Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Patrick Daugherty
·4 min read



Dalton Schultz angles to break his slump vs. Philadelphia, Dallas Goedert comes off injury in Dallas, and Darren Waller readies for what he hopes is a bigger role against the Steelers.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 16 Tight Ends

RK

Player

Opp

1

Travis Kelce

SEA

2

Mark Andrews

ATL

3

George Kittle

WAS

4

T.J. Hockenson

NYG

5

Dalton Schultz

PHI

6

Evan Engram

@NYJ

7

Dallas Goedert

@DAL

8

Gerald Everett

@IND

9

Pat Freiermuth

LV

10

Darren Waller

@PIT

11

David Njoku

NO

12

Greg Dulcich

@LA

13

Taysom Hill

@CLE

14

Dawson Knox

@CHI

15

Cole Kmet

BUF

16

Chigoziem Okonkwo

HOU

17

Noah Fant

@KC

18

Juwan Johnson

@CLE

19

Jeff Driskel

@TEN

20

Tyler Higbee

DEN

21

Austin Hooper

HOU

22

Hunter Henry

CIN

23

Tyler Conklin

JAC

24

Trey McBride

TB

25

Logan Thomas

@SF

26

Daniel Bellinger

@MIN

27

Robert Tonyan

@MIA

28

Cade Otton

@ARI

29

Jordan Akins

@TEN

30

Brock Wright

@CAR

31

Foster Moreau

@PIT

32

Mike Gesicki

GB

33

Will Dissly

@KC

34

Kylen Granson

LAC

35

Jelani Woods

LAC

36

Cameron Brate

@ARI

37

Jonnu Smith

CIN

TE Notes: Travis Kelce has been held below 50 yards one time all season. … Mark Andrews and Tyler Huntley have not picked up where they left off last season. Andrews is sitting on 5/48 through two Huntley starts. Lamar Jackson (knee) is day to day. Week 16 opponent Atlanta coughs up the fifth most tight end fantasy points. … George Kittle has gone 4/80/2 two times in his past five games. Nevermind what he did the other three weeks. One of the only seam stretchers with anything resembling ceiling, Kittle returns to the top three with Deebo Samuel (ankle) still on the shelf. … Averaging eight targets as a Viking, T.J. Hockenson has yet to draw fewer than six looks. The production has been underwhelming, at best, but that kind of usage continues to set Hockenson apart in 2022. … We'll point chase with Evan Engram, whose boats is one of many being brought up by Trevor Lawrence's rising tide.

Dalton Schultz's production has become much more uneven over the past month. He at least won't have weather concerns in climate-controlled Dallas, while it would not be surprising if Week 16 ends up something of a rest-and-tinker week for an Eagles team that will be missing Jalen Hurts (shoulder). … Opposite Schultz will be Dallas Goedert (shoulder), who is playing for the first time since Week 10. Although his ceiling will be much lower without Hurts, his compiling floor should be strong with dink-and-dunk No. 2 Gardner Minshew. … Confronting an historically-low over/under (32.5) vs. a Saints defense permitting the third fewest tight end fantasy points, it certainly does not profile as a ceiling week for David Njoku on Christmas Eve. … Gerald Everett has caught fewer than four passes just one time over his past seven games. … Kenny Pickett (concussion) returning doesn't do much for Pat Freiermuth, though he at least has a strong matchup in a Raiders defense coughing up the ninth most tight end fantasy points. … Darren Waller remained behind Mack Hollins in the Week 15 targets mix, but scored in his first appearance since Week 5. He needs to be ranked in the top 12.

Finally showing signs of life, Dawson Knox has at least four catches on seven targets over each of his past two games, scoring both times in the process. As bad as the conditions will be in Chicago, Knox will be facing one of the league's worst defenses, admittedly one that is somehow surrendering the fewest TE fantasy points. … Chigoziem Okonkwo has the sixth most tight end receiving yards (271) since he began a seven-game streak of posting at least 30 yards in Week 8. The Texans are as soft as a matchup gets. Malik Willis is a hindrance, of course … Even with the Bears so low on healthy receivers, Cole Kmet's Week 16 touchdown odds are depressed by the hellaciously-bad Chicago forecast. … Forgotten Noah Fant gets a rankings boost with Tyler Lockett (finger) on the shelf in a game where Seattle will have to rely on the pass. … We didn't need a poor man's Taysom Hill, but that's what we have in Jeff Driskel. His red zone role makes him a better “tight end” bet than most of the zero-floor options around him in the TE16-24 range.

Week 16 Kickers

RK

Player

Opp

1

Justin Tucker

ATL

2

Brett Maher

PHI

3

Harrison Butker

SEA

4

Cameron Dicker

@IND

5

Tyler Bass

@CHI

6

Daniel Carlson

@PIT

7

Michael Badgley

@CAR

8

Evan McPherson

@NE

9

Nick Folk

CIN

10

Jason Sanders

GB

11

Robbie Gould

WAS

12

Ryan Succop

@ARI

13

Greg Joseph

NYG

14

Eddy Pineiro

DET

15

Chase McLaughlin

LAC

16

Jake Elliott

@DAL

17

Jason Myers

@KC

18

Greg Zuerlein

JAC

19

Graham Gano

@MIN

20

Younghoe Koo

@BAL

21

Riley Patterson

@NYJ

22

Wil Lutz

@CLE

23

Mason Crosby

@MIA

24

Randy Bullock

HOU

25

Cade York

NO

26

Matt Gay

DEN

27

Brandon McManus

@LA

28

Chris Boswell

LV

29

Cairo Santos

BUF

30

Matt Prater

TB

31

Joey Slye

@SF

32

Ka'imi Fairbairn

@TEN

Week 16 Defense/Special Teams

RK

Player

Opp

1

San Francisco 49ers

WAS

2

Baltimore Ravens

ATL

3

Dallas Cowboys

PHI

4

Buffalo Bills

@CHI

5

Denver Broncos

@LA

6

Kansas City Chiefs

SEA

7

Tennessee Titans

HOU

8

Philadelphia Eagles

@DAL

9

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

@ARI

10

Cleveland Browns

NO

11

New York Jets

JAC

12

Jacksonville Jaguars

@NYJ

13

Los Angeles Rams

DEN

14

New England Patriots

CIN

15

Minnesota Vikings

NYG

16

Detroit Lions

@CAR

17

Cincinnati Bengals

@NE

18

Los Angeles Chargers

@IND

19

New Orleans Saints

@CLE

20

Washington Commanders

@SF

21

Pittsburgh Steelers

LV

22

Houston Texans

@TEN

23

Miami Dolphins

GB

24

Las Vegas Raiders

@PIT

25

Carolina Panthers

DET

26

Arizona Cardinals

TB

27

New York Giants

@MIN

28

Atlanta Falcons

@BAL

29

Indianapolis Colts

LAC

30

Green Bay Packers

@MIA

31

Seattle Seahawks

@KC

32

Chicago Bears

BUF

Recommended Stories