantasy and “real life.” Keep in mind that the Saints surrender the fifth fewest passing yards. This rank is me being unable to fade Jefferson’s ceiling. … There are two Week 16 variables for compiling monster Brandon Aiyuk: C.J. Beathard’s insertion under center, and George Kittle’s (foot) potential return. Aiyuk is not a “one-weapon wonder.” He got looks when Deebo Samuel was healthy. That should remain the case with a sure-to-be-snap-counted Kittle. Aiyuk’s 29 targets over the past two weeks are three more than any other wideout. … You could argue my DK Metcalf fade is either too far or not far enough. His week-winning upside is always there. So is the memory of Week 10, where Jalen Ramsey held him to 2/28. I can’t plan your day for you, but he stays in my lineup.

Hayden Winks told me Mike Evans was primed to explode in Week 15. He was right, and now Evans has a dream follow-up matchup in a Lions Defense not only missing corners, but coaches. It’s not just Evans’ increased recent targets, but where they’re coming. … Keenan Allen (hamstring) began the week not practicing. He seemed to at least avoid setbacks in last week’s 24-snap fiasco. … Robert Woods is the only piece of the Rams’ offense that comes to play every week. Naturally, he did have one of his three lowest yardage outputs of the year in Week 10 against Seattle. With Cam Akers out, I’m guessing Sean McVay will diagnose the air as the best place to move the ball against the Seahawks despite their recent improvement. ... I’m going off recency bias with D.J. Moore, but what else do we have? His targets have inched upwards, and he’s had his two biggest yardage totals of the season over his past three appearances. If Teddy Bridgewater can get some passes off vs. Washington’s ferocious front seven, Moore does not have a concerning individual matchup. … Both Alex Smith and Dwayne Haskins have struggled to get Terry McLaurin the ball, though Haskins did return Terry to double-digit targets last week. Despite his extremely high key celebration of a bad Week 15 performance, Haskins seems in line for another start.

What does it say about the Steelers’ offense that Mr. Drops himself Diontae Johnson is the most consistent option? Johnson has caught eight-plus balls on 12-plus targets in 4-of-5 contests. The Colts don’t mind conceding that kind of short stuff. … Even if you throw out the flukes and one-gamers ahead of him, Jarvis Landry is merely the WR39 by average half PPR points. It’s a more palatable WR15 over the past five weeks, however. This passing offense is operating at a higher level, and the Jets will present no resistance. … Enjoying life as a compiler instead of deep threat complement, Marvin Jones is sixth in catches (40) since Week 10. The Bucs have quietly surrendered the sixth most wideout receptions. Jones will be given plenty of 1-on-1 opportunities. … Corey Davis has exceeded six targets twice in his past seven games. He’s exceeded seven once. Hopefully Sunday’s 55.5 over/under in Green Bay presents a 9-10 look opportunity. … The Saints have little choice but to funnel Emmanuel Sanders looks against the Vikings’ undermanned defense. Sanders still offers down-field ability, so big plays won’t be an impossibility. … Cooper Kupp and Chris Godwin have become empty calorie compilers of late. Kupp has had steadier volume, Godwin has the better Week 16 matchup.

I’ve been all over the place with my Robby Anderson rank. There will be a very poor game environment in Washington, but last week was just the fourth time all year Anderson finished with fewer than seven looks. … Cole Beasley has 10-plus targets in three straight contests. I guess you can’t fight WR3 city hall. This rank will have to be re-evaluated if John Brown (ankle) returns. … It’s been way too long since we’ve seen Brandin Cooks’ upside. I have been ranking him too high. Maybe the Bengals can finally provide a big day. … Is the WR2 ground moving beneath Amari Cooper’s feet? He has six catches on eight targets over the past two weeks even though the Cowboys scored 71 points in the process. The Eagles do get picked apart in the secondary, providing revival hope. … There’s an argument to be made to fully fade T.Y. Hilton against the Steelers, but Hilton has provided too many big plays over the past month for me to commit to the bit. … The Lamar Jackson/Marquise Brown connection feels closer than ever to exploding. James Bradberry is a tough Week 16 ask. … DeVante Parker (hamstring) will end up in the WR28-34 range if he’s cleared. … Rashard Higgins has reached 65 yards in 4-of-5 contests, and is averaging a surprisingly robust 15.5 yards per grab on the season. The Jets say hello.