Week 16 fantasy deep sleepers and DFS bargains: Five overlooked options with upside

Can the Dolphins’ rookie RB make an impact in the final week of the fantasy season? Yahoo Fanalyst Liz Loza likes his potential volume. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

It’s time for a final edition of Deep Sleepers and DFS Bargains. Last week Robby Anderson hit BIG, but he was the only one of my dart throws to make an FF impact. Let’s try to finish strong before saying goodbye to the 2018 Fantasy Football Season.

To review… all of these players are owned in less than sixty percent of Yahoo leagues (at time of writing) and/or are a significant value in our daily game. They’re not the obvious picks, and they’re not without their risks, but that’s why they’re so cheap and available! I’d never advocate taking all of these guys, but rather utilizing them if a manager were in a pinch at a position or aiming to build a “stars and scrubs” sort of DFS lineup.

Kalen Ballage, RB, Miami Dolphins ($13)

Because 2018 never says die, Frank Gore – who hasn’t missed a regular season game since Oprah was on the air (2010) – was carted off the field in Week 15 at Minnesota. In his stead, Ballage – not Kenyan Drake – carried the rock, managing 123 rushing yards and a score on 12 attempts. The Arizona State product may not the most elusive or creative back in the league, but he’s a powerful athlete with good vision and fresh legs.

Before going down, Gore averaged over 11 carries per contest (RB20). Ballage figures to inherit the bulk of that volume, especially when noting the Phins’ record. It makes sense that Adam Gase would want to get the rookie some reps at the close of a lost season. He could certainly break off a big play. We know he has the ability, as evidenced by his showing at the Senior Bowl. Interestingly, Jacksonville has allowed the second most (5) rushing plays over 40 yards and the twelfth most rushing plays (11) over 20 yards. While the matchup isn’t ideal, Ballage offers both upside and volume… something that isn’t true of most late-season waiver wire adds.

Keith Kirkwood, WR, New Orleans Saints ($10)

Ya’ll can keep predicting a for Tre’Quan Smith rebound game, but I’m going to make like a Homer Simpson meme and retreat into the bushes. After his Week 11 breakout effort, Smith has ghosted fantasy owners, managing just 2 catches and 15 yards over three weeks. Sure, he could reappear on Sunday in a potential shootout versus the Steelers, but I’m digging a different rookie.

Over the past six weeks, Kirkwood has been on the field for 52 percent of the Saints snaps. Undrafted out of Temple, Kirkwood is a former basketball player with good size, strong hands, and the ability to play on the perimeter or inside. Under Sean Payton, he’s spent over 58 percent of his snaps in the slot. This bodes well for his matchup, as the Steelers have given up the most yards per game to opposing slot receivers. In PPR friendly formats, consider flexing Kirkwood (and adding an extra shot of rum to your nog).

Robert Foster, WR, Buffalo Bills ($13)

An explosive athlete with 4.4 speed, Foster was cut by the Bills (but signed to the practice squad) at the start of the season. Since returning to the active roster in Week 10, however, the undrafted rookie has been fire. Topping 90 yards in four of his last five games, Foster’s role in Buffalo’s offense has grown tremendously. In fact, he’s been on the field for over 80 percent of the team’s snaps in back-to-back weeks and has scored in two of his last four contests. On Sunday, he’ll face a Pats team that’s allowed the ninth most receiving yards per game (271) and a shocking 28 receiving scores on the season. I like Foster’s chances of bending and breaking the DBs in Beantown.

Dallas Cowboys DST ($13)

Matt Eberflus had himself a #revengegame last Sunday, shutting out the Cowboys. While the loss was an afront to the offense, the whole team felt the sting of dropping their first contest in five weeks. Just a game ahead of the Eagles, Dallas needs to win in Week 16 versus the Bucs.

While Tampa has been considered a high-octane offense, this squad has lost every away game (save Week 1) in 2018. Additionally, Jameis Winston has struggled on the road, passing for under 200 yards in Weeks 11 and 15 and averaging 2 INTs per contest when traveling. Boasting the talents of 2018 Pro Bowl selections DE DeMarcus Lawrence and CB Byron Jones, as well as Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate LB Leighton Vander Esch, the Cowboys’ defense is loaded. Allowing the fifth fewest total yards per game and ranked the ninth in DVOA by Football Outsiders, Dallas is a top-five play in Week 16 and absolute steal at $13 in DFS.

Blake Jarwin, TE, Dallas Cowboys ($10)

I wanted Dallas to #FreeRico, but instead they’ve leaned on Jarwin. Since Geoff Swaim (wrist) has been sidelined, the Oklahoma State product’s playing time has grown. On the field for over 60 percent of the team’s snaps, and drawing seven targets in back-to-back weeks, the rookie has posted top-ten fantasy numbers in two consecutive efforts. A hybrid player who wins after the catch and can be deployed via the slot, Jarwin could have an unexciting but serviceable effort in Week 16 versus a Bucs’ squad that’s allowed the fifth most yards to the position. He’s a top-fifteen play this weekend.

