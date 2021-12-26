Week 16 Fantasy Football Blog

It’s Week 16 and that means it’s the semifinals for our fantasy leagues. COVID-19 and injuries have already plagued our rosters but we still have twelve more games to play. Can’t watch the game today? Keep checking back here for up-to-the-minute updates on the action during the 1:00 and 4:00 pm ET games.

INACTIVES

Lamar Jackson

Tyler Huntley

Justin Fields

Jared Goff

Teddy Bridgewater

Taysom Hill

Trevor Siemian

D’Andre Swift

Dalvin Cook

Austin Ekeler

Rhamondre Stevenson

David Johnson

Matt Breida

Brandin Cooks

Breshad Perriman

Mike Williams

Jalen Guyton

Gabriel Davis

Cole Beasley

Jamison Crowder

Laviska Shenault

Allen Robinson

Travis Kelce

Pat Freiermuth

Donald Parham

1:00 pm ET

Lions - Falcons

Ravens - Bengals

Rams - Vikings

Bills - Patriots

Jaguars - Jets

Giants - Eagles

Buccaneers - Panthers

Chargers - Texans

(1:16) The Bills went for it on fourth down and Allen found Isaiah McKenzie in the end zone. There is bad blood between the Bills and the Patriots so moving ahead by seven is a good start for Buffalo.

Sony Michel just ran in a one-yard touchdown for the Rams against the Vikings and then Royce Freeman (of all people) nearly scored a touchdown but it was called back on a penalty. Rex Burkhead finished the job for Houston to put seven on the board against the Chargers.

The Lions kicked a field goal to start their scoring against the Falcons 3-0.

(1:14) Cam Newton just rushed for a 30-yard gain for the Panthers and the Bills were just about to score but Allen’s pass went right off of Stefon Diggs’ fingertips on third down.

(1:10) The Chargers are the first to draw blood for our Sunday slate of games with a field goal. I should also mention that Jalen Hurts has already turned the ball over to the Giants.