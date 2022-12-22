Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings: RB









The Big Dog Derrick Henry tries to pick up the slack for the Titans' injury-ruined passing attack, Aaron Jones welcomes warm temperatures in Miami, and Jerick McKinnon aims to stay scorching vs. Seattle.

Week 16 Running Backs

RB Notes: Back in the saddle with back-to-back 100-yard efforts, Derrick Henry now encounters the Texans' No. 32 run defense. He will be doing so without Ryan Tannehill (ankle) under center. You do the math. … With Brock Purdy in and Deebo Samuel (ankle) out last week, Christian McCaffrey's 32 touches were a new season high by six. His 26 carries were eight more than he had previously handled as a 49er. Operating on nine days rest on Christmas Eve, CMC will be given another full load. … Josh Jacobs has cleared 100 yards from scrimmage in six straight contests and 20 touches in eight straight. You could rank him as the weekly RB1 without debate and not be wrong. … While the rest of the country gets slammed by an epic winter storm and dangerous arctic temperatures, Austin Ekeler will be enjoying life in domed Indy vs. a run defense coughing up the fifth most RB fantasy points. … Scoring, handling 15ish weekly carries and catching passes, Tony Pollard has become an Austin Ekeler-style monster, with the difference that he runs a little more and catches a little less. The ground is where you want to attack the Eagles.

Dalvin Cook and Saquon Barkley will be facing off in dome-sheltered Minneapolis. Although Barkley welcomed himself back to the season in Week 15, both Cook's tough and yardage floors have been far higher in the second half of the year. His team is four-point home favorites for one of the highest-totaled games of the week. There is hope for Barkley, but more certainty for Cook. … The one functional part of the Pats' offense, Rhamondre Stevenson is coming off a career-best 172 yards on the ground. Even if Damien Harris (thigh) finally returns, Stevenson will be a safe RB1 in Boston weather conditions forecasted to favor the run. … Nick Chubb (foot) has yet to practice this week. Perhaps it's just maintenance, but it is concerning ahead of what is expected to be a weather-marred affair with the Saints. The 32.5 “total” is by far the lowest of the year. Kareem Hunt would vault into the top 20 were Chubb to sit. … Averaging 18 carries and three receptions over his past five games, James Conner has established a high-end RB2 floor with the ceiling for more. He's a usage-based fantasy linchpin.

Coming off one of his best games of the season, Aaron Jones is entering into an A+ scoring environment with the Dolphins. AJ Dillon (concussion) also appears poised to play and will be a viable, if low-end, FLEX. … Travis Etienne got back on the right side of 2022 history with a 100-yard Week 15. The Jets are a tough matchup, but Etienne should receive the requisite volume in what figures to be a close, rain-soaked contest. … Previously one of 2022's most disappointing players, Najee Harris has cleared 80 yards rushing in four of his past six appearances. The Raiders' subpar overall defense is not an embarrassment on the ground, but you can expect fantasy points when your players face the Silver and Black. … You might think this is too high for Ezekiel Elliott, but I'm feeling a Cowboys run-game commitment. Dak Prescott had a terrible Week 15, and the ground is where Philly is most vulnerable. Elliott's usage floor remains amongst the most bankable in fantasy. … With no backup to speak of, Alvin Kamara will be the Saints' offensive focal point in dreary Cleveland. He reached 20 carries and 90 yards rushing for the first time since Week 5 in Week 15.

I don't know what Miles Sanders did in Week 15, but I didn't like it. After finally embarking on a sustained stretch of solid play, Sanders played poorly enough against the Bears to get a talking to from his head coach. With Jalen Hurts (shoulder) out, Sanders' entire outlook changes — higher touch floor, far better touchdown odds — but he still comes with inherent risk. … Jerick McKinnon is getting all the Week 16 love because of his Weeks 14-15 receiving explosion, but Isiah Pacheco is averaging 80 yards rushing over his past six appearances. Like so many other places this weekend, a most unwanted case of “football weather” will be breaking out in Kansas City. I am more certain of a Pacheco ground commitment than continued McKinnon aerial bombardment. That being said, McKinnon's 15/182/3 isn't the sort of thing you can ignore, of course. I have stuffed him just inside the RB2 ranks despite the return of Mecole Hardman (abdomen), who could compete for some of the same looks. … Ken Walker (ankle) has missed some practice time, but the Seahawks' waiving of Tony Jones is a strong sign Walker will be out there against the Chiefs. You can still bet on Walker's big-play odds despite his recent struggles.

J.K. Dobbins is forcing his way up the board. Even though his knee still isn't 100 percent healthy, he's a glove fit for Baltimore's offense. The Falcons, meanwhile, stink. … Although Khalil Herbert (hip) was being phased out a bit before his injury, his return bites into David Montgomery's apple a bit. With the Bears decimated at wideout and awful weather conditions expected at Soldier Field, both backs are going to get work. … Jeff Wilson (hip) seems poised to return, but his absence let Raheem Mostert re-develop the hot hand. The Packers remain a pushover on the ground. … Zack Moss had a decisive Week 15 touch advantage on Deon Jackson but don't be surprised if the split is much closer against the Chargers' leaky run defense. The Colts were making it up on the fly — and trying to kill clock — against the Vikings. Now they've had a week to think on it. … D'Onta Foreman has a good matchup, but his Week 15 fiasco reminded that touch floors may not always be what they appear in awful offenses. … Fantasy managers can point chase a bit after Tyler Allgeier's career-best Week 15. The Falcons don't have a passing game, and Caleb Huntley's season-ending ankle injury has jarred loose more touches.