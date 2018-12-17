Week 15's Monday Night Football preview: Saints vs. Panthers

Drew Brees and the Saints are looking to hand the Panthers their sixth straight defeat and a tremendous blow to Carolina’s NFC wild-card hopes. (AP)

Here’s a look at the Week 15 “Monday Night Football” matchup, including the broadcasting TV network and kickoff time.

You can also livestream the game on the Yahoo Sports App (IOS and Android).

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

