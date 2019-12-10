Week 15: Taking Stock Of All 32 NFL Backfields

NFL depth charts are always in a constant state of flux due to injuries, performance and at-times questionable coaching decisions. The RB position in particular can be tough to stay on top of, as an overwhelming majority of offenses have replaced a single three-down back with committees of various shapes and sizes.

The good news is we now have 14 weeks of regular season data to help clear up the ever-murky RB position. Below is a cheat sheet that denotes the snap rates as well as combined carries and targets for each team's top-two RBs from Week 14.

Week 14 RBBC

Scroll to continue with content Ad

What follows is a more specific breakdown of each team's backfield in order to better determine:

Offenses that are featuring a single workhorse

Fantasy-friendly committee backfields

Situations that fantasy football owners should avoid

Opportunities refer to a player's combined carries and targets. All snap count and touch data was compiled from Pro Football Reference. I'm refraining from posting every team's season-long workload rates moving forward and instead choosing a more specific split for each backfield that is defined underneath their respective team name.

Arizona Cardinals

Workload splits: Weeks 13-14 with Kenyan Drake, David Johnson and Chase Edmonds all active

RB1: Drake (73% snap rate, 16 opportunities per game)

RB2: Johnson (30%, 5.5)

RB3: Edmonds (9%, 1.5)

Notes: Drake continues to dominate usage. He's racked up at least 14 touches in every game since joining the Cardinals in Week 9:

Week 9: 15 carries-110 rush yards-1 TD, 4 receptions-52 receiving yards-0 TD, 84% snap rate

Week 10: 10-35-0, 6-6-0, 64%

Week 11: 16-67-0, 6-13-0, 90%

Week 13: 13-31-0, 2-20-0, 80%

Week 14: 11-37-0, 3-30-0, 65%

Drake is the overall PPR RB21 over the last six weeks.

Story continues

Johnson hasn't played even half of the offense's snaps in a game since early October, while Edmonds' only touch in Week 14 was off a fake punt. It'd be surprising if either offers anything resembling consistent fantasy production in 2019.

The Cardinals have scored just 24 combined points in back-to-back tough matchups against the Rams and Steelers. Up next is a cozier spot against the Browns' 25th-ranked defense in rush DVOA that was most recently gashed by Joe Mixon. Treat Drake as a borderline RB2 in this plus spot.

Atlanta Falcons

Workload splits: Weeks 13-14 with Devonta Freeman (foot) back

RB1: Freeman (67% snap rate, 21.5 opportunities per game)

RB2: Brian Hill (23%, 8)

RB3: Qadree Ollison (6%, 2)

Notes: Freeman balled out against the Panthers in Week 14 and scored his first rushing touchdown since 2017.

The problem in expecting this production to continue is that the 49ers' beastly front-seven should certainly not be confused with the league's single-worst defense against the run. The 49ers have shut down the overwhelming majority of starting RBs they've faced this season:

Treat Freeman as more of an upside RB3 compared to a low-end RB2 against one of just three defenses that has allowed fewer than 20 PPR per game to opposing backfields this season.

Hill and Ollison would likely form a three-RB committee with Kenjon Barner if Freeman were to miss any additional game time. None of these backup RBs are worthy of a bench spot.

Baltimore Ravens

Workload splits: Weeks 1-14

Notes: The Ravens take on the Jets in Week 15. Sure, they're taking on a defense that has been much better against the run (No. 2 in DVOA) than the pass (No. 22) through 14 weeks, but this Lamar Jackson-led rushing attack has been historically good this season.

Overall, the 2019 Ravens are one of just six offenses over the past 50 years to average more than 5.4 yards per carry. Each rushing attack has been led by an elite difference-making player:

1997 Lions (5.51 - Barry Sanders)

2006 Falcons (5.47 - Mike Vick)

2019 Ravens (5.46 - Jackson)

2010 Eagles (5.43 - Vick)

2012 Vikings (5.42 - Adrian Peterson)

2011 Panthers (5.41 - Cam Newton)

The opponent doesn't really matter when they're facing literally one of the most-efficient rushing offenses the league has ever seen. Continue to treat Ingram, who is the overall PPR RB9, as a matchup-proof RB1.

Edwards and Hill would likely form a two-RB committee of sorts if Ingram were forced to miss game action.

Editor's Note: Drafting is only half the battle. Dominate all season long with our Season Pass! Use our NEW Start/Sit Tool, Trade Analyzer, Consensus Rankings, Projections and more on your way to a championship! Click here for more!

Buffalo Bills

Workload splits: Weeks 7-14 with both Devin Singletary and Frank Gore active

RB1: Singletary (69% snap rate, 17 opportunities per game)

RB2: Gore (30%, 10)

Notes: Singletary has racked up at least 15 touches in five of his past six games. This usage is great, but two key factors are holding the rookie back from ascending to truly great fantasy football heights:

The Bills continue to feed Gore double-digit touches per game on a near-weekly basis despite his reduced snap count.

Josh Allen is a vulture disguised as a QB. Only Todd Gurley (26 rushing TDs), Derrick Henry (25), Aaron Jones (20) and Christian McCaffrey (19) have more scores on the ground than Allen (16) since Week 1 of last season.

Singletary has three carries inside the 10-yard line this season; Gore and Allen have combined for 23.

The minimal scoring-area touches for Singletary makes it tough to trust him as more than an upside RB3 despite the ideal usage, particularly in a matchup against the Steelers' talented defense. Only the Buccaneers, 49ers and Patriots have allowed fewer PPR per game to opposing RBs than the Steelers this season.

Carolina Panthers

Workload splits: Weeks 1-14

RB1: Christian McCaffrey (94% snap rate, 27.2 opportunities per game)

RB2: Reggie Bonnafon (6%, 1.5)

Notes: CMC is one of four RBs in NFL history to average at least 29 PPR per game.

It's safe to say he's been the outlier of the group when it comes to his supporting cast.

Marshall Faulk in 2000 and 2001 played with Kurt Warner inside of the league's highest-scoring offense.

Priest Holmes in 2002 played with Trent Green inside of the league's highest-scoring offense.

LaDainian Tomlinson in 2006 played with Philip Rivers inside of the league's highest-scoring offense.

Kyle Allen and the Panthers presently rank 14th in scoring. It's a minor miracle that McCaffrey has managed to be so productive and efficient despite working with the league's 29th-ranked QB in adjusted yards per attempt among 38 qualified signal callers.

The Panthers claimed former-Bears RB Mike Davis earlier in November, but he's yet to play a snap. I wouldn't expect a single RB to inherit CMC's monstrous workload if he were to miss any game action. We have oodles of evidence that no RB in the league is capable of providing the same rushing and receiving threat as McCaffrey, so it seems a bit silly to assume there's another back on the Panthers that would walk into this same workhorse role.

Also *places conspiracy hat on* Curtis Samuel (13 carries) actually has more rush attempts than Bonnafon (12) this season. The former stud Ohio State RB/WR even lined up in the backfield on multiple occasions in Week 14. What if Samuel is actually the handcuff? (He's not).

Chicago Bears

Workload splits: Weeks 7-14 since team's Week 6 bye

RB1: David Montgomery (60% snap rate, 17.9 opportunities per game)

RB2: Tarik Cohen (47%, 10.3)

Notes: The Bears Offense turned in their best performance of the season during their Week 14 win over the Cowboys, largely thanks to their QB's newfound willingness to run the ball.

Mitchell Trubisky wasn't always adverse to running. In fact, he was one of the league's most-productive QBs on the ground up until injuring his shoulder in Week 11 of last season. Overall, Trubisky gained at least 25 rushing yards in 6-of-10 games prior to the injury, but then proceeded to finish below that threshold in 16 consecutive games from Week 14 of the 2018 season up until last Thursday night.

Trubisky's ability to keep edge defenders honest on read-option looks could be vital in enabling Montgomery to a big performance in Week 15. The Packers Defense has been stronger against the pass (No. 17 in DVOA) than the run (No. 26) this season. Treat the Bears' rookie RB as a borderline RB2 thanks to his consistent usage and plus matchup on an offense that is trending upwards.

Cohen has at least four receptions in five consecutive games, but has yet to reach even 75 total yards in a game this season. He's a low-ceiling RB4 in this spot.

Cincinnati Bengals

Workload splits: Weeks 1-14

RB1: Joe Mixon (59% snap rate, 18.9 opportunities per game)

RB2: Giovani Bernard (41%, 6.2)

Notes: Mixon has at least 15 touches in all five games since the Bengals' Week 9 bye. The backfield has also trended towards more of a 60/40 split in Mixon's favor compared to the 55/45 rotation that defined the first half of the season.

The return of Andy Dalton elevates the floor and ceiling alike of everyone involved in this Bengals Offense. Still, Mixon deserves credit for largely making things happen regardless of who has been under center in recent weeks:

Week 10: 30-114-0 rushing, 2-37-0 receiving, PPR RB9

Week 11: 15-86-1 rushing, 1-17-0 receiving, RB9

Week 12: 18-79-0 rushing, 0-0-0 receiving, RB27

Week 13: 19-44-1 rushing, 4-26-0 receiving, RB16

Week 14: 23-146-1 rushing, 3-40-0 receiving, RB3

Continue to treat Mixon as a low-end RB2 in Week 15 when the Bengals take on the Patriots in Cincinnati. Bernard isn't worthy of a bench spot due to the uncertainty surrounding whether or not he'd receive a three-down role if Mixon were forced to miss any game action.

Cleveland Browns

Workload splits: Weeks 10-14 with Kareem Hunt active

RB1: Nick Chubb (68% snap rate, 22 opportunities per game)

RB2: Hunt (58%, 12.4)

Notes: Christian McCaffrey (55 targets), Alvin Kamara (43), Leonard Fournette (36) and Tarik Cohen (29) are the only RBs with more targets than Hunt (28) since he returned from suspension.

Still, it's hard for Chubb's fantasy owners to complain too much. Both Browns RBs have functioned as borderline RB1s in their five games together:

Chubb: 99-478-1 rushing, 7-95-0 receiving, PPR RB13

Hunt: 34-153-2 rushing, 22-158-1 receiving, PPR RB12

Up next is a potential smash spot for both players against a Cardinals Defense that has allowed the 11th-most PPR per game to opposing RBs this season. Continue to treat both Chubb and Hunt as upside RB2s at worst.

Dallas Cowboys

Workload splits: Weeks 9-14 since team's Week 8 bye

RB1: Ezekiel Elliott (90% snap rate, 22.7 opportunities per game)

RB2: Tony Pollard (13%, 5)

Notes: Pollard (knee) was inactive in Week 14, but the Cowboys curiously decided against adding another RB to the active roster.

This led to Zeke posting 19-81-2 rushing and 2-12-0 receiving lines on a robust 99% snap rate. The PPR RB6 through 14 weeks, Elliott can continue to be fired up as a matchup-proof RB1 thanks to his status as the undisputed workhorse of the league's ninth-ranked scoring offense.

Denver Broncos

Workload splits: Weeks 11-14 since team's Week 10 bye

Notes: Lindsay continues to see high-end RB2 usage, although the talented second-year RB hasn't managed to reach 100 total yards in a game since Week 5. Freeman appeared to be trending out of the offense after posting a season-low 29% snap rate in Week 11, but he's since been on the field for 55%, 56% and 46% of the offense's snaps.

Note that Lindsay's Week 14 performance could've been bigger if he didn't have a touchdown nullified by penalty.

Drew Lock helped lead the Broncos to a season-high 38 points in Week 14. Their previous-high mark was somehow just 24. The concern in Week 15 is whether or not the rookie will be able to keep the offense within striking distance against the Chiefs, who have boasted one of the league's worst rushing offenses this season:

PPR per game allowed to RBs: No. 32

Rush DVOA: No. 30

Yards allowed per carry: No. 30

Rush yards allowed: No. 28

Rushing touchdowns allowed: Tied for No. 27

Treat Lindsay as a volume-based RB2 that is due for a big-time performance. Freeman is a touchdown-dependent RB4 at best due to volume concerns despite the prime matchup.

Detroit Lions

Workload splits: Weeks 11-14 since Bo Scarbrough took over

RB1: Scarbrough (49% snap rate, 19 opportunities per game)

RB2: Ty Johnson (32%, 5)

RB3: J.D. McKissic (21%, 4.5)

Notes: This backfield is currently a bit of a mess with Scarbrough (ribs) banged up. His absence would likely lead to a two-back committee featuring Johnson as the early-down RB with McKissic seeing more opportunities in pass-first situations.

Of course, we've seen this backfield change directions roughly a dozen times this season already. It wouldn't be at all surprising if the front office adds another early-down option to the mix if Scarbrough is ultimately unable to suit up.

The matchup couldn't be worse against the Buccaneers' league-best defense in DVOA against the run. Only the 49ers and Patriots have allowed fewer PPR per game to opposing backfields.

Please try to find another option for the fantasy playoffs than a likely-committee back inside of an offense that has totaled 27 combined points with third-string QB David Blough under center over the past two weeks.

Green Bay Packers

Workload splits: Weeks 6-14 with both Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams active

RB1: Jones (55% snap rate, 15.7 opportunities per game)

RB2: Williams (48%, 13.1)

Notes: Jones helicoptered his way to 16-134-1 rushing and 6-58-0 receiving lines in Week 14, marking the first time he managed to clear 100 total yards in a game since Week 8.

Both Jones and Williams entered the league in 2017. Since then:

Jones: 469 touches, 2,608 yards, 5.6 yards per touch, 28 touchdowns

Williams: 455 touches, 2,120 yards, 4.7 yards per touch, 15 touchdowns

Clearly it makes sense to #FreeAaron, but the Packers have stubbornly continued to keep Williams heavily involved.

Week 15's matchup against the Bears isn't ideal, particularly if they get stud DT Akiem Hicks (elbow, IR) back. Still, Jones' enhanced usage in Week 14 could be a sign of things to come down the stretch. Treat him as a low-end RB1, and Williams as an upside RB3, in this spot.

Houston Texans

Workload splits: Weeks 1-14

RB1: Carlos Hyde (50% snap rate, 16.4 opportunities per game)

RB2: Duke Johnson (50%, 9.5)

Notes: Johnson has been better than Hyde in just about any metric I can find:

Yards per carry: Hyde (4.7); Johnson (5.2)

Yards per target: Hyde (2.1); Johnson (6.8)

Yards per touch: Hyde (4.6); Johnson (6.5)

Yards after contact per touch: Hyde (2.93); Johnson (3.87)

Elusive Rating (PFF): Hyde (RB21); Johnson (RB1)

Spare me with your "Duke can't run inside the tackles" takes.

The Miami Hurricanes' all-time leading rusher hasn't missed a game since entering the league in 2015, but continues to find himself in environments where he's treated as a little-used scat back.

Johnson has posted 5-54-1 and 6-40-0 receiving lines over the past two weeks, but it's tough to expect this type of usage to continue considering he finished with five or fewer targets in every game during Weeks 1-12.

Treat Hyde as a volume-based RB3 against the Titans' fifth-ranked defense in rush DVOA. Johnson is tragically nothing more than a low-floor RB4.

Indianapolis Colts

Workload splits: Week 14 with Marlon Mack (hand) back

RB1: Nyheim Hines (56% snap rate, 9 opportunities)

RB2: Mack (41%, 13)

RB3: Jordan Wilkins (14%, 1)

Notes: Coach Frank Reich noted that he'd utilize more of a committee approach in Mack's return. Their Week 14 shootout with the Buccaneers also wound up providing friendly game script for Hines, who has worked as the offense's two-minute and pass-down back all season.

Up next is a not-so-great matchup against the Saints' 10th-ranked defense in rush DVOA. This defense isn't impenetrable; the 49ers (48 points), Panthers (31) and Falcons (26) have each had their way in New Orleans over the past five weeks. Still, the expected absences of both T.Y. Hilton (calf) and Parris Campbell (foot, IR) leaves the Colts Offense dangerously low on speedy playmakers that are capable keeping the back-end of opposing defenses honest.

Mack *should* get back to leading the Colts in snaps this week. Still, I'm treating him as nothing more than an upside RB3 due to the potential for the Colts spending a large chunk of the afternoon in comeback mode. They're presently eight-point road underdogs.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Workload splits: Weeks 1-14

RB1: Leonard Fournette (88% snap rate, 24.8 opportunities per game)

RB2: Ryquell Armstead (11%, 2.9)

Notes: The Jaguars have lost their last five games by 23, 20, 22, 17 and 35 points. This is a sinking ship that doesn't seem to be on the verge of surfacing anytime soon.

Still, Fournette's robust workload hasn't gone anywhere. Only Christian McCaffrey (107 targets) has more pass-game opportunities than Fournette (87) this season, while the Jaguars have fed their featured RB more rush attempts than everyone except Nick Chubb, Derrick Henry, Chris Carson, Ezekiel Elliott, McCaffrey and Dalvin Cook.

Continue to fire up Fournette as a high-end RB1 thanks to this ridiculous volume as well as great matchups to finish the fantasy playoffs against the Raiders and Falcons.

Kansas City Chiefs

Workload splits: Week 14 with Damien Williams (ribs) and Darrel Williams (hamstring, IR) out

Notes: Fantasy owners could live with a two-RB backfield, but this is a complete mess at the moment after coach Andy Reid brought back his old friend and proceeded to hand Ware more snaps than either Shady or Thompson.

Williams' potential return would only complicate matters. The nature of rib injuries makes it unlikely that he immediately gets a three-down role, making this a committee that could feature *four* backs in Week 15.

Be sure to monitor our Week 15 Injury Dashboard for daily practice participation along with estimated and official game statuses for every injured player.

The incredible uncertainty surrounding touches and snaps alike for this entire backfield renders each player as nothing more than touchdown-dependent RB4s at best.

Los Angeles Chargers

Workload splits: Weeks 9-14 since the team fired OC Ken Whisenhunt

RB1: Melvin Gordon (58% snap rate, 21.2 opportunities per game)

RB2: Austin Ekeler (48%, 13.6)

Notes: Ekeler posted 8-101-0 rushing and 4-112-1 receiving lines in the Chargers' blowout victory over the Jaguars last week.

There were moments where Ekeler looked borderline unstoppable.

And yet, Ekeler was out-snapped by No. 3 WR Andre Patton for the sixth consecutive game. Note that Patton has three receptions ... this season.

Up next is a much tougher matchup against the Vikings' seventh-ranked defense in rush DVOA. This is probably a better spot for Gordon, as only the Panthers and Ravens have allowed fewer receptions to opposing RBs than the Vikings this season. Continue to treat both backs as mid-tier RB2s that possess RB1 upside.

Los Angeles Rams

Workload splits: Weeks 10-14 since team's Week 9 bye

Notes: The Rams have gifted Gurley a full-time role over their past five games, feeding their workhorse RB snap rates of 73%, 76%, 96%, 68% and 80%. Overall, he's finished as the PPR RB32, RB5, RB41, RB10 and RB10 during this stretch. It hasn't always been pretty, but Gurley is the PPR RB14 after 14 weeks of action.

Up next is another winnable matchup against the Cowboys' middling defense. They've allowed at least 100 rushing yards in seven consecutive games. The Rams themselves gashed the Cowboys for 273 rushing yards when these teams last met in last season's NFC Divisional Round, with the L.A. offensive line later indicating that they largely knew where the defensive linemen were going on a near every-play basis based on various pre-snap reads.

Treat Gurley as a borderline RB1 thanks to both his enhanced workload of late as well as the mediocre matchup.

Brown and Henderson would likely form a two-back committee of sorts if Gurley were forced to miss time. Both can be dropped in season-long leagues of all shapes and sizes.

Miami Dolphins

Workload splits: Week 14 without Kalen Ballage (leg, IR)

Notes: The Dolphins gave Laird a full-time role with Ballage sidelined last week. The undrafted rookie posted underwhelming 15-48-0 rushing and 4-38-0 receiving lines against the Jets' pass-funnel defense.

This week presents a similar matchup. The Giants Defense, like the Jets, has been far below average this season. Still, they've been noticeably better against the run (No. 12 in DVOA) than the pass (No. 28).

The workload and matchup indicate this is a solid spot to target. However, the Dolphins' offensive line has arguably been the league's single-worst unit when it comes to yards created before contact. The bottom-four RBs in yards before contact per attempt among 76 backs with at least 30 carries this season are:

Ballage: 0.6 yards before contact per rush

Jaylen Samuels: 0.8

Benny Snell: 1

Laird: 1

Treat Laird as a volume-based RB3. Gaskin doesn't have more than five touches in a game this season.

Minnesota Vikings

Workload splits: Weeks 1-14

Notes: Cook's snaps were limited in Week 14 due to his chest injury. Overall, his 47% snap rate marked the first time all season that the Vikings had their stud RB available and on the field for fewer than 60% of their snaps.

The good news is his touches weren't limited, as Cook posted 18-62-1 rushing and 2-13-0 receiving lines in the Vikings' 13-point victory over the Lions.

The only potential concern for Cook is whether his robust receiving role will shrink if Adam Thielen (hamstring) is ready to roll against the Chargers in Week 15:

Cook per game with Thielen (6 games): 4.3 targets, 3.8 receptions, 35.5 receiving yards

Without (6 games): 4.9 targets, 3.9 receptions, 41.4 receiving yards

Mattison posted steady 14-46-0 rushing and 2-18-0 receiving lines in Week 14. It wouldn't be surprising if the Vikings continue to feed their talented rookie RB double-digit touches in an attempt to keep Cook fresh for a playoff run.

Treat Cook as the weekly high-end RB1 that he's been all season, while Mattison is a boom-or-bust and low-end RB3.

New Orleans Saints

Workload splits: Weeks 10-14 with both Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray active

RB1: Kamara (72% snap rate, 19 opportunities per game)

RB2: Murray (33%, 8.2)

Notes: Let's play a game:

Player A: 4.4 yards per carry, 6.8 yards per reception, 2 TDs

Player B: 4.7 yards per carry, 6.6 yards per reception, 6 TDs

Player A is Kamara, while Player B is Murray.

I'm not here to say the Saints' RBs are comparable from a talent perspective; Kamara's elite receiving ability creates more mismatches and headaches for defensive coordinators than arguably any other back in the league.

Still, it's a reminder that coach Sean Payton hasn't gone out of his way to feature Kamara on the ground this season due to Murray's stellar play. The Saints' talented RB1 has 8, 10, 10, 9, 8 and 6 targets with Drew Brees under center, but didn't manage to surpass even 13 carries in those six games.

Up next is a potential get-right spot at home against a Colts Defense that has been better against the pass (No. 14 in DVOA) than the run (No. 20). Treat Kamara as a low-end RB1 and Murray as an upside RB4 in this plus spot.

New England Patriots

Workload splits: Weeks 8-14 with each of Sony Michel, James White, Rex Burkhead and Brandon Bolden active

RB1: Michel (29% snap rate, 12.8 opportunities per game)

RB2: White (50%, 12.3)

RB3: Burkhead (22%, 6.2)

RB4: Bolden (5%, 0.5)

Notes: The Patriots have scored 17, 13, 22 and 16 points since their Week 10 bye. The league's 22nd-ranked offense in yards per play simply hasn't managed to consistently move the ball downfield through the air or on the ground.

None of the offense's RBs inspire much confidence moving forward based on their performance in Week 14:

Michel converted six touches into nine yards last week on a total of nine snaps.

White posted underwhelming 6-33-0 rushing and 5-27-0 receiving lines with the Patriots trailing for most of the afternoon.

Burkhead led the backfield with seven carries ... and gained 15 scoreless yards.

Bolden managed to score the group's only touchdown on a well-schemed reverse from the 10-yard line.

None of these RBs are guaranteed for double-digit touches in this below-average offense. Alas, they have just about the best matchup imaginable this week against the Bengals' putrid run defense:

PPR per game allowed to RBs: No. 26

Rush DVOA: No. 28

Yards allowed per carry: No. 29

Rush yards allowed: No. 32

Rushing touchdowns allowed: Tied for No. 30

Each RB is a risky play due to the uncertainty surrounding touches and snaps alike. Still, I'm treating White and Michel as upside RB3s, and Burkhead as an upside RB4. Just note this game doesn't figure to be a shootout, as only Bills-Steelers (37) has a lower game total than Patriots-Bengals (40.5).

New York Giants

Workload splits: Weeks 13-14 with Javorius Allen as the backup RB

RB1: Saquon Barkley (95% snap rate, 23.5 opportunities per game)

RB2: Allen (5%, 0.5)

Notes: Barkley has been less than great since returning from injury:

Week 7: PPR RB9

Week 8: RB4

Week 9: RB17

Week 10: RB29

Week 12: RB26

Week 13: RB21

Week 14: RB34

The No. 2 overall pick of the 2018 draft hasn't displayed the same breakaway speed in recent weeks despite still leaving plenty of defenders grasping air thanks to his ridiculous agility. Still, Barkley continues to get force fed the ball independent of game script, which is more than most RBs in the league can attest. Treat him as a lower-end RB1 in Week 15 in a prime bounce-back spot against the Dolphins' brutal defense.

Gallman was a healthy scratch in Week 14, making Allen the handcuff in this backfield. Still, there's no guarantee that either RB would see anything resembling a three-down workload if Barkley were forced to miss time. Neither are worthy of a roster spot in the middle of the fantasy playoffs.

New York Jets

Workload splits: Week 14 without Le'Veon Bell (illness)

Notes: Bell is tentatively expected to return on Thursday night against the Ravens, while Powell (ankle, illness) appears to be at risk of missing the game.

The Jets' featured RB has finished with at least 15 touches in all but two games this season. Still, the Jets have hardly inspired much confidence in recent weeks with 28 combined points against the Bengals and Dolphins. The Ravens Defense is better against the pass (No. 3 in DVOA) than the run (No. 21), but they've still managed to allow the seventh-fewest PPR per game to opposing RBs this season.

Treat Bell as a mid-tier RB2 on a Jets Offense presently implied to score a week-low 14.5 points (FantasyLabs).

Oakland Raiders

Workload splits: Week 14 with Josh Jacobs (shoulder) sidelined

Notes: It was surprising to see Washington dominate usage in Week 14 for two reasons:

The Raiders were largely in comeback mode for the majority of the game's final 20 minutes. Richard posted a 29% snap rate with 4.9 combined carries and targets per game in Weeks 7-13 after the team's Week 6 bye; Washington played 17% of the offense's snaps with 5.1 opportunities per contest.

Alas, we must adjust and move on. Washington is clearly the alpha in this backfield and appears to be even more game-script dependent than Jacobs. Overall, Washington's 63% snap rate in Week 14 was higher than all but three of Jacobs' rates in Weeks 1-13.

Up next is a smash spot against a Jaguars Defense that has allowed 216, 264, 219, 74 and 195 rushing yards in their last five games. Continue to treat Jacobs as a borderline RB1 if active, while Washington is plenty deserving of upside RB2 treatment if the Raiders' first-round rookie remains sidelined.

Philadelphia Eagles

Workload splits: Weeks 14 with Jordan Howard (shoulder) sidelined, but Boston Scott suddenly involved

RB1: Miles Sanders (56% snap rate, 20 opportunities)

RB2: Scott (44%, 16)

RB3: Jay Ajayi (6%, 3)

Notes: Coach Doug Pederson featured Sanders to the tune of an 85% snap rate or higher in Weeks 10-13. Previously, no RB had managed to surpass even 80% in a single game under Pederson since he took over in 2016.

This changed during the Eagles' win over the Giants last Monday night. Sanders still worked as the backfield's lead RB, but Scott was plenty involved as well and demonstrated enough burst and talent to warrant more touches in the future.

The Eagles don't exactly have much of a choice in continuing to feature their run game; Nelson Agholor (knee) remains sidelined and Alshon Jeffery (foot, IR) is done for the season. Treat Sanders as a low-end RB2, and Scott as an upside RB3, for the Eagles' Week 15 matchup against the Redskins' 24th-ranked defense in fewest PPR per game allowed to opposing RBs.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Workload splits: Weeks 12-14 with James Conner (shoulder) out

Notes: Conner is tentatively expected to return in Week 15, while Samuels (groin) is at risk of being sidelined.

Still, it's tough to project Conner back into a full-time role considering the nature of his shoulder injury as well as the abundance of other RBs that the Steelers believe are capable replacements.

Snell has 15-plus carries in four of his last five games.

White is a true change-of-pace option that has averaged a gaudy 6.7 yards per rush this season.

Edmunds has seen a handful of snaps in every game since Week 8.

The days of the Steelers handing a robust three-down role to whoever happens to be starting at RB are over. Treat Conner as an upside RB3 if active against a Bills Defense that has been superior against the pass (No. 5 in DVOA) compared to the run (No. 17). The rest of the team's complementary backs have too low of a volume floor to warrant fantasy consideration if Conner returns to action.

Seattle Seahawks

Workload splits: Weeks 14 with Rashaad Penny (leg, out) most sidelined

RB1: Chris Carson (82% snap rate, 19 opportunities)

RB2: C.J. Prosise (16%, 1)

RB3: Penny (1%, 1)

Notes: Penny (torn ACL), IR) is done for the season. The Seahawks will move forward with a two-RB committee featuring Carson and Prosise.

Don't forget just how much the Seahawks were feeding Carson prior to their Week 11 bye:

Week 4: 76% snaps, 22 carries, 4 targets

Week 5: 84% snaps, 27 carries, 2 targets

Week 6: 79% snaps, 24 carries, 4 targets

Week 7: 89% snaps, 21 carries, 5 targets

Week 8: 69% snaps, 20 carries, 1 target

Week 9: 85% snaps, 16 carries, 2 targets

Week 10: 96% snaps, 25 carries, 4 targets

This week's matchup against the Panthers is the definition of a smash spot:

PPR per game allowed to RBs: No. 31

Rush DVOA: No. 32

Yards allowed per carry: No. 32

Rush yards allowed: No. 29

Rushing touchdowns allowed: No. 32

Lock in Carson as a strong RB1, while Prosise isn't anything more than a dart-throw RB5.

San Francisco 49ers

Workload splits: Week 14 with a fully healthy backfield

Notes: The 49ers appear to be willing to make this backfield the Mostert show.

There's nothing wrong with Breida, and Coleman was playing well until his recent skid, but Mostert has earned this type of bell-cow treatment:

Yards per carry: 5.96 (No. 1 among 38 RBs with at least 100 rush attempts)

Elusive Rating (PFF): 72 (No. 8)

Yards after contact per rush: 3.62 (No. 3)

Breakaway percentage (PFF): 42.9% (No. 2)

Mostert has been a top-five RB this season on a per-touch basis. Week 15's matchup against the Falcons' mediocre defense sets up Mostert as a strong RB2 as the lead back inside of the league's second-most productive rushing offense. Breida and Coleman are boom-or-bust RB3s.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Workload splits: Weeks 10-14 after coach Bruce Arians named Ronald Jones the starter (lol)

Notes: This season Jones (321 snaps), Ogunbowale (301) and Barber (294) have formed the RB committee from Hell. Dare is a fine enough pass-down back, but the fact that Jones' performance hasn't separated himself from Barber in the eyes of coach Bruce Arians is borderline malpractice:

Yards per carry: Jones (3.8); Barber (3.2)

Yards per target: Jones (7.8); Barber (3.7)

Yards per touch: Jones (4.7); Barber (3.4)

The matchup in Detroit is fine, but this usage renders all three backs with low floors and ceiling alike.

Jones is a low-end RB3 at best, Barber is a touchdown-dependent RB4, and Dare is off the fantasy grid with five or fewer touches in every game this season.

Tennessee Titans

Workload splits: Weeks 1-14

RB1: Derrick Henry (63% snap rate, 21 opportunities per game)

RB2: Dion Lewis (36%, 4.9)

Notes: Henry is playing at less than 100% due to a nagging hamstring injury. Regardless, coach Mike Vrabel has already confirmed that he'll follow the same routine as last week, which consisted of minimal practice reps for Henry before the Titans' workhorse ultimately suited up Sunday. He still posted a fine-enough 60% snap rate in Week 14.

Henry has been nothing short of remarkable in his last six games in December:

2018, Week 13: 10-40-1 rushing, 2-5-0 receiving

2018, Week 14: 17-238-4, 0-0-0

2018, Week 15: 33-170-2, 1-0-0

2018, Week 16: 21-84-1, 1-8-0

2018, Week 17: 16-93-0, 1-13-0

2019, Week 13: 26-149-1, 3-17-0

2019, Week 14: 18-103-2, 1-6-0

Continue to treat the PPR RB5 as a locked-in RB1. Lewis is worthy of a bench spot with Henry hurting, as the Titans have proven to be willing to feed their pint-sized backup in the past with 15 touches in seven games last season.

Washington Redskins

Workload splits: Week 14 with Derrius Guice (knee, IR) mostly sidelined

RB1: Adrian Peterson (43% snap rate, 20 opportunities)

RB2: Chris Thompson (40%, 8)

RB3: Guice (14%, 5)

Notes: Guice suffered a sprained MCL last week and won't play again this season.

Guice's absence opens up a featured role for Peterson, who racked up 25, 20, 16 and 19 touches in four games without Guice once interim coach Bill Callahan took over in Week 6. The Redskins' 34-year-old RB obviously doesn't have quite the same burst these days, but give Peterson some credit for averaging a strong 4.3 yards per carry (his most since 2015) as well as for ranking 11th among 38 qualified backs in yards after contact per attempt (PFF) despite playing in this generally-atrocious offense.

Alas, this week's matchup against the Eagles' beastly front-seven is far from ideal. Treat Peterson as a volume-induced RB3 against the league's eighth-best defense in DVOA against the run, while Thompson (7-43-0 receiving in Week 14) is more of a low-ceiling RB4.