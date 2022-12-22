Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings









Keenan Allen hopes to continue compiling against the Colts, DK Metcalf prepares to pick up the slack for Tyler Lockett (finger) in Kansas City, and DeAndre Hopkins adapts to yet another new quarterback in Arizona.

At quarterback, Patrick Mahomes looks to put MVP distance between himself and the competition against Seattle, Justin Fields hunts for quarterback rushing history, and Aaron Rodgers attempts to spike a week in Miami.

In the running back ranks, The Big Dog Derrick Henry tries to pick up the slack for the Titans' injury-ruined passing attack, Aaron Jones welcomes warm temperatures in Miami, and Jerick McKinnon aims to stay scorching vs. Seattle.

Up the seam, Dalton Schultz angles to break his slump vs. Philadelphia, Dallas Goedert comes off injury in Dallas, and Darren Waller readies for what he hopes is a bigger role against the Steelers.

