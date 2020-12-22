Week 16 Fantasy Football FLEX rankings: Can you trust Leonard Fournette again?

Ronald Jones was ruled out of Week 15. Leonard Fournette stepped up and delivered a league-winning week.

[Week 16 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

Sure, he didn’t run roughshod over the Atlanta Falcons, but he did score twice (we don’t care how we get the points — we just want points).

If Ronald Jones is unable to play in Week 16, or if he’s on a snap count, Fournette enters our plans yet again. Not every fantasy lineup decision, however, is that easy — especially when it comes to the FLEX position in the fantasy playoffs.

Check out our analysts’ FLEX rankings for Week 16:

2020 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

