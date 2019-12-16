Week 15 Wrap: Late-game replays swing fantasy semifinal outcomes

Atlanta Falcons @ San Francisco 49ers

Coming off a historic three-game stretch facing the Packers, Ravens, and Saints, the 49ers suffered a letdown Sunday, although the ending certainly wasn’t without drama. After Austin Hooper appeared to pull down the game-winning touchdown with a few seconds left, the refs controversially overturned it, with the next play resulting in Julio Jones’ second TD grab of the day, although that was originally ruled short of the end zone. Both replays likely swung many fantasy semifinals, especially considering it was one of the last games still going in the afternoon slate.

Julio Jones' late touchdown turned the tide for the Falcons. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Jones scored for the first time in 10 games, and he benefitted greatly from Calvin Ridley’s absence (and facing a banged-up San Francisco defense missing Richard Sherman, Dee Ford, D.J. Jones, K’Wuan Williams, and Jaquiski Tart), seeing the most targets (20) by any receiver in a game this season … Devonta Freeman was shut down by a tough SF run D, but Atlanta’s defense countered with a strong performance of its own, holding a hot Jimmy Garoppolo (he’s also been playing well) to one of his worst games of the season. Jimmy G entered getting 9.8 YPA with 11 TD strikes over his last four games but suffered from a bad Deebo Samuel drop and a weird game script (they had a 21-play drive that was the longest of the NFL season). He left fantasy managers wanting more despite the rare turnover-free game. Expect a big bounce-back performance Saturday night in what could turn into a high-scoring affair with the Rams.

George Kittle saw 17 targets, recorded a career-high 13 catches and set the NFL record for most yards by a tight end during their first three seasons in the league … Raheem Mostert led the team with 14 carries and scored, but his 3.9 YPC was a disappointment in this spot, while Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida remained involved. Mostert will be a FLEX option in Week 16, and his lost fumble on the game’s final play didn’t affect anything other than those who bet the over/under. Put differently, a game with a total of 49.5 points that was 22-17 with five seconds left hit the over.

The otherwise 3-9 Falcons have now won in New Orleans and San Francisco this season, although this loss wasn’t a huge deal either way for the 49ers, who still control their own destiny and likely needed to win in Seattle in Week 17 anyway if they wanted to avoid a road game on wild card weekend.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Detroit Lions

James Winston threw for 450+ yards with four touchdowns for the second game in a row despite playing with a broken thumb, missing Mike Evans and watching Chris Godwin and Scotty Miller both leave early with injuries. Winston had two TD strikes and an interception within the first 12 minutes of the game, as he continues his run at becoming the first ever 30/30 QB. He’s also on pace to finish with the fourth-most passing yards in a season in NFL history … David Blough wasn’t good, and his fantasy managers didn’t catch any breaks when Wes Hills ran in two scores while playing catch up against a TB run defense that entered No. 1 in DVOA. No way am I trusting Kerryon Johnson in this backfield should he return in Week 16 … Danny Amendola benefitted from Marvin Jones’ absence more so than Kenny Golladay, who was a huge disappointment against a Bucs defense that entered allowing the most fantasy points to wide receivers … Breshad Perriman erupted for three scores, and with Evans and Godwin likely sidelined, would be a must-start in this offense in fantasy championship games. Perriman is a former first-rounder who’s 6’2”, 215 pounds with a 40 time and Speed Score both in the 99th percentile or better … How many injuries will it take for O.J. Howard to produce?

Cleveland Browns @ Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray played well, but his fantasy day was muted some by Kenyan Drake erupting with four touchdown runs and rushing for 137 yards (6.2 YPC). Drake has struggled in pass protection in the past, but he’s seemingly improved, and he’s clearly one of the more exciting backs in football, so it’s nice to see Arizona give him the opportunity Miami curiously refused to (Adam Gase is hilariously inept). You hate the Drake if you faced him this week, but he’s got first-round fantasy upside moving forward in this offense ... Nick Chubb got 7.5 YPC and impressed during his TD run, but Baker Mayfield and Cleveland’s passing attack bombed in a highly favorable matchup. Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry somehow combined to get 89 yards on 21 targets against a secondary that entered handing out fantasy points to wide receivers. Of course, Ricky Seals-Jones came through with two TDs during his revenge game, as Arizona’s tight end defense stayed on-brand.

Philadelphia Eagles @ Washington Redskins

Carson Wentz tossed three TDs despite an ugly WR group, while Dwayne Haskins got 9.3 YPA and hooked up with Terry McLaurin for an impressive 75-yard score. Haskins is definitely a question mark, but Scary Terry is someone to target during drafts next year. He’ll be a top-10 WR dressed in a much cheaper ADP price … Speaking of 2020 drafts, Miles Sanders is going to look awfully tempting if he falls to Round 3 … Adrian Peterson tied Walter Payton for the fourth-most rushing TDs ever with this nice run … Well, that’s one way to cover the 4.5-point spread.

Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers has produced just one touchdown or fewer in five of the last six games, a stretch when he’s also averaged only 189.9 passing yards with 5.9 YPA. Marquez Valdes-Scantling didn’t help by dropping a perfectly thrown, would-be long touchdown early (MVS’ lone target on the day), but Rodgers won’t be a top-12 QB option in Week 16 (@Min) … Mitchell Trubisky remained competent enough, keeping Allen Robinson (14 targets) and Anthony Miller (15) both fantasy relevant. ARob is locked in as a borderline weekly WR1, while Miller has averaged 10.4 targets over the last five games and will no doubt be a popular sleeper at draft tables next year … Aaron Jones is up to 17 touchdowns this season, which isn’t easy with fewer than 180 carries.

New England Patriots @ Cincinnati Bengals

New England’s defense was impressive again, picking off Andy Dalton four times and helping the Pats win despite Tom Brady once again struggling (4.4 YPA!). Brady hasn’t totaled 300 passing yards combined over the last two games and belongs nowhere near fantasy lineups in Week 16 … A compromised Julian Edelman ruined many fantasy days, while Joe Mixon has blown up over the last two weeks — likely too late for many of his managers. He’ll be a borderline top-five RB in Week 16 in a matchup against the Dolphins … New England badly needs a playmaker on offense, but Stephon Gilmore recorded two more picks (one returned for a score), further solidifying him as this year’s Defensive Player of the Year favorite.

Houston Texans @ Tennessee Titans

The Texans have upset the Patriots, lost as big home favorites to the Broncos and won as underdogs in Tennessee over their last three games, with Carlos Hyde improbably outproducing Derrick Henry during Sunday’s victory … Jonnu Smith looked more running back than tight end during this run … Kenny Stills turned two of his three targets into touchdowns, while A.J. Brown continues to lead what appears to be a special group of rookie wide receivers in the league this year, and his 13 targets were a whopping five more than any other game this season. With Ryan Tannehill looking like a legit answer at QB in Tennessee’s future, Brown is going to be an extremely attractive draft pick next year and should be treated as a WR1 during fantasy championship week.

Seattle Seahawks @ Carolina Panthers

Russell Wilson made 11.0 YPA look easy, while Kyle Allen is up to 21 turnovers over 12 games … Chris Carson predictably ate with no Rashaad Penny and against the Panthers’ poor run defense, while Christian McCaffrey countered with his standard outstanding performance … Tyler Lockett appeared back to full strength, while Josh Gordon threw as many interceptions as he saw targets, but he certainly made the most of the one.

Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs

Snow didn’t affect Patrick Mahomes (KC’s heated field helped), who got 10.0 YPA with a banged-up hand while helping both Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill to big games … Both Darwin Thompson and Spencer Ware had more carries than LeSean McCoy, as KC’s backs remain worthless in fantasy terms, which is a shame with the defense playing so much better … Given the weather, rookie QB and Chiefs run defense ranking 30th in DVOA, one could’ve reasonably expected more than seven touches from Phillip Lindsay.

Miami Dolphins @ New York Giants

Eli Manning had three ghastly picks but finished with 10.1 YPA and produced 36 points in the win anyway, bringing his career winning% back to .500 and pleasing those who started Sterling Shepard in fantasy lineups. Meanwhile, Golden Tate had only one catch, but it was one of the plays of the day … DeVante Parker had two more touchdowns and is improbably going to enter championship week as a top-10 wide receiver option … Saquon Barkley has looked healthy for a couple of games and finally got the right matchup, running for 100 yards for the first time since Week 2 while doubling his season rushing TD total.

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Oakland Raiders

The Raiders were outscored by a seemingly checked-out Jaguars squad 17-0 during the second half of the team’s final game in Oakland, bringing a sad end to the Black Hole … It was Chris Conley (not Dede Westbrook) who benefitted most from DJ Chark’s absence with two scores and a team-high in targets, while Darren Waller continues to see increased looks whenever Hunter Renfrow is out … Maxx Crosby recorded another sack and looks like another strong late-round find by Oakland in last year’s draft … Despite accumulating the second-most touches in the NFL (323), Leonard Fournette has scored in just one of Jacksonville’s last nine games and has only three TDs on the season.

Minnesota Vikings @ Los Angles Chargers

Philip Rivers now sports a 9:15 TD:TO ratio at home this season, as he helped the Chargers commit seven turnovers Sunday. Minnesota scored 39 points without needing much from Kirk Cousins, Stefon Diggs or Adam Thielen and with Dalvin Cook leaving early with a shoulder injury. With Alexander Mattison also out, Mike Boone took over Minnesota’s backfield and ran in two scores. Boone would be a must-start in this run-first offense in Week 16 should those two remain sidelined.

Los Angeles Rams @ Dallas Cowboys

In a battle between enigmas, the Rams entered with their season on the line and playing extremely well, so naturally, they got blown out by the slumping Cowboys who could afford a loss. LA was down 37-7 with three minutes left before a couple of late garbage time touchdowns salvaged Jared Goff, Cooper Kupp and Todd Gurley’s fantasy days … Robert Woods entered on fire and somehow finished with 17 yards on nine targets, while Tyler Higbee continues to be a top-three tight end with Gerald Everett out … Jason Witten hauled in a nice one-handed TD grab, while Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup improbably finished with just 25 combined yards despite the Cowboys scoring 44 points … Tony Pollard revealed his league-winning upside should Ezekiel Elliott go down.

Buffalo Bills @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Josh Allen was held to just 139 passing yards in a tough matchup in Pittsburgh, but he was on the winning side thanks to Devlin Hodges’ four picks, as the defensive battle lived up to expectations. Allen should remain on fantasy benches with an upcoming trip to New England, while the same is true for a still banged-up James Conner (who returned Sunday night and scored but saw just eight carries) against a tough Jets run defense … Devin Singletary has averaged 21.3 touches over the last four games, which is more than Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley, Le’Veon Bell, and Josh Jacobs have this season. The rookie back will have ended the year with a brutal schedule (Bal, @Pit, @NE, NYJ), which hopefully suppresses his 2020 ADP.

