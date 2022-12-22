Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF
Dalton Schultz angles to break his slump vs. Philadelphia, Dallas Goedert comes off injury in Dallas, and Darren Waller readies for what he hopes is a bigger role against the Steelers.
Week 16 Tight Ends
RK
Player
Opp
1
SEA
2
ATL
3
WAS
4
5
PHI
6
@NYJ
7
@DAL
8
@IND
9
LV
10
@PIT
11
NO
12
@LA
13
@CLE
14
@CHI
15
BUF
16
HOU
17
@KC
18
@CLE
19
@TEN
20
DEN
21
HOU
22
CIN
23
JAC
24
TB
25
@SF
26
@MIN
27
@MIA
28
@ARI
29
@TEN
30
@CAR
31
@PIT
32
GB
33
@KC
34
LAC
35
LAC
36
@ARI
37
CIN
TE Notes: Travis Kelce has been held below 50 yards one time all season. … Mark Andrews and Tyler Huntley have not picked up where they left off last season. Andrews is sitting on 5/48 through two Huntley starts. Lamar Jackson (knee) is day to day. Week 16 opponent Atlanta coughs up the fifth most tight end fantasy points. … George Kittle has gone 4/80/2 two times in his past five games. Nevermind what he did the other three weeks. One of the only seam stretchers with anything resembling ceiling, Kittle returns to the top three with Deebo Samuel (ankle) still on the shelf. … Averaging eight targets as a Viking, T.J. Hockenson has yet to draw fewer than six looks. The production has been underwhelming, at best, but that kind of usage continues to set Hockenson apart in 2022. … We'll point chase with Evan Engram, whose boats is one of many being brought up by Trevor Lawrence's rising tide.
Dalton Schultz's production has become much more uneven over the past month. He at least won't have weather concerns in climate-controlled Dallas, while it would not be surprising if Week 16 ends up something of a rest-and-tinker week for an Eagles team that will be missing Jalen Hurts (shoulder). … Opposite Schultz will be Dallas Goedert (shoulder), who is playing for the first time since Week 10. Although his ceiling will be much lower without Hurts, his compiling floor should be strong with dink-and-dunk No. 2 Gardner Minshew. … Confronting an historically-low over/under (32.5) vs. a Saints defense permitting the third fewest tight end fantasy points, it certainly does not profile as a ceiling week for David Njoku on Christmas Eve. … Gerald Everett has caught fewer than four passes just one time over his past seven games. … Kenny Pickett (concussion) returning doesn't do much for Pat Freiermuth, though he at least has a strong matchup in a Raiders defense coughing up the ninth most tight end fantasy points. … Darren Waller remained behind Mack Hollins in the Week 15 targets mix, but scored in his first appearance since Week 5. He needs to be ranked in the top 12.
Finally showing signs of life, Dawson Knox has at least four catches on seven targets over each of his past two games, scoring both times in the process. As bad as the conditions will be in Chicago, Knox will be facing one of the league's worst defenses, admittedly one that is somehow surrendering the fewest TE fantasy points. … Chigoziem Okonkwo has the sixth most tight end receiving yards (271) since he began a seven-game streak of posting at least 30 yards in Week 8. The Texans are as soft as a matchup gets. Malik Willis is a hindrance, of course … Even with the Bears so low on healthy receivers, Cole Kmet's Week 16 touchdown odds are depressed by the hellaciously-bad Chicago forecast. … Forgotten Noah Fant gets a rankings boost with Tyler Lockett (finger) on the shelf in a game where Seattle will have to rely on the pass. … We didn't need a poor man's Taysom Hill, but that's what we have in Jeff Driskel. His red zone role makes him a better “tight end” bet than most of the zero-floor options around him in the TE16-24 range.
Week 16 Kickers
RK
Player
Opp
1
ATL
2
PHI
3
SEA
4
@IND
5
@CHI
6
@PIT
7
@CAR
8
@NE
9
CIN
10
GB
11
WAS
12
@ARI
13
NYG
14
DET
15
LAC
16
@DAL
17
@KC
18
JAC
19
@MIN
20
@BAL
21
@NYJ
22
@CLE
23
@MIA
24
HOU
25
NO
26
DEN
27
@LA
28
LV
29
BUF
30
TB
31
@SF
32
@TEN
Week 16 Defense/Special Teams
RK
Player
Opp
1
WAS
2
ATL
3
PHI
4
@CHI
5
@LA
6
SEA
7
HOU
8
@DAL
9
@ARI
10
NO
11
JAC
12
@NYJ
13
DEN
14
CIN
15
NYG
16
@CAR
17
@NE
18
@IND
19
@CLE
20
@SF
21
Pittsburgh Steelers
LV
22
@TEN
23
GB
24
@PIT
25
DET
26
TB
27
New York Giants
@MIN
28
@BAL
29
LAC
30
@MIA
31
@KC
32
BUF