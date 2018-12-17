Week 15 Wrap Podcast: How Fantasy Super Bowl trips were booked

The semifinals of the fantasy playoffs are nearly complete. Have you secured your spot in the fantasy Super Bowl? Or, did you suffer a terrible defeat at the hands of an oddly low-scoring Sunday?

In fact, only two games featured a ton of points, and they were both blowouts (ARI@ATL, MIA@MIN). The majority of quarterbacks delivered quiet performances. The expected high-scoring affair between the Steelers and Patriots? Both relative fantasy disappointments for Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger.

Minnesota, however, didn’t suffer offensively at all. They finally delivered on the run game sans ex-OC, John DeFilippo. Dalvin Cook had inarguably his best game of the season, rewarding his fantasy owners’ patience (if they had any left).

Oh, and Derrick Henry went off again. Now the question is, what round will he be drafted in 2019?

Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon discuss those performances and more in this week’s fantasy wrap podcast. They also asked you about which players — in such an important week — let you down the most. As many can imagine, the disappointment surrounding Andrew Luck and Saquon Barkley is IMMENSE.

Dalton and Matt then offer up a couple of pickup options for Week 16 — the championship round for most fantasy leagues!

