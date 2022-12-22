Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF









Dalton Schultz angles to break his slump vs. Philadelphia, Dallas Goedert comes off injury in Dallas, and Darren Waller readies for what he hopes is a bigger role against the Steelers.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 16 Tight Ends

TE Notes: Travis Kelce has been held below 50 yards one time all season. … Mark Andrews and Tyler Huntley have not picked up where they left off last season. Andrews is sitting on 5/48 through two Huntley starts. Lamar Jackson (knee) is day to day. Week 16 opponent Atlanta coughs up the fifth most tight end fantasy points. … George Kittle has gone 4/80/2 two times in his past five games. Nevermind what he did the other three weeks. One of the only seam stretchers with anything resembling ceiling, Kittle returns to the top three with Deebo Samuel (ankle) still on the shelf. … Averaging eight targets as a Viking, T.J. Hockenson has yet to draw fewer than six looks. The production has been underwhelming, at best, but that kind of usage continues to set Hockenson apart in 2022. … We'll point chase with Evan Engram, whose boats is one of many being brought up by Trevor Lawrence's rising tide.

Dalton Schultz's production has become much more uneven over the past month. He at least won't have weather concerns in climate-controlled Dallas, while it would not be surprising if Week 16 ends up something of a rest-and-tinker week for an Eagles team that will be missing Jalen Hurts (shoulder). … Opposite Schultz will be Dallas Goedert (shoulder), who is playing for the first time since Week 10. Although his ceiling will be much lower without Hurts, his compiling floor should be strong with dink-and-dunk No. 2 Gardner Minshew. … Confronting an historically-low over/under (32.5) vs. a Saints defense permitting the third fewest tight end fantasy points, it certainly does not profile as a ceiling week for David Njoku on Christmas Eve. … Gerald Everett has caught fewer than four passes just one time over his past seven games. … Kenny Pickett (concussion) returning doesn't do much for Pat Freiermuth, though he at least has a strong matchup in a Raiders defense coughing up the ninth most tight end fantasy points. … Darren Waller remained behind Mack Hollins in the Week 15 targets mix, but scored in his first appearance since Week 5. He needs to be ranked in the top 12.

Finally showing signs of life, Dawson Knox has at least four catches on seven targets over each of his past two games, scoring both times in the process. As bad as the conditions will be in Chicago, Knox will be facing one of the league's worst defenses, admittedly one that is somehow surrendering the fewest TE fantasy points. … Chigoziem Okonkwo has the sixth most tight end receiving yards (271) since he began a seven-game streak of posting at least 30 yards in Week 8. The Texans are as soft as a matchup gets. Malik Willis is a hindrance, of course … Even with the Bears so low on healthy receivers, Cole Kmet's Week 16 touchdown odds are depressed by the hellaciously-bad Chicago forecast. … Forgotten Noah Fant gets a rankings boost with Tyler Lockett (finger) on the shelf in a game where Seattle will have to rely on the pass. … We didn't need a poor man's Taysom Hill, but that's what we have in Jeff Driskel. His red zone role makes him a better “tight end” bet than most of the zero-floor options around him in the TE16-24 range.

Week 16 Kickers

Week 16 Defense/Special Teams