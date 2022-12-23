Week 16 Fantasy Feast - Seahawks vs. Chiefs

The FFL crew breaks down this week's matchup between the Seahawks and Chiefs.

We have a Fantasy Feast ahead on Saturday in Kansas City where it's going to be cold, but we still expect many points and yards in that one. The game total is 49. KC is a 10 point favorite. Another note on this game, Kenneth Walker did not get in a practice today. He hasn't practiced this week. Still nursing the ankle injury, so truly questionable to play.

Pete Carroll, who thinks that everybody's going to play all the time, says he's going to go. Hopefully, that's the case.

Matt, we'll start with you here. You already heard Dalton talking up Jerick McKinnon earlier. What are you expecting from the Chiefs back in this one?

Yeah, it's going to be absolutely amazing. When Tyler Lockett actually takes the field just because Pete Carroll-- the optimism-- the injury optimism is going to be so beautiful.

But sticking on Jerick McKinnon, yeah, when we talk about a guy twice in one show. It's an ultimate curse. McKinnon's toast. But--

--let's just pretend that's not true for a second here. I think the thing that people need to know about Jerick McKinnon is that if anybody in this backfield is pigeonholed into a role, it's not Jerick McKinnon, it's actually Isaiah Pacheco who is just an early down banger, not a third down back at all, and really just they're only going to use him in clear rushing scenarios because they don't trust him in the passing game.

With McKinnon, he's not like just a passing down back. He's not a third down specialist or a hurry up specialist or anything like that. All 10 of his carries against the Texans last week came on first or second down. Six of his eight targets and catches came on first or second down. So this guy's kind of got a bit of everything in terms of his role. He's got the passing game equity there.

He does have those hurry up situations in all the clear passing down stuff. But he's also got the early down work, the early down rushing equity in his bag too. He just has like a perfect fantasy football role. I can't see him failing in this match-up even though the Chiefs are pretty heavy favorites against the Seahawks.

Tank, do you want to give us the case for Isiah Pacheco here?

Yeah, well you just heard it here first. My man, Matt Harmon, just put the Gisele Bundchen curse on Jerick McKinnon, which means that my man, Isaiah Pacheco, is going to finally go off because--

--we've been waiting for it. He should be doing this game. If I just can rattle off some stats against the Seattle Seahawks run defense, the 49ers had 170 rush starts. Carolina had 223. The Rams, who have the third worst rushing offense in the league, have won 171. And the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have the deadliest rushing offense in the league, have 161, which means that no matter what you do, who you are, you can run the ball on the Seattle Seahawks.

Which means that, even though the Chiefs can somehow struggle with teams like they've done lately, I think that they should be able to run the ball early and effectively, which means that my man, Pacheco, will hopefully get more volume than he's accustomed to, even though he's been getting a decent clip and then finally have that blowout game where he has multiple touchdowns, even though Jerick McKinnon isn't going anywhere.

All right, let me just tell you about my recent experience streaming the Kansas City defense because I loved their matchups. Did it first against Denver.

Then against Houston. That was a pretty bad idea. So Denver put up 28. Denver, a team that never scores, put up 28 points. And then Houston took them to overtime. This is a bad defense, it turns out. And this is a very roundabout way of saying that you need to start Geno Smith. I know you're worried about the cold. You might be worried about the conditions. Listen, Geno has a path here to finish as a top five fantasy quarterback this week.

Even without Tyler Lockett, I think he can be top five at his position. I certainly think DK Metcalf can be top five at his. Geno, right now, has thrown 26 touchdown passes. He currently still leads the league in completion percentage. He's been great all year, just made the Pro Bowl. And then the Kansas City defense, they've given up 30 passing touchdowns on the season that is the highest total in the league.

This is definitely a blow up spot for Geno. Don't overthink it. You have to worry about the weather this week because we have problems everywhere, but don't overthink Geno Smith. This match-up is just too good.