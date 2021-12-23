Week 16 fantasy bold predictions: Surprise RBs and TEs set to deliver

Every week, our Yahoo fantasy football crew will reveal their boldest predictions for the action ahead. Injuries and COVID have made the fantasy landscape as turbulent as ever. Lean on our analysts to identify some surprise Week 16 performances to help you make the championship round.

Ronald Jones a Top-5 RB in smash spot

Yahoo DFS salary: $18

Over the four games Leonard Fournette missed last season, Jones averaged 23 touches and 115 scrimmage yards while scoring three touchdowns, so he’s suddenly an elite fantasy option. Bruce Arians said it’s Jones’ job now, so even while losing passing down work, he has a bunch of upside in a Tom Brady offense with banged-up receivers. The Bucs are double-digit favorites against a run-funnel Panthers defense, so Jones is primed to smash this week. I have him ranked as my RB5 this week. What could possibly go wrong?

Devin Singletary crashes the Top 10

Yahoo DFS salary: $16

Scott Pianowski: Although the Patriots defense is never an easy draw, I’m ready for Devin Singletary’s best fantasy game of the year. He’s separated himself from Zack Moss (often a scratch these days) and Matt Breida, and you figure New England’s primary defensive plan will be scheming against Stefon Diggs. Normally we're wary of Josh Allen stealing much of Buffalo’s rushing production, but given his recent injuries, he likely runs less proactively at Foxboro. Singletary is ready to deliver Top 10 numbers this week.

Devin Singletary managed just 36 yards on 10 carries against the Patriots in Week 13, but should get a heavier workload this time around. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Miles Sanders hits century mark for third straight game

Yahoo DFS salary: $20

Troy King: Guys, Miles Sanders is good again! I really just want to know why the Eagles weren’t treating him like a RB1 all season. Over his last two games, he has seen an average of 21 rushes and 125.5 yards. He still doesn’t have a touchdown on the season, so he is also overdue in that department. He gets to play the Giants this week who give up the ninth-most points to the running back position. So basically, Sanders should dominate this week and help you get to the fantasy championship.

Kyle Pitts erupts in Week 16

Yahoo DFS salary: $17

Matt Harmon: It's a good time to note this after he was just voted to the Pro Bowl: Us spoiled rotten fantasy folks act like Kyle Pitts is having a bad season. He's not. Pitts is fourth among tight ends in targets and yards. Only George Kittle has a higher yards per target among tight ends seeing significant volume. The role we wanted is there and he's been good in said position. He just hasn't been scoring touchdowns. Only Cole Kmet and Dan Arnold have a lower touchdown rate (among TEs with 50-plus targets) than Pitts' 1.1 percent. Luckily, we know a metric like that is bound to positively regress at some point. Why not Week 16 against the Lions? This is the week Pitts gets in the end zone at least once and finishes as a top-three scorer at the position.

Noah Fant is finally a Top-10 TE

Yahoo DFS salary: $18

Liz Loza: Drew Lock may be considered a downgrade, but not for Noah Fant. Members of the same draft class, the two continued to connect in Week 15. Fant led the Broncos pass-catchers in receptions, converting five of six looks (second only to Courtland Sutton, who managed just two catches on seven targets) for 57 yards. Fant figures to stay efficient in Week 16 versus a Raiders squad that's allowed the fourth-most fantasy points — and a whopping 10 TDs — to the position.

The ghost of Evan Engram's past emerges with TE1 Numbers

Yahoo DFS salary: $15

Jennifer Eakins: Evan Engram has not been fantasy-relevant outside of the occasional streaming matchup, but this week he's in a great spot, plus the tight end position is beyond barren. The former automatic starter played in 87% of the snaps last week with Sterling Shepard in the mix, and the receiver is now out for the season with a torn Achilles. Engram's QB situation is not particularly appealing, but he does face an Eagles defense that is allowing the most receptions and second-highest receiving yards per contest to TEs.

