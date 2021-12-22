Fantasy Football: Week 16 Backfield Report

NFL depth charts are always changing, whether it’s due to injuries, coaching decisions, or performance-related issues. The running back position, in particular, can be tough to stay on top of throughout the season, as the vast majority of teams have gone with some sort of committee approach, featuring two and sometimes even three backs.

With one week under our belt, we now have some data to help clear some things up for us. Below is a breakdown of each team’s backfield to help us determine offenses that are using a single workhorse, committees, and situations to avoid for fantasy. I’ll use this space each week to track the numbers and provide some thoughts.

[12 Days of Winning from Yahoo Daily Fantasy: Join special holiday contests]

All snap counts and touches are compiled from Pro Football Focus and Pro Football Reference. Opportunities refers to the running back’s combined carries and targets.

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Chase Edmonds (Week 1: 58% snap rate, 16 opportunities, Week 2: 64%, 13, Week 3: 66%, 19, Week 4: 67%, 17, Week 5: 61%, 10, Week 6: 37%, 8, Week 7: 69%, 18, Week 8: 59%, 11, Week 9: 1%, 1, Weeks 10-14: DNP, Week 15: 39%, 7)

James Conner (Week 1: 49%, 16, Week 2: 39%, 8, Week 3: 37%, 12, Week 4: 42%, 20, Week 5: 48%, 11, Week 6: 55%, 17, Week 7: 30%, 10, Week 8: 37%, 5, Week 9: 77%, 26, Week 10: 82%, 14, Week 11: 82%, 27, Week 13: 91%, 22, Week 14: 96%, 22, Week 15: 44%, 10)

Notes: In Edmonds’ return from injured reserve, Conner held the narrow edge in snaps 33-29, carries 8-6 and targets 2-1 in the Cardinals’ blowout loss to the previously one-win Lions. Conner’s workhorse days are over, and he’s now dealing with a heel injury that had him listed as “DNP” at Tuesday and Wednesday’s practices. Edmonds will be an RB1/2 if Conner sits. If both play, give Conner the edge as an RB2 and Edmonds an RB3/FLEX option.

ATLANTA FALCONS

Cordarrelle Patterson (Week 1: 33% snap rate, 9 opportunities, Week 2: 33%, 13, Week 3: 42%, 14, Week 4: 30%, 12, Week 5: 59%, 23, Week 7: 73%, 19, Week 8: 60%, 14, Week 9: 56%, 15, Week 10: 28%, 6, Week 11: DNP, Week 12: 48%, 19, Week 13: 48%, 18, Week 14: 49%, 21, Week 15: 62%, 13)

Mike Davis (Week 1: 75%, 21, Week 2: 64%, 16, Week 3: 60%, 16, Week 4: 67%, 15, Week 5: 64%, 18, Week 7: 60%, 4, Week 8: 64%, 15, Week 9: 56%, 11, Week 10: 37%, 5, Week 11: 48%, 7, Week 12: 50%, 9, Week 13: 54%, 8, Week 14: 57%, 17, Week 15: 45%, 7)

Notes: Devoid of playmakers, Atlanta is running its offense through Patterson, Kyle Pitts and Russell Gage. Patterson is the overall RB12 on the year thanks to insane efficiency, but he’s coming off a scoreless 23-yard effort on 13 touches against the 49ers. Davis remains heavily involved from a snaps standpoint. Patterson is best viewed as an every-week RB2.

Story continues

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Latavius Murray (Week 1: 31%, 10, Week 2: 36%, 9, Week 3: 33%, 7, Week 4: 62%, 18, Week 5: 49%, 9, Week 6: 38%, 11, Weeks 7-10: DNP, Week 11: 37%, 12, Week 12: 44%, 8, Week 13: 19%, 4, Week 14: 27%, 1, Week 15: 41%, 10)

Devonta Freeman (Week 1: DNP, Week 2: 13%, 2, Week 3: 16%, 3, Week 4: 8%, 1, Week 5: 27%, 5, Week 6: 30%, 11, Week 7: 40%, 7, Week 9: 58%, 16, Week 10: 58%, 14, Week 11: 58%, 22, Week 12: 49%, 17, Week 13: 69%, 22, Week 14: 66%, 18, Week 15: 56%, 7)

Notes: With the Ravens playing catch-up all last week against the Packers, Freeman carried the ball just six times and was actually out-carried 7-6 by Murray. Freeman still paced the backfield in snaps, however, and we should continue to trot him out as a low-end RB2.

BUFFALO BILLS

Zack Moss (Week 1: DNP, Week 2: 28% snap rate, 10 opportunities, Week 3: 56%, 16, Week 4: 56%, 15, Week 5: 74%, 15, Week 6: 55%, 12, Week 8: 64%, 15, Week 9: 28%, 7, Week 10: 48%, 7, Week 11: 29%, 4, Week 12: DNP, Week 13: 41%, 11, Weeks 14-15: DNP)

Devin Singletary (Week 1: 75%, 16, Week 2: 66%, 16, Week 3: 43%, 13, Week 4: 44%, 15, Week 5: 26%, 8, Week 6: 45%, 10, Week 8: 34%, 8, Week 9: 72%, 14, Week 10: 38%, 8, Week 11: 38%, 7, Week 12: 68%, 16, Week 13: 48%, 10, Week 14: 82%, 11, Week 15: 93%, 23)

Matt Breida (Week 10: 14%, 6, Week 11: 32%, 7, Week 12: 32%, 11, Week 13: 12%, 2, Week 14: 14%, 4, Week 15: 4%, 1)

Notes: Moss has been a healthy scratch three of the last four weeks, as the Bills have moved forward with Singletary in a workhorse role. He has double-digit touches in four straight games, but touchdowns remain hard to come by with just three on the year. Josh Allen is the Bills’ goal-line back. Singletary’s newfound workload makes him an every-week RB2 in an exciting offense.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Chuba Hubbard (Week 1: 11% snap rate, 2 opportunities, Week 2: 25%, 8, Week 3: 55%, 16, Week 4: 47%, 15, Week 5: 65%, 30, Week 6: 65%, 19, Week 7: 53%, 17, Week 8: 55%, 26, Week 9: 17%, 5, Week 10: 21%, 9, Week 11: 2%, 0, Week 12: 20%, 3, Week 14: 39%, 10, Week 15: 47%, 9)

Ameer Abdullah (Week 8: 30%, 13, Week 9: 37%, 6, Week 10: 21%, 13, Week 11: 16%, 1, Week 12: 49%, 8, Week 14: 59%, 8, Week 15: 53%, 8)

Notes: This is an offense to stream defenses against with Christian McCaffrey out for the season. Hubbard and Abdullah split things down the middle behind leading rusher Cam Newton.

CHICAGO BEARS

David Montgomery (Week 1: 59% snap rate, 17 opportunities, Week 2: 80%, 24, Week 3: 82%, 14, Week 4: 62%, 23, Weeks 5-8: DNP, Week 9: 85%, 15, Week 11: 95%, 15, Week 12: 84%, 20, Week 13: 70%, 30, Week 14: 84%, 17, Week 15: 70%, 24)

Khalil Herbert (Week 5: 53%, 18, Week 6: 89%, 22, Week 7: 77%, 23, Week 8: 84%, 25, Week 9: 16%, 4, Week 11: 12%, 1, Week 12: 14%, 4, Week 13: 29%, 5, Week 14: 8%, 1, Week 15: 23%, 4)

Notes: Montgomery is a volume-based, every-week RB2, but he has just one touchdown since returning from injured reserve in Week 9. Montgomery’s PPR floor has been raised considerably, however, with 19 targets over the last three weeks. He just needs better TD luck.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Joe Mixon (Week 1: 78% snap rate, 33 opportunities, Week 2: 84%, 22, Week 3: 74%, 19, Week 4: 69%, 18, Week 5: 28%, 11, Week 6: 62%, 24, Week 7: 54%, 12, Week 8: 77%, 19, Week 9: 63%, 18, Week 11: 72%, 30, Week 12: 72%, 32, Week 13: 66%, 20, Week 14: 60%, 20, Week 15: 58%, 18)

Samaje Perine (Week 1: 22%, 6, Week 2: 5%, 1, Week 3: 21%, 2, Week 4: 28%, 4, Week 5: 61%, 16, Week 6: DNP, Week 7: 48%, 12, Week 8: 25%, 2, Week 9: 33%, 8, Week 11: 15%, 5, Week 12: 15%, 4, Week 13: 34%, 7, Week 14: 42%, 9, Week 15: 30%, 6)

Notes: Mixon’s nine-game touchdown streak was snapped in Week 14, and he’s posted back-to-back scoreless 58-yard rushing efforts. He also sprained his ankle for the second time this season last week in Denver. Mixon practiced Wednesday, putting him on track for Week 16 against the Ravens as a volume-based RB1. Samaje Perine has been getting the pass reps.

CLEVELAND BROWNS

Nick Chubb (Week 1: 53% snap rate, 17 opportunities, Week 2: 57%, 12, Week 3: 49%, 22, Week 4: 47%, 22, Week 5: 56%, 22, Weeks 6-7: DNP, Week 8: 56%, 17, Week 9: 56%, 16, Week 10: DNP, Week 11: 57%, 24, Week 12: 50%, 12, Week 14: 66%, 21, Week 15: 66%, 24)

Kareem Hunt (Week 1: 47%, 9, Week 2: 38%, 14, Week 3: 41%, 17, Week 4: 53%, 18, Week 5: 44%, 18, Week 6: 69%, 17, Weeks 7-11: DNP, Week 12: 38%, 8, Week 14: 20%, 4, Week 15: DNP)

D’Ernest Johnson (Week 7: 69%, 24, Week 8: 31%, 7, Week 9: 33%, 8, Week 10: 88%, 27, Week 11: 35%, 5, Week 12: 10%, 0, Week 14: 22%, 5, Week 15: 32%, 5)

Notes: Hunt is out with an ankle injury and on the COVID list and will not play again this week against the Packers. Chubb played a season-high 66 percent of the snaps with Hunt and a slew of other Browns skill players out last week against the Raiders. He’s the center of the Cleveland offense and is an every-week RB1 with monster touchdown upside.

[Play in Yahoo's Week 16 Million Dollar Baller DFS contest]

DALLAS COWBOYS

Ezekiel Elliott (Week 1: 83% snap rate, 13 opportunities, Week 2: 71%, 18, Week 3: 70%, 20, Week 4: 75%, 21, Week 5: 60%, 24, Week 6: 71%, 26, Week 8: 75%, 22, Week 9: 53%, 13, Week 10: 49%, 17, Week 11: 69%, 15, Week 12: 64%, 17, Week 13: 64%, 16, Week 14: 64%, 18, Week 15: 62%, 20)

Tony Pollard (Week 1: 24%, 7, Week 2: 34%, 15, Week 3: 38%, 12, Week 4: 30%, 10, Week 5: 40%, 18, Week 6: 29%, 13, Week 8: 26%, 8, Week 9: 39%, 6, Week 10: 42%, 18, Week 11: 33%, 9, Week 12: 42%, 14, Week 13: 40%, 11, Week 14: DNP, Week 15: 41%, 15)

Notes: Elliott’s counting stats haven’t been there, without so much as a 70-yard rushing game since Week 5, but he’s ninth in the league in red-zone carries and fifth in attempts inside the five-yard line. He’s getting by as a fantasy RB2 with nine rushing scores on the year. Pollard has settled in as an every-week FLEX option with double-digit opportunities in three straight games and four of the last five. He just isn’t going to get the goal-line work over Elliott.

Red-zone work is sustaining Ezekiel Elliot's fantasy bottom line. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

DENVER BRONCOS

Melvin Gordon (Week 1: 50% snap rate, 14 opportunities, Week 2: 59%, 15, Week 3: 54%, 20, Week 4: 49%, 13, Week 5: 60%, 11, Week 6: 53%, 13, Week 7: 58%, 11, Week 8: 57%, 13, Week 9: 53%, 24, Week 10: 43%, 13, Week 12: 42%, 19, Week 13: DNP, Week 14: 50%, 24, Week 15: 41%, 16)

Javonte Williams (Week 1: 50%, 15, Week 2: 41%, 14, Week 3: 40%, 16, Week 4: 51%, 10, Week 5: 42%, 11, Week 6: 47%, 14, Week 7: 42%, 11, Week 8: 43%, 13, Week 9: 47%, 17, Week 10: 57%, 11, Week 12: 58%, 18, Week 13: 78%, 32, Week 14: 49%, 17, Week 15: 59%, 19)

Notes: Gordon and Williams are both weekly RB2’s with RB1 upside in the Broncos’ run-heavy offense. Both have multi-touchdown potential in games the Broncos stay competitive.

DETROIT LIONS

D’Andre Swift (Week 1: 68% snap rate, 22 opportunities, Week 2: 63%, 13, Week 3: 56%, 21, Week 4: 73%, 14, Week 5: 74%, 17, Week 6: 78%, 20, Week 7: 75%, 23, Week 8: 71%, 17, Week 10: 93%, 39, Week 11: 73%, 18, Week 12: 20%, 6, Weeks 13-15: DNP)

Jamaal Williams (Week 1: 35%, 18, Week 2: 39%, 10, Week 3: 49%, 14, Week 4: 30%, 14, Week 5: 32%, 15, Week 6: 30%, 6, Week 7: 29%, 12, Weeks 8-10: DNP, Week 11: 27%, 7, Week 12: 63%, 20, Week 13: 47%, 18, Weeks 14-15: DNP)

Godwin Igwebuike (Week 13: 39%, 4, Week 14: 44%, 8, Week 15: 18%, 4)

Craig Reynolds (Week 14: 46%, 13, Week 15: 65%, 27)

Notes: Swift and Williams missed Weeks 14 and 15, allowing Reynolds to rack up 40 combined carries and targets as the overall RB19 in that span. Swift and Williams, however, returned to practice Wednesday, so at least Williams will be back in action after his stay on the COVID list. Swift is still battling through the shoulder issue. Reynolds has shown enough to warrant playing time in some sort of fashion. This backfield will be hard to decipher when everyone is healthy, but Swift obviously carries the most upside and would be an RB2 when he returns.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

Aaron Jones (Week 1: 49% snap rate, 7 opportunities, Week 2: 69%, 23, Week 3: 73%, 21, Week 4: 62%, 19, Week 5: 69%, 19, Week 6: 59%, 17, Week 7: 73%, 11, Week 8: 66%, 26, Week 9: 63%, 14, Week 10: 46%, 13, Week 11: DNP, Week 12: 49%, 11, Week 14: 45%, 8, Week 15: 63%, 15)

AJ Dillon (Week 1: 28%, 5, Week 2: 29%, 6, Week 3: 29%, 8, Week 4: 40%, 16, Week 5: 33%, 12, Week 6: 42%, 11, Week 7: 23%, 5, Week 8: 40%, 16, Week 9: 38%, 12, Week 10: 49%, 23, Week 11: 75%, 17, Week 12: 51%, 25, Week 14: 54%, 15, Week 15: 37%, 8)

Notes: The Jones-Dillon timeshare isn’t going away. Both are RB2 plays with RB1 upside when they score touchdowns. Coach Matt LaFleur wants to get both backs equal touches, and the split has been right down the middle 23-23 over the last two weeks.

HOUSTON TEXANS

David Johnson (Week 1: 28% snap rate, 7 opportunities, Week 2: 43%, 8, Week 3: 38%, 2, Week 4: 57%, 9, Week 5: 53%, 8, Week 6: 43%, 4, Week 7: 54%, 13, Week 8: 18%, 3, Week 9: 45%, 9, Week 11: 55%, 17, Week 12: 39%, 13, Weeks 13-14: DNP, Week 15: 20%, 7)

Rex Burkhead (Week 8: 49%, 8, Week 9: 30%, 2, Week 11: 42%, 18, Week 12: 61%, 15, Week 13: 46%, 10, Week 14: 44%, 15, Week 15: 64%, 19)

Royce Freeman (Week 14: 54%, 19, Week 15: 15%, 3)

Notes: There’s no fantasy value in this inefficient backfield behind a brutal offensive line.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Jonathan Taylor (Week 1: 55% snap rate, 24 opportunities, Week 2: 45%, 16, Week 3: 48%, 13, Week 4: 51%, 19, Week 5: 52%, 19, Week 6: 65%, 16, Week 7: 69%, 21, Week 8: 74%, 20, Week 9: 69%, 21, Week 10: 84%, 29, Week 11: 83%, 35, Week 12: 71%, 21, Week 13: 76%, 32, Week 15: 98%, 29)

Nyheim Hines (Week 1: 45%, 17, Week 2: 37%, 3, Week 3: 56%, 12, Week 4: 31%, 4, Week 5: 38%, 5, Week 6: 23%, 6, Week 7: 28%, 11, Week 8: 31%, 6, Week 9: 45%, 12, Week 10: 28%, 6, Week 11: 19%, 4, Week 12: 36%, 5, Week 13: 19%, 7, Week 15: 19%, 2)

Notes: Taylor is the overall RB1 every week. Simple as that. He’s in the MVP discussion.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

James Robinson (Week 1: 64% snap rate, 11 opportunities, Week 2: 73%, 14, Week 3: 59%, 21, Week 4: 95%, 20, Week 5: 68%, 19, Week 6: 85%, 21, Week 8: 11%, 6, Week 9: DNP, Week 10: 59%, 17, Week 11: 63%, 15, Week 12: 52%, 21, Week 13: 44%, 12, Week 14: 64%, 6, Week 15: 84%, 24)

Carlos Hyde (Week 1: 34%, 11, Week 2: 25%, 4, Week 3: 34%, 8, Week 4: DNP, Week 5: 25%, 5, Week 6: 14%, 1, Week 8: 66%, 17, Week 9: 79%, 23, Week 10: 27%, 4, Week 11: 30%, 1, Week 12: 44%, 7, Week 13: 49%, 10, Week 14: 22%, 3, Week 15: DNP)

Notes: Hyde is now done for the year after being placed on injured reserve Tuesday. The Jaguars signed Ryquell Armstead off the Packers’ practice squad to back up Robinson, who is coming off 84% of the snaps and a season-high 24 combined carries and targets. He’ll be the focal point of the Jacksonville offense the rest of the way as a rock-solid high-end RB2.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Week 1: 72% snap rate, 17 opportunities, Week 2: 65%, 13, Week 3: 62%, 19, Week 4: 52%, 17, Week 5: 26%, 9, Weeks 6-10: DNP, Week 11: 47%, 14, Week 13: 51%, 17, Week 14: 35%, 13, Week 15: 71%, 13)

Darrel Williams (Week 1: 22%, 1, Week 2: 27%, 3, Week 3: 34%, 10, Week 4: 36%, 12, Week 5: 43%, 10, Week 6: 72%, 25, Week 7: 64%, 9, Week 8: 64%, 19, Week 9: 54%, 23, Week 10: 59%, 20, Week 11: 53%, 8, Week 13: 46%, 8, Week 14: 35%, 5, Week 15: 29%, 6)

Notes: Edwards-Helaire was held to just 50 yards on 11 touches last week against the Chargers, but his 71% snap share was his highest of the season, supporting him as a going-forward RB2 the rest of the way. Williams is merely a hold should CEH miss time.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

Josh Jacobs (Week 1: 52% snap rate, 12 opportunities, Weeks 2-3: DNP, Week 4: 63%, 18, Week 5: 69%, 20, Week 6: 64%, 17, Week 7: 36%, 9, Week 9: 49%, 17, Week 10: 57%, 12, Week 11: 66%, 16, Week 12: 66%, 26, Week 13: 85%, 22, Week 14: 75%, 15, Week 15: 65%, 19)

Peyton Barber (Week 14: 11%, 4, Week 15: 19%, 6)

Notes: With Darren Waller out the last three weeks, Jacobs has been the clear focal point of Vegas’ offense. His snap share and playing time have generally been trending upward the last six weeks, and Jacobs has settled in as a borderline RB1/2 seeing heavy usage in the passing game with Kenyan Drake now done for the season.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Austin Ekeler (Week 1: 58% snap rate, 15 opportunities, Week 2: 63%, 18, Week 3: 74%, 17, Week 4: 60%, 20, Week 5: 71%, 22, Week 6: 61%, 13, Week 8: 75%, 21, Week 9: 67%, 20, Week 10: 71%, 17, Week 11: 70%, 18, Week 12: 68%, 20, Week 13: 73%, 19, Week 14: 46%, 16, Week 15: 34%, 16)

Justin Jackson (Week 15: 54%, 14)

Notes: Ekeler is as safe of an RB1 as there is in one of the league’s more talented offenses, but he’s now been placed on the COVID list, putting him in doubt for Week 16’s cakewalk against the Texans. It would be a tough one for fantasy players to miss out on for Ekeler. If he’s forced to sit, Jackson will be the preferred play as a viable RB2 with upside.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Darrell Henderson (Week 1: 94% snap rate, 17 opportunities, Week 2: 68%, 18, Week 3: DNP, Week 4: 90%, 20, Week 5: 66%, 18, Week 6: 82%, 24, Week 7: 88%, 21, Week 8: 61%, 16, Week 9: 60%, 15, Week 10: 75%, 11, Week 12: 81%, 20, Weeks 13-14: DNP, Week 15: 27%, 8)

Sony Michel (Week 1: 6%, 1, Week 2: 27%, 10, Week 3: 74%, 24, Week 4: 10%, 3, Week 5: 34%, 12, Week 6: 18%, 9, Week 7: 12%, 2, Week 8: 30%, 11, Week 9: 40%, 10, Week 10: 25%, 6, Week 12: 19%, 4, Week 13: 97%, 28, Week 14: 100%, 21, Week 15: 73%, 20)

Notes: Even with Henderson returning from quad and COVID issues Tuesday against the Seahawks, Michel remained the Rams’ lead back after he stole Henderson’s job during his Weeks 13-14 absence. Michel has RB1 upside in this Los Angeles offense, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see coach Sean McVay eventually go back to Henderson. It’s a fluid situation.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Myles Gaskin (Week 1: 54% snap rate, 14 opportunities, Week 2: 61%, 10, Week 3: 52%, 19, Week 4: 23%, 2, Week 5: 69%, 15, Week 6: 36%, 11, Week 7: 63%, 19, Week 8: 58%, 16, Week 9: 72%, 26, Week 10: 61%, 16, Week 11: 74%, 27, Week 12: 50%, 18, Week 13: 64%, 17, Week 15: 37%, 10)

Malcolm Brown (Week 1: 30%, 5, Week 2: 12%, 5, Week 3: 41%, 7, Week 4: 67%, 9, Week 5: 9%, 0, Week 6: 36%, 6, Week 7: 7%, 4, Weeks 8-15: DNP)

Salvon Ahmed (Week 1: 20%, 6, Week 2: 31%, 9, Week 3: 6%, 0, Week 4: 10%, 5, Week 5: 20%, 5, Week 6: 27%, 9, Week 7: 30%, 9, Week 8: 23%, 9, Week 9: 19%, 4, Week 10: 13%, 3, Week 11: DNP, Week 12: 18%, 6, Week 13: 32%, 8, Week 15: DNP)

Phillip Lindsay (Week 12: 20%, 12, Weeks 13-15: DNP)

Duke Johnson (Week 15: 58%, 23)

Notes: This offense has rotated through a number of backs all season. Gaskin was activated from the COVID list late last week and barely practiced ahead of Week 15 against the Jets. It gave Johnson an opportunity to run with the lead-back job en route to the overall RB1 finish for the week. Gaskin’s floor has suddenly been blown up underneath him. After Johnson’s strong performance, he’s the preferred RB2/3 play going forward for the Dolphins.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Dalvin Cook (Week 1: 71% snap rate, 27 opportunities, Week 2: 77%, 25, Week 3: DNP, Week 4: 49%, 15, Week 5: DNP, Week 6: 74%, 31, Week 8: 71%, 20, Week 9: 80%, 20, Week 10: 82%, 29, Week 11: 76%, 26, Week 12: 53%, 17, Week 13: DNP, Week 14: 77%, 30, Week 15: 89%, 31)

Alexander Mattison (Week 1: 11%, 2, Week 2: 21%, 4, Week 3: 68%, 34, Week 4: 34%, 10, Week 5: 66%, 32, Week 6: 13%, 3, Week 8: 12%, 4, Week 9: 17%, 5, Week 10: 15%, 5, Week 11: 17%, 4, Week 12: 40%, 10, Week 13: 86%, 25, Week 14: 19%, 7, Week 15: DNP)

Notes: Cook is an every-week top-three RB1, dominating carries with huge volume in this Minnesota offense. He has 30-touch upside any time he takes the field. Mattison was activated from the COVID list Wednesday, but he has no fantasy value unless Cook sits.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Damien Harris (Week 1: 53% snap rate, 26 opportunities, Week 2: 41%, 17, Week 3: 31%, 8, Week 4: 61%, 6, Week 5: 33%, 14, Week 6: 48%, 19, Week 7: 46%, 16, Week 8: 53%, 24, Week 9: 39%, 16, Week 10: DNP, Week 11: 39%, 11, Week 12: 37%, 12, Week 13: 25%, 10, Week 15: DNP)

Brandon Bolden (Week 4: 32%, 7, Week 5: 38%, 6, Week 6: 20%, 2, Week 7: 28%, 9, Week 8: 32%, 4, Week 9: 47%, 10, Week 10: 27%, 6, Week 11: 27%, 3, Week 12: 33%, 10, Week 13: 12%, 5, Week 15: 56%, 9)

Rhamondre Stevenson (Week 5: 34%, 11, Week 6: 33%, 8, Week 7: DNP, Week 8: 16%, 10, Week 9: 27%, 12, Week 10: 55%, 25, Week 11: 34%, 13, Week 12: 32%, 4, Week 13: 63%, 24, Week 15: 46%, 11)

Notes: Harris missed last Saturday night’s loss to the Colts with a hamstring injury suffered in Week 13. He’s back practicing in limited fashion but remains up in the air for Week 16 against the Bills. Stevenson flopped with an empty 10-36 rushing line against Indy with the Patriots chasing points all night. He was sidelined at Wednesday’s practice with an illness. If both play, Harris is the preferred RB2. If one misses, the other will be a higher-floor, high-end RB2 with touchdown upside.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Alvin Kamara (Week 1: 73% snap rate, 24 opportunities, Week 2: 84%, 11, Week 3: 84%, 28, Week 4: 87%, 26, Week 5: 88%, 24, Week 7: 82%, 31, Week 8: 67%, 23, Week 9: 68%, 20, Weeks 10-13: DNP, Week 14: 74%, 32, Week 15: 61%, 17)

Mark Ingram (Week 8: 29%, 8, Week 9: 34%, 14, Week 10: 85%, 21, Week 11: 72%, 24, Week 12: DNP, Week 13: 43%, 12, Week 14: DNP, Week 15: 49%, 11)

Notes: With Ingram back from COVID and run-first QB Taysom Hill under center last week in the Saints’ upset over the Bucs, Kamara’s volume was capped a bit with just 11 carries, his second-fewest of the season. Hill also rushed 11 times, and Ingram toted it nine times. Trying to feed three runners the ball is difficult. Kamara still remains an every-week RB1.

NEW YORK GIANTS

Saquon Barkley (Week 1: 48% snap rate, 13 opportunities, Week 2: 84%, 16, Week 3: 86%, 23, Week 4: 89%, 19, Week 5: 9%, 3, Weeks 6-9: DNP, Week 11: 62%, 12, Week 12: 87%, 18, Week 13: 75%, 20, Week 14: 55%, 19, Week 15: 59%, 23)

Devontae Booker (Week 1: 39%, 5, Week 2: 14%, 3, Week 3: DNP, Week 4: 11%, 2, Week 5: 88%, 20, Week 6: 72%, 16, Week 7: 82%, 17, Week 8: 93%, 21, Week 9: 73%, 24, Week 11: 36%, 4, Week 12: 17%, 4, Week 13: 35%, 10, Week 14: 41%, 13, Week 15: 44%, 10)

Notes: Barkley’s snap share is elite, but the production hasn’t exactly been there, and the Giants are missing Daniel Jones (neck) under center, being forced to trot out Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm. Barkley is an RB2 solely on touch volume despite not rushing for more than 64 yards in a game this season. He hasn't had a rushing touchdown since Week 4.

NEW YORK JETS

Michael Carter (Week 1: 25% snap rate, 6 opportunities, Week 2: 45%, 14, Week 3: 43%, 12, Week 4: 51%, 16, Week 5: 52%, 13, Week 7: 72%, 20, Week 8: 70%, 29, Week 9: 58%, 15, Week 10: 52%, 22, Week 11: 33%, 10, Weeks 12-14: DNP, Week 15: 54%, 10)

Ty Johnson (Week 1: 54%, 7, Week 2: 45%, 12, Week 3: 57%, 8, Week 4: 33%, 5, Week 5: 39%, 7, Week 7: 32%, 12, Week 8: 29%, 10, Week 9: 42%, 7, Week 10: 32%, 10, Week 11: 33%, 2, Week 12: 34%, 7, Week 13: 47%, 5, Week 14: 73%, 13, Week 15: DNP)

Tevin Coleman (Week 1: 26%, 9, Week 2: 10%, 5, Week 3: DNP, Week 4: 18%, 6, Week 5: 9%, 4, Weeks 7-9: DNP, Week 10: 22%, 7, Week 11: 33%, 6, Week 12: 45%, 19, Week 13: 39%, 15, Week 14: DNP, Week 15: 37%, 8)

Austin Walter (Week 12: 24%, 10, Week 13: 14%, 3, Week 14: DNP, Week 15: 11%, 2)

Notes: Carter returned from IR last week, and it was Johnson who was the healthy scratch against the Dolphins. Carter stepped back into a 54% playing time clip and will be a back-end RB2 the rest of the way in a bad offense missing a whole lot of skill-player talent.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Miles Sanders (Week 1: 66% snap rate, 20 opportunities, Week 2: 67%, 15, Week 3: 60%, 6, Week 4: 64%, 10, Week 5: 75%, 16, Week 6: 83%, 13, Week 7: 17%, 7, Weeks 8-10: DNP, Week 11: 46%, 17, Week 12: 33%, 10, Week 13: 58%, 27, Week 15: 49%, 20)

Kenneth Gainwell (Week 1: 35%, 12, Week 2: 33%, 9, Week 3: 31%, 5, Week 4: 39%, 11, Week 5: 24%, 5, Week 6: 23%, 2, Week 7: 51%, 13, Week 8: 31%, 13, Week 9: 19%, 2, Week 10: 31%, 3, Week 11: DNP, Week 12: 16%, 4, Week 13: 38%, 17, Week 15: 8%, 1)

Boston Scott (Week 7: 31%, 9, Week 8: 45%, 13, Week 9: 44%, 10, Week 10: 31%, 13, Week 11: 37%, 8, Week 12: 51%, 18, Week 13: 4%, 0, Week 15: DNP)

Jordan Howard (Week 8: 25%, 12, Week 9: 40%, 17, Week 10: 38%, 12, Week 11: 17%, 10, Weeks 12-13: DNP, Week 15: 48%, 15)

Notes: The Eagles have won three of their last four games. In those wins, Sanders has rushing lines of 16-94, 24-120, and 18-131, but he still has yet to score a touchdown this season and can’t get anything going in the red zone. That’s been Sanders’ bugaboo, as Hurts again pounded in a pair of one-yard rushing touchdowns Tuesday night against Washington. Sanders failed on all four of his red-zone attempts. Howard is Sanders’ COP and the Eagles’ clock-killer.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Najee Harris (Week 1: 100% snap rate, 19 opportunities, Week 2: 95%, 15, Week 3: 95%, 33, Week 4: 80%, 22, Week 5: 65%, 28, Week 6: 84%, 31, Week 8: 84%, 29, Week 9: 82%, 25, Week 10: 87%, 30, Week 11: 75%, 18, Week 12: 58%, 13, Week 13: 97%, 26, Week 14: 96%, 23, Week 15: 100%, 17)

Notes: Harris is an every-week RB1 based on volume alone, even if he’s running behind one of the league’s worst offensive lines while averaging 3.6 YPC. He played every offensive snap for the second time this season last week against the Titans but managed just 26 scoreless yards on 14 touches. Look for Harris to rebound this week against the Chiefs in a paced-up game.

[So many reasons to play Yahoo DFS: Learn more now and get in on the fun]

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Elijah Mitchell (Week 1: 64% snap rate, 19 opportunities, Week 2: 61%, 19, Weeks 3-4: DNP, Week 5: 68%, 11, Week 7: 66%, 18, Week 8: 64%, 18, Week 9: 66%, 13, Week 10: 53%, 27, Week 11: DNP, Week 12: 70%, 33, Week 13: 84%, 25, Weeks 14-15: DNP)

Jeff Wilson (Week 10: 32%, 10, Week 11: 58%, 21, Week 12: 14%, 3, Week 13: 3%, 0, Week 14: 59%, 13, Week 15: 88%, 23)

Notes: Mitchell has cleared the league’s concussion protocol, but his knee remains an issue. Wilson finally turned in a big line in place of Mitchell last week against the Falcons, posting the overall RB3 week on 88% of the snaps with over 100 yards and a touchdown. Deebo Samuel has a rushing touchdown in five straight games and six total in that span on 33 attempts.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Alex Collins (Week 4: 39% snap rate, 12 opportunities, Week 5: 71%, 18, Week 6: 60%, 21, Week 7: 39%, 17, Week 8: 47%, 10, Week 10: 49%, 11, Week 11: 37%, 10, Week 12: 40%, 8, Week 13: DNP, Week 14: 23%, 8, Week 15: DNP)

Rashaad Penny (Week 7: 36%, 6, Week 8: 19%, 7, Week 10: DNP, Week 11: 16%, 2, Week 12: DNP, Week 13: 41%, 11, Week 14: 57%, 17, Week 15: 42%, 13)

DeeJay Dallas (Week 15: 58%, 12)

Notes: Collins missed Week 15 with COVID. Penny briefly left with an injury, allowing Dallas to pace the backfield in snaps as the Seahawks played from behind the entire second half. Penny has passed Collins for lead-back duties, but Dallas looks like Seattle’s pass-game specialist.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Leonard Fournette (Week 1: 65% snap rate, 16 opportunities, Week 2: 49%, 15, Week 3: 36%, 7, Week 4: 82%, 25, Week 5: 62%, 17, Week 6: 63%, 28, Week 7: 53%, 19, Week 8: 61%, 13, Week 10: 65%, 20, Week 11: 59%, 16, Week 12: 81%, 25, Week 13: 87%, 21, Week 14: 80%, 26, Week 15: 45%, 16)

Ronald Jones (Week 1: 9%, 4, Week 2: 41%, 9, Week 3: 16%, 5, Week 4: 17%, 6, Week 5: 14%, 6, Week 6: 19%, 6, Week 7: 19%, 10, Week 8: 15%, 4, Week 10: 2%, 0, Week 11: 19%, 8, Week 12: 18%, 7, Week 13: 3%, 2, Week 14: 10%, 3, Week 15: 30%, 10)

Notes: Fournette is done for the season with a hamstring issue that will keep him out until the playoffs. With Giovani Bernard (knee, hip) also on IR already, the Bucs signed washed-up Le’Veon Bell on Tuesday. He figures to handle pass-game duties for the pass-happy Bucs. But Jones is suddenly a potential league-winning RB2 with upside and the week’s top waiver add.

TENNESSEE TITANS

Derrick Henry (Week 1: 62% snap rate, 21 opportunities, Week 2: 76%, 41, Week 3: 72%, 31, Week 4: 59%, 35, Week 5: 77%, 29, Week 6: 81%, 23, Week 7: 74%, 31, Week 8: 74%, 28, Weeks 9-15: DNP)

Jeremy McNichols (Week 1: 36%, 6, Week 2: 24%, 4, Week 3: 26%, 4, Week 4: 40%, 13, Week 5: 23%, 3, Week 6: 2%, 0, Week 7: 15%, 1, Week 8: 23%, 3, Week 9: 45%, 10, Week 10: 27%, 7, Weeks 11-12: DNP, Week 14: 38%, 9, Week 15: 29%, 9)

D’Onta Foreman (Week 9: 21%, 5, Week 10: 35%, 13, Week 11: 19%, 8, Week 12: 49%, 20, Week 14: 32%, 15, Week 15: 39%, 25)

Dontrell Hilliard (Week 11: 63%, 17, Week 12: 51%, 14, Week 14: 34%, 8, Week 15: 36%, 15)

Notes: Henry (foot) allegedly could be back for Week 18 and the playoffs. With Henry out and the other three backs healthy, the Titans are running a three-way RBBC with Foreman as the early-down grinder RB2 and McNichols and Hilliard handling most of the pass-game reps.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM

Antonio Gibson (Week 1: 65% snap rate, 25 opportunities, Week 2: 61%, 15, Week 3: 57%, 14, Week 4: 55%, 16, Week 5: 57%, 22, Week 6: 39%, 13, Week 7: 42%, 16, Week 8: 33%, 11, Week 10: 63%, 26, Week 11: 49%, 19, Week 12: 68%, 36, Week 13: 82%, 29, Week 14: 68%, 12, Week 15: 78%, 22)

J.D. McKissic (Week 1: 36%, 1, Week 2: 44%, 10, Week 3: 46%, 5, Week 4: 40%, 12, Week 5: 41%, 6, Week 6: 61%, 18, Week 7: 64%, 10, Week 8: 46%, 11, Week 10: 38%, 6, Week 11: 46%, 11, Week 12: 39%, 12, Weeks 13-15: DNP)

Notes: McKissic was placed on IR ahead of Week 15, so he could be done for the season. Gibson briefly left Tuesday night’s Week 15 win over the Eagles with a toe issue, but he was able to return. Coach Ron Rivera said it’s a variation of turf toe. It’ll be something to watch. Still, Gibson is an every-week RB1/2 with McKissic done for the year, allowing Gibson to rack up more targets in the pass game to add onto his secure early-down, goal-line workload.

Listen to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast