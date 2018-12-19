Week 16 Fantasy football championship-level IDP picks

Tre’Davious White and his cohorts should be busy in Week 16 chasing down Julian Edelman and company. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

With rosters of all shapes and sizes, IDP advice can be a bit tricky, so the purpose of this article is to point out players whose value is elevated for the upcoming week. Some of these players will be superstars while others will be players found on many waiver wires. Whether you’re streaming IDPs each week or have a stocked roster, this “one size fits” all approach will hopefully help most everyone find a weekly edge.

Linebackers

The Seahawks are all but certain to attack KC on the ground. Not only is that what the Hawks do best, but it attacks the Chiefs weakness, which is stopping the run. Over the last five weeks, Seattle has given up the third-most tackles to opposing linebackers. Look for Chris Carson and company to have success while shortening the game, making this a great spot for the Kansas City LBs.

Preston Smith, Mason Foster and Zach Brown, Washington

Playing on their home field in a must-win game against a struggling defense, you can expect Derrick Henry and Dion Lewis to be the focal point of the Tennessee offense. There’s also a great chance they’ll be running to kill the clock in the second half of a likely win. In addition, the Titans have given up the third-most fantasy points to linebackers over the last five weeks, so fire up the Washington LBs with confidence.

Kiko Alonso, Raekwon McMillan and Jerome Baker, Dolphins

Although the Jaguars will be on the road, their plan of attack is unlikely to change, which will mean a massive dose of Leonard Fournette. Facing a Miami defense that struggles to stop the run should also ensure that Jacksonville has a number of extended drives, which will allow the Miami run stoppers to have a busy afternoon.

Lavonte David, Adarius Taylor and Devante Bond, Buccaneers

Ezekiel Elliott is almost a lock to be a workhorse against Tampa Bay’s weak run defense, especially playing on their home field. The Cowboys will also be a solid favorite, meaning that there could be plenty of clock-killing runs as well. With the Bucs LBs chasing down the Dallas RBs all day, this is a great spot to start those ‘backers.

Defensive Linemen

Jurrell Casey, Brian Orakpo (elbow) and Derrick Morgan, Titans

Over the last five weeks, the Washington offense is giving up about four sacks per game; among the most in the league. With the Titans at home, there’s a great chance they move out to a substantial lead, and, assuming they do, the decimated Washington OL will likely be overmatched against the Tennessee pass rush.

Danielle Hunter, Everson Griffen, Linval Joseph and Sheldon Richardson, Vikings

When these teams met earlier in the season, the Vikings sacked Matthew Stafford a whopping 10 times. Even if they don’t reach that massive number this time, the Lions expected inability to run the ball should put them in plenty of obvious passing situations. This is a potential upside week for the Minnesota pass rush.

J.J. Watt, Whitney Mercilus and Jadeveon Clowney, Texans

The Eagles are extremely unlikely to have success running the ball against the Texans, which would potentially put this struggling offense in too many unfavorable situations. This is a perfect scenario for the Houston pass rush, especially since the Philly O-line isn’t the dominant force they’ve been in the past, making this a week to expect increased production from the Texans’ pass rushers.

Aaron Donald, Ndamukong Suh, Dante Fowler and Michael Brockers, Rams

Even though the Cardinals are at home, it’s hard to imagine that they won’t fall way behind the Rams, forcing them to abandon the run. Also, with Aqib Talib having been back for a few weeks, the Arizona WRs will struggle to get open against an improved pass defense, which should give the Rams’ pass rushers plenty of opportunities to chase down Josh Rosen (or Mike Glennon) all afternoon.

Whoever starts at QB for the Cardinals in Week 16 is probably not looking forward to facing Aaron Donald. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Defensive Backs

Chidobe Awuzie, Byron Jones, Anthony Brown and Xavier Woods, Cowboys

It’s very unlikely the Bucs will have any success running the ball against the exceptional Dallas’ run defense. In addition, the Cowboys should be able to play with a lead, and Tampa’s only way to compete will be throwing the football. Not only should the Dallas DBs pile up tackles, but Jameis Winston could easily throw multiple INTs in this road game.

Marshon Lattimore, Eli Apple, P.J. Williams and Marcus Williams, Saints

On their home field, the Saints give up very little production to opposing rushing attacks. On top of that, New Orleans can really get things rolling on offense in the Superdome. Put these factors together, and it’s looking like a game in which Pittsburgh lets Ben Roethlisberger try to keep up with Drew Brees by throwing the ball. That should result in a productive day for the Saints’ DBs.

Tre’Davious White, Levi Wallace, Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde, Bills

The Bills have been a strong defense all season, and they have a great chance of slowing down the New England rushing attack. Even without that probability, over the last five weeks, New England gives up the seventh-most fantasy points to defensive backs. But with their running game likely to struggle a bit, the Pats will have no problem letting Tom Brady air it out to his vast array of targets, making it a strong week to start the Bills’ DBs.

Bradley Roby, Tramaine Brock, Justin Simmons and Darian Stewart, Broncos

Denver has been a strong run defense lately, so it’s very improbable that the Raiders will have much success on the ground. Most likely, the only way they’ll be able to hang with the Broncos will be on the arm of Derek Carr, especially when facing a Denver defense that’s been a liability against the pass over the past month. Look for Carr to throw early and often, making it a great week to start the Denver DBs.

