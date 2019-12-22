Week 16 Fantasy Blog

It's likely your championship week, and I'm back to highlight the biggest news of the week! I'll cover the biggest plays, scores and injury news to keep you updated through your fantasy football championship.

The NFL is buzzing with playoff possibilities today, as the Titans, Browns and Raiders remain in the playoff hunt for the AFC. The NFC East remains wide open, as the Cowboys lead the division at 7-7 and could easily take a bump with an Eagles win.

(2:47 PM) QB ALERT! Dwayne Haskins has been carted off the field with an ankle injury. Case Keenum is in at quarterback for the Redskins.

INJURY UPDATE: James Conner has been ruled OUT for the game.

(2:34 PM) The Browns punt it away after going three-and-out, to set up ANOTHER Mark Andrews touchdown. Andrews has managed five receptions for 86 yards and two scores in the first half.

(2:27 PM) The Ravens show something! Lamar Jackson finds Mark Andrews after a slow first half for a 39-yard touchdown. The Ravens take the lead over the Browns, 7-6.

In a play of desperation, Mason Rudolph chucks the ball deep left to the end-zone for a Diontae Johnson touchdown. After a dreadful first half, the Steelers tie it up at halftime to make the game 10-10.

(2:15 PM) Ryan Fitzpatrick is hot! Fitzmagic has managed three touchdowns in the first half, this time, to tight end Mike Gesicki.

Drew Brees finds TE Jared Cook for a 61-yard touchdown. It's his seventh touchdown in the last nine outings.

(2:05 PM) Marlon Mack lives! He rushes for a two-yard touchdown. The Colts now lead 21-3.

(1:53 PM) TOUCHDOWN! Hope your opponent didn't believe in Saquon Barkley for your fantasy football championship. Barkley just managed his second touchdown on the game with 149 scrimmage yards.

INJURY ALERT: Panthers' D.J. Moore is currently being evaluated for a concussion.

(1:49 PM) QB ALERT! Devlin Hodges has thrown his second interception of the day. Mason Rudolph looks to be warming up with center Markuice Pouncey.

(1:38 PM) Dwayne Haskins is slinging the rock today, throwing his second touchdown of the day in the first quarter. It's his second consecutive week with two touchdowns.

(1:28 PM) BIG PLAY & SCORE! Ryan Fitzpatrick and DeVante Parker just can't quit. The pair manage a 51-yard connection to set up a seven-yard touchdown. Parker is the WR15 in half-PPR formats in 2019, despite the Dolphins ranking 32nd in offensive team grade per PFF.com.

TRICK PLAY! Rookie A.J. Brown is unstoppable. The Titans pull a trick play to get him the carry, and he takes it for a 49-yard rushing touchdown. Brown

(1:24 PM) Saquon Barkley is looking like Saquon Barkley, and he's doing Saquon Barkley things. In the first quarter, he's tallied over 100 rushing yards and managed a 65-yard touchdown. He's back!

(1:6 PM) TOUCHDOWN: Dwayne Haskins finds rookie Steven Sims for the score. Sims has lead the Redskins in air yards over their last two outings.

Ryan Tannehill fids speedster tight end Jonnu Smith for a 41-yard touchdown. The extra point is good.

Nyheim Hines returns the punt for a score!

(1:13 PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Jets come up big in their first drive at home against the Steelers. Sam Darnold found Robby Anderson for a 23-yard touchdown after being set up by the defensive penalty.

TOUCHDOWN: Jacoby Brisset snipes the goal-line touchdown! One yard rush for the score.

(1:07) TOUCHDOWN: First score of the day. Daniel Jones, returning from ankle injury, found Sterling Shepard for a 23-yard touchdown. He's racked up 66 years on the Giants first drive, after averaging 33 yards per game in his last four starts with Jones under center.

TOUCHDOWN: Devonta Freeman rushed for a 17-yard score, set up by a nice 25-yard catch by Austin Hooper.

(12:48 PM) Notable inactives: Derrick Henry, Dalvin Cook, David Njoku (healthy scratch), Jordan Howard

Notable actives: Dak Prescott, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Joe Mixon, D.J. Chark, Kerryon Johnson, Curtis Samuel