Week 15 Sunday Night Freestyle: Down go the top seeds in NFL's most frustrating weekend

The last 5 days in the NFL have been wild. Top-seeded Arizona, Tennessee, New England and Tampa Bay all took losses of various magnitudes, shaking up the playoff picture. Shaking up the schedule picture, the NFL postponed three games into Monday and Tuesday as COVID diagnoses obliterate rosters. Oh, and Urban Meyer got fired.

Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab pick up the Sunday night podcast trying to recap the wild weekend that was in the NFL. Was Detroit's win bad for both the Lions and the Cardinals? Has Aaron Rodgers entered into pole position in the MVP race? Did New Orleans defensive coordinator Dennis Allen propel himself into getting hired as a head coach later this winter?

Charles & Frank discuss all those things and more from Indianapolis' bracket-busting Saturday night win to Tampa Bay's stunning Sunday night loss.

