Week 15 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em

Welcome to the fantasy semifinals. Thanks so much for reading this column all season. Start 'Em or Sit 'Em is geared toward season-long leagues but can also be used for daily fantasy purposes. Anybody can tell you to start the Deshaun Watsons, Mark Ingrams, and Chris Godwins of the world. That's not what I'm doing here. I'm looking deeper at legitimate mostly-borderline candidates who owners may truly be contemplating using in lineups. Disclaimer: This doesn't mean I advocate playing some of these guys over your weekly studs.

QUARTERBACK

Start of the Week: Ryan Tannehill vs. Texans: I’ve been hesitant on Tannehill because there are concerns with his volume coupled with the Titans’ slow-paced offense and total number of plays. Tannehill is averaging just 21.5 pass attempts per game over the last four weeks while the Titans are 25th in offensive pace and 31st in offensive plays per contest. On top of that, Tennessee runs the ball at the sixth-highest clip. This offense goes through Derrick Henry, and it’s impossible for Tannehill to keep up this torrid pace. However, since taking over as the starter in Week 7, only Lamar Jackson and Matthew Stafford (three games) have scored more fantasy points per game. That’s it. That’s the list. Tannehill is playing at a legitimate MVP level, as silly as it sounds. He’s No. 1 in the league, averaging a robust 9.8 yards per attempt, 1.2 yards more than the next closest passer, Stafford. Tannehill has multiple touchdown passes in 6-of-7 starts while also raising his floor with three rushing touchdowns. He draws another great Week 15 spot against a Texans unit that is 27th in pass-defense DVOA, 27th in passing yards allowed, 26th in opponent completion percentage, 22nd in opponent yards per attempt, 28th in passing touchdowns allowed, 29th in opponent QB rating, 27th in adjusted sack rate, and 29th in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks. Rookie Drew Lock just hung the QB7 day on the Texans last week with 309 yards and three touchdowns in his second career start. Tom Brady garbage-timed his way to 326 yards and three scores as the QB5 the previous week. And Lamar Jackson had four touchdowns as the QB2 in Week 11. Even Derek Carr produced 285 yards and three scores in Week 8 at Houston. This game’s 50-point total is the highest of Week 15, and the Titans’ implied total of 26.5 points is the week’s sixth-highest. Keed riding Tannehill. In Week 16, he gets a home date with a Saints Defense that just I.R.’ed DE Marcus Davenport and DT Sheldon Rankins, huge pieces of their defensive line. He’ll also be a QB1 for that one.

Starts

Jared Goff at Cowboys: After going the entire month of November without a touchdown pass, five interceptions, and four fumbles, Goff flipped a switch when the calendar flipped to December. Over his last two games, Goff has completed 54-of-74 passes (73%) for 717 yards (9.7 YPA) and a 4:2 TD:INT mark while absorbing just one sack with no fumbles against the Cardinals and Seahawks. Goff is the QB7 in that span. He heads back on the road which always raises concerns for the fourth-year signal-caller, but this Cowboys team has laid down of late. Dallas is 24th in pass-defense DVOA, 25th in opponent completion percentage, 32nd in interceptions, 19th in opponent QB rating, and 23rd in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks over the last five weeks. In that span, Mitchel Trubisky (244 yards, 3 TDs; 63 rushing yards, 1 TD; QB3), Josh Allen (231 yards, 1 TD; 43 rushing yards, 1 TD; QB10), Jeff Driskel (209 yards, 2 TDs; 51 rushing yards, 1 TD; QB5), and Kirk Cousins (220 yards, 2 TDs; QB10) all have top-10 finishes against Dallas. The Cowboys and Rams are Nos. 3 and 4 in offensive pace, and this game’s 48.5-point total is the second-highest of the week. Goff comes with risk, but he’s back on the QB1 map in season-long leagues with this offense humming right now.

Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Falcons: Garoppolo is literally coming off the best game of his life. In the game of the year to date, Garoppolo lit the Saints up for 349 yards and four touchdowns on 26-of-35 passing (74.3%) en route to the QB5 finish in a 48-46 Niners win. It was a signature win for Garoppolo and one that could propel the Niners to the Super Bowl. He’ll look to build on it against a Falcons team that is 26th in pass-defense DVOA, 24th in passing yards allowed, 28th in opponent completion percentage, 26th in opponent yards per attempt, 23rd in passing touchdowns allowed, 26th in opponent QB rating, 30th in adjusted sack rate, and 27th in fantasy points yielded to quarterbacks. Atlanta has been much better since its Week 9 bye, but Jameis Winston was able to touch this unit up for 313 yards and three scores in Week 12 as the QB4. Drew Brees has laid a pair of eggs against the Falcons since Week 10, and Kyle Allen is the other passer Atlanta has faced twice since its bye. Allen is confirmed terrible. The big concern for Garoppolo here is San Francisco’s run-heavy ways as the NFC’s premier rushing team. Volume could be a concern with the Niners as 11-point home favorites, but the Falcons have enough on the offensive side to force the 49ers to push the ball a bit. Plus, Atlanta just lost top CB Desmond Trufant to a season-ending broken forearm last Sunday. Coach Dan Quinn’s defense will roll with a cornerback trio of Isaiah Oliver and Blidi Wreh-Wilson on the outside and Kendall Sheffield in the slot. Oliver is Pro Football Focus’ No. 91 cover corner and Sheffield No. 98 out of 121 qualifiers. Wreh-Wilson, also known as “The Bleeder” h/t to Pat Thorman, has extremely poor coverage marks across 209 snaps. He hemorrhages yards and fantasy points when in the lineup. The Niners’ implied team total of 28.75 points is second-highest of the week. Garoppolo may not have to throw it more than 25-30 times, but multiple scores are within reach.

Baker Mayfield at Cardinals: One of the biggest quarterback busts of the fantasy season after being drafted as a top-five QB1 in the summer, Mayfield enters Week 15 as the overall QB30 in points per game. Andy Dalton, Kyle Allen, and Mitchell Trubisky are scoring more fantasy points per week than Mayfield, who has more multi-interception games (4) than multi-touchdown passing games (3) as a sophomore. He’s faced a really tough schedule, and the offense playing at the seventh-slowest pace and running the eighth-fewest plays hasn’t helped things. But Mayfield just hasn’t been good. However, this is a spot to really take advantage of against a Cardinals unit that is 29th in pass-defense DVOA, 32nd in passing yards allowed, 32nd in opponent completion rate, 31st in opponent yards per attempt, 32nd in passing touchdowns allowed, 30th in interceptions, 32nd in opponent QB rating, and 32nd in fantasy points given up to quarterbacks. Arizona plays at the second-fastest offensive pace and allows the most opponent plays per game. Jared Goff ended his month-long skid with 424 yards and two touchdowns as the overall QB6 in Arizona in Week 13. Jimmy Garoppolo had 424 yards and four touchdowns as the QB3 in Week 11. And two weeks before that, Garoppolo put together 317 yards and four scores as the QB2. This is as easy of a matchup Mayfield will have seen all year. 10-of-13 QBs to face the Cardinals have managed 300 yards and/or multiple touchdowns, with Devlin Hodges, Daniel Jones, and Russell Wilson being the lone exceptions. This game’s 48-point total is third-highest of the week. Cleveland’s implied total of 25 points is the week’s eighth-highest.

Sits

Mitchell Trubisky at Packers: During the Bears’ current three-game win streak, Trubisky is the overall QB2 behind only Lamar Jackson. He has nine touchdowns and four picks in that span and has shown a willingness to use his legs more with his first two rushing touchdowns of the season Weeks 12 and 14. It’s what made Trubisky a spiked fantasy asset last season. But in the fantasy semifinals, it’s really difficult to trust Trubisky going into Lambeau Field. The Packers are 17th in pass-defense DVOA, 10th in opponent completion percentage, No. 6 in passing touchdowns allowed, No. 3 in interceptions, 11th in opponent QB rating, and No. 8 in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks. Only one of the last five quarterbacks to face this defense has thrown multiple touchdowns, and only 5-of-13 total have accomplished the feat on the year. Trubisky faced this defense way back in Week 1 and averaged a pitiful 5.07 YPA on 45 throws with no touchdowns and one pick, guiding the Bears to three points. And that was at home. This game’s 40.5-point total is the third-lowest of the week. The Packers are top-10 in opponent plays per game and operate at the ninth-slowest pace on offense. There just doesn’t appear to be much upside with Trubisky. Chicago’s implied total of 18.25 is the week’s seventh-lowest.

Josh Allen at Steelers: Allen is coming off his fewest passing yards (146) and rushing yards (9) of the season in a home loss to the Ravens, finishing the week as the QB29. It was easily his worst output in what has been a really consistent year for the sophomore. Unfortunately, Sunday night’s test is even more difficult against a Steelers unit that comes in at No. 4 in pass-defense DVOA, No. 5 in passing yards allowed, No. 9 in opponent completion rate, No. 7 in opponent yards per attempt, No. 2 in interceptions, No. 5 in opponent QB rating, No. 2 in adjusted sack rate, and No. 9 in fantasy points surrendered to quarterbacks. Pittsburgh has also allowed the sixth-fewest rushing yards and just one touchdown on the ground to the position. Meanwhile, Allen seemed to pick up a bit of an ankle injury in the loss to Baltimore. He’ll be fine to play, but perhaps that explains his season-low two rushing attempts. Containing Allen to the pocket obviously severely weakens his playmaking ability. Bills-Steelers projects to be a defensive slugfest with a Week 15-low 36.5-point total and Buffalo implied to score just 17.5 points. Pittsburgh plays at the fourth-slowest offensive pace and should be getting James Conner back from his shoulder injury to help control the clock even more.

Philip Rivers vs. Vikings: Rivers managed his best fantasy finish of the season last week in Jacksonville, throwing for 314 yards and three touchdowns en route to the QB8 day. The Jaguars are playing the worst defense in all of football right now and are sleepwalking to the season’s finish line. On the year, Rivers is the overall QB20 in fantasy points per game. He now draws a Vikings Defense that is 11th in pass-defense DVOA, 16th in passing yards allowed, No. 7 in opponent yards per attempt, No. 3 in interceptions, 14th in opponent QB rating, 11th in adjusted sack rate, and 13th in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks. It’s not an unbeatable matchup by any means, but Rivers has displayed no real ceiling this year while settling in as a mid-to-low QB2. He’s fine for two-QB leagues, but this game’s 45-point total is fifth-lowest of the week and the Chargers’ implied total of 21.25 is 12th-lowest. L.A. plays at the third-slowest offensive pace, which obviously plays a big role in capping the upside of the skill players.

RUNNING BACK

Start of the Week: Raheem Mostert vs. Falcons: Over the last two weeks, Mostert has taken control of the Niners backfield, playing 65.5% of the snaps and turning in 19-146-1 and 10-69-1 rushing lines with 4-48-1 as a receiver. Tevin Coleman has essentially been benched, playing just 16.8% of the snaps in the same span. His only three carries of last week’s 94-point shootout with the Saints came early in the third quarter, and he turned them into a measly six yards, getting stuffed for a three-yard loss on 3rd-and-1 in the process. Matt Breida returned from his ankle injury last week and handled seven touches for 60 scoreless yards on 18.8% of the downs. This week, coach Kyle Shanahan admitted Mostert “has given us no choice [but] to give him more opportunities.” Mostert has definitely earned this job as the lead back, paying his dues as a rock-solid special teamer for years, and then taking his carries and running with them at a robust 6.0 YPC clip this year to lead all running backs. He is No. 10 of 50 qualified running backs in Pro Football Focus’ elusive rating. The Falcons are middle of the pack in most run defense stats, coming in at 16th in DVOA, 15th in rushing yards allowed, No. 7 in opponent yards per carry, 22nd in rushing touchdowns allowed, and 12th in fantasy points given up to running backs. But since their Week 9 bye, the Falcons have hemorrhaged 4.98 yards per carry to enemy No. 1 backs. The Niners are massive 11-point home favorites, putting game script significantly in Mostert’s favor. San Francisco’s implied team total of 28.75 points is second-highest on the board. Mostert should be treated as a borderline RB1/2 in this offense.

Starts

Patrick Laird at Giants: Since Kalen Ballage went down with a season-ending injury early in Week 13, Laird has been in on 70.6% of the Dolphins’ snaps the last two weeks. The UDFA rookie’s rushing numbers have been pretty pitiful, turning 25 carries into 53 yards (2.12 YPC) and one touchdown, but he’s drawn 10 targets in the passing game, catching eight of them for 81 yards. Laird is the overall RB20 in PPR leagues over the last two weeks. He’s dominating snaps and averaging a healthy 16.5 touches per game. Myles Gaskin hasn’t been any sort of threat on Laird’s playing time. And Laird now gets easily his softest matchup to date. The Giants are No. 12 in run-defense DVOA, 20th in rushing yards allowed, 27th in rushing touchdowns allowed, 18th in fantasy points surrendered to running backs, and 22nd in catches given up to the position. Laird is a catch-first back being forced into carries, but we’ll take the touches however we can get them. The Giants are 26th in opponent plays per game. Dolphins-Giants sports the sixth-highest total of the week at 46.5 points and has some sneaky shootout appeal. Laird is a rock-solid FLEX play with obvious upside should be able to find the end zone. Boston Scott just shredded this New York defense for 128 yards and one touchdown Monday night.

Kareem Hunt at Cardinals: Since joining the team in Week 10 off suspension, Hunt has played 58.7% of the Browns’ offensive snaps and handled double-digit touches in all five contests. Hunt has found the end zone in three straight games and capitalized on his inside-the-five look with a three-yard touchdown last week against the Bengals after Nick Chubb got the ball down there with a 57-yard trot. Coach Freddie Kitchens is simply treating both backs interchangeably while favoring Hunt in the passing game. Seeing 10-14 touches each week, Hunt is the overall RB18 in half-PPR formats since making his debut. He now gets a Cardinals team that is 21st in catches allowed to running backs and 22nd in fantasy points given up to the position. Arizona is also No. 2 in offensive pace and dead last in opponent plays per game on defense. This is a chance for all the Browns’ main skill guys to get involved and have some big box scores. Tevin Coleman (3-48) and Ronald Jones (8-77) have both exceeded expectations as pass catchers against the Cardinals over the last five weeks. Hunt should be fired up as a high-floor RB2/3.

Miles Sanders at Redskins: After playing over 85% of the snaps Weeks 11-13, Sanders played just 56.8% of the downs last Monday night against the Giants. He had to go to the locker room for part of the third quarter to be treated for dehydration and cramping, and that’s when Boston Scott took over and scored his two-yard touchdown. Scott ended up registering a 43.2% playing-time clip and 128 yards and the score on a career-high 16 touches. Scott earned more work moving forward, but Sanders hasn’t done anything to lose his job. He still handled 19 touches last week against the Giants and is averaging 17.25 touches per game over his last four. Jordan Howard (shoulder) remained limited in Wednesday’s practice and has yet to be cleared for contact after missing the last four games. It’s anybody’s guess as to when he’ll be back, but his return will certainly throw a wrench into things when it happens. Assuming Howard is out for this one, Sanders should lead this backfield in touches and snaps against a Washington team that is 24th in run-defense DVOA, 27th in rushing yards allowed, 23rd in fantasy points allowed to running backs, and 24th in catches given up to the position. Only the Bengals face more rushing attempts per game. There’s certainly a way for both Sanders and Scott to produce top-24 fantasy weeks if the Eagles play up to their level and lay it to the Skins. But if choosing between the two, Sanders remains the back to play in Philly’s backfield.

Sits

Sony Michel at Bengals: The matchup isn’t the issue here; the Bengals are bottom-dwellers in pretty much every run-defense category. Cincinnati is 28th in run-defense DVOA, dead last in rushing yards allowed, 29th in opponent yards per carry, 30th in rushing touchdowns allowed, and 26th in fantasy points surrendered to running backs. The problem for Michel is his utter lack of playmaking ability, plodding ways, and decreased playing time of late. Michel is averaging a pitiful 3.5 YPC in his second season, a full yard less than he did as a rookie, and is 47th among 56 qualified running backs at Pro Football Focus in yards after contact per attempt. Only Frank Gore has a worse elusive rating among 27 running backs who have handled at least 50% of his team’s carries. And over the last two weeks, Michel has played just 24-of-152 snaps (15.8%) while James White has essentially taken over lead-back duties. It’s worth noting that, yes, the Patriots have been playing from behind the last two weeks, but it’s also clear to anyone who is watching that White deserves to be playing more on early downs ahead of Michel. White is one of the precious few playmakers on this year’s version of the Patriots. So, while Michel has a gorgeous on-paper draw in Cincinnati with the Patriots as nine-point favorites, he’s not someone who should be trusted in season-long leagues while wrapping up a truly awful individual season.

Bo Scarbrough vs. Bucs: Promoted from the practice squad ahead of Week 11, Scarbrough has been in on a healthy 48.4% of the Lions’ offensive snaps the last four weeks, handling carry counts of 14 > 18 > 21 > 19 in those games. The bad news is Scarbrough has just one catch to his name and is as one-dimensional as they come at the position. He’s also averaging just 4.2 YPC with no 100-yard games and zero scores since Week 11. Scarbrough’s carry totals are nice for a somewhat steady floor, but the ceiling just isn’t very high. He now gets the Bucs’ top-ranked run defense in terms of DVOA and rushing yards allowed per game. Tampa Bay is No. 2 in opponent yards per carry, No. 7 in rushing touchdowns allowed, and No. 2 in fantasy points surrendered to running backs. Scarbrough projects to be slamming into a brick wall much of this game. The good news is the Lions are projected to keep it close as three-point home underdogs, but there’s real concern with this offense quarterbacked by David Blough and now missing a top-end playmaker in Marvin Jones (ankle) after he was sent to I.R. this week. Scarbrough is best suited for touchdown-heavy standard leagues as a between-the-tackles grinder. In half- and full-PPR formats, Scarbrough should be treated as a low-end FLEX play.

Carlos Hyde at Titans: You’ll notice a theme with these three “sits” at running back. None of the three catch passes or offer any sort of pass-game upside. Hyde has nine catches on the season, and four of those came in an outlier Week 4 performance, totaling six yards. Hyde is in a three-game scoreless drought with no 100-yard games since Week 9. His playing time has also dipped in recent weeks. Any time the Texans are trailing, coach Bill O’Brien uses a heavier dose of Duke Johnson. The fantasy community would prefer a full-blown switch to Johnson, but that’s not going to happen. Hyde and the Texans are three-point road underdogs headed to Tennessee where the Titans are No. 5 in run-defense DVOA, No. 10 in rushing yards allowed, No. 7 in opponent yards per carry, No. 9 in rushing touchdowns given up, and No. 19 in fantasy points surrendered to running backs. Most of that fantasy production comes via pass-catching backs, as the Titans are 31st in catches allowed to the position. Hyde won’t be of help there. Like Scarbrough above, Hyde is bottom-barrel FLEX option with a low floor and low ceiling.

WIDE RECEIVER

Start of the Week: Deebo Samuel vs. Falcons: In a game full of highlight plays and big-time performances, Samuel’s 5-76 line went a bit overlooked in last week’s thriller against the Saints. After seeing target counts of 2 > 4 in Weeks 12-13, Samuel drew eight looks last week at the Superdome and again made his presence felt after the catch. He and A.J. Brown are insanely fun to watch with the ball in their hands. They are last year’s versions of D.J. Moore as post-catch tackle-shedders. Samuel has 76 yards and/or one touchdown in five straight games and has played at least 73% of the snaps in all five contests. He’s the WR15 in half-PPR points per game in that span. The rookie has established himself as San Francisco’s No. 2 wideout next to Emmanuel Sanders. The duo now gets one of the best matchups it will see all season. Atlanta just lost top CB Desmond Trufant to a season-ending broken forearm last week and will trot out a cornerback trio of Isaiah Oliver, Kendall Sheffield, and Blidi Wreh-Wilson in San Francisco. All three have received extremely poor coverage marks from Pro Football Focus this season. The Falcons are 26th in pass-defense DVOA and 23rd in fantasy points allowed to wideouts. Samuel’s week-to-week target share can be a bit shaky, but he can literally score from anywhere on the field. Among wideouts with at least 20 catches, Samuel is fifth in yards after catch per reception and 17th in yards per route. Samuel should be fired up as an upside WR2. San Francisco’s implied team total of 28.75 points is second-highest on the board.

Starts

Cooper Kupp at Cowboys: Since the Rams’ Week 9 bye, Kupp has zero 100-yard games after accomplishing the feat five times over the first eight games. Kupp is the WR48 in half-PPR points per game over the last five weeks. He has a touchdown catch in back-to-back games coming into this one, but Kupp surprisingly played a season-low 27.9% of the snaps last week against the Seahawks. That was a real eyebrow-raiser, but coach Sean McVay claimed it was based on formations and cited the desire to keep the wideouts fresh. The hope is that it’s an isolated thing for Kupp because he is certainly one of the Rams’ best two wideouts and heads into a mouthwatering date with the Cowboys. Dallas has been destroyed by slot receivers this season. Anthony Miller (3-42-1), Cole Beasley (6-110-1), Julian Edelman (8-93), Danny Amendola (4-47), and Jamison Crowder (6-98) have all met or exceeded expectations since Week 6. Despite his down games of late, Kupp still leads the Rams in red-zone and inside-the-10 targets, tied for 12th in the NFL in both categories. Even if Kupp’s snaps are dialed back some, he is still Jared Goff’s most trusted pass-catcher on third downs and in the scoring area. This game’s 48.5-point total is second-highest of the week, and the one-point spread suggests a potential shootout between two of the four fastest-paced offenses. Kupp helped owners get to this point of the fantasy season; he should be treated as a WR2.

Dede Westbrook at Raiders: In his 11 healthy games this season, Westbrook is averaging 7.6 targets per contest, and that number spikes a bit to 7.8 in ones started by Gardner Minshew. Westbrook isn’t producing big yards -- just one 100-yard game -- or many touchdowns (2), but he’s a strong PPR wideout to round out lineups and gets a gorgeous Week 15 draw. D.J. Chark (foot) hasn’t practiced this week and is expected to miss this one, leaving Westbrook as the clear target hog in this offense out of the slot. He’ll be flanked by Chris Conley and Keelan Cole in three-wide sets. Westbrook actually leads the team in red-zone targets and targets inside the 10-yard line. Oakland has been smashed by wideouts all year. The Raiders are 31st in pass-defense DVOA, 28th in passing yards allowed, and 27th in fantasy points given up to receivers. Since their Week 6 bye, the Raiders have surrendered big wideout games to Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2-133-1), Jake Kumerow (2-54-1), DeAndre Hopkins (11-109), Kenny Golladay (4-132-1), Marvin Jones (8-126-1), Keenan Allen (8-68), Robby Anderson (4-86-1), and A.J. Brown (5-153-2). Raiders slot CB Lamarcus Joyner is Pro Football Focus’ No. 114 cover corner out of 121 qualifiers. Westbrook’s high target floor combined with the matchup and Chark’s absence put him squarely on the WR3 map with a boost in PPR formats.

Odell Beckham at Cardinals: A season to delete from the memory bank, OBJ is currently the overall WR47 in half-PPR points per game, barely hanging on as a WR4 in 12-team leagues after being drafted as a back-end WR1 in the summer. Beckham has just two 100-yard games and two touchdowns on the year. There’s now rumors coming out of Cleveland that OBJ wants out in the offseason and has told players, coaches, and anyone who will listen from other teams to “come get me” via trade. OBJ has kept his mouth shut and been a good teammate via the media, but it’s clear he and Baker Mayfield don’t have as strong of a connection as Mayfield and Jarvis Landry. OBJ is seeing just 8.3 targets per game and is said to be playing through a sports hernia. He’s been out there every Sunday, however. This is as good of a spot as OBJ will have seen all year. The Cardinals 29th in pass-defense DVOA, 32nd in passing yards allowed, and 24th in fantasy points allowed to receivers. Patrick Peterson simply hasn’t been good since coming back from his season-opening six-game suspension. He is Pro Football Focus’ No. 102 cover corner out of 121 qualifiers. Since Peterson entered the lineup, Golden Tate (6-80), Michael Thomas (11-112-1), Emmanuel Sanders (7-112-1), Mike Evans (4-82), Chris Godwin (6-74), Deebo Samuel (8-134), Robert Woods (13-172), Cooper Kupp (6-65-1), and Diontae Johnson (6-60-1) have all produced in the box score. Landry is the better play among Browns wideouts, but all the main parts of the Cleveland offense warrant fantasy starts this week. The Cardinals are dead last in opponent plays per game, raising the Browns’ floors.

Sits

John Brown at Steelers: One of the most consistent floor plays among wideouts Weeks 1-11 when he went 10 straight games of 51 yards or more to open the season, Brown has been in a bit of a funk of late with receiving line of 2-39-1 > 3-26 > 3-26 the last three weeks against Denver, Dallas, and Baltimore. Those are some tough matchups, but things don’t get any easier, and it's arguably a tougher spot this Sunday night in Pittsburgh. And Cole Beasley has out-targeted Brown 23-16 since Week 12. The Steelers are near the top of the league in every pass-defense category, coming in at No. 4 in DVOA, No. 5 in passing yards allowed, and 13th in fantasy points allowed to wideouts. Pittsburgh has surrendered the 10th-fewest catches for the 11th-fewest yards to the position. The Steelers are allowing just 17.1 points per game at home. Odell Beckham (3-29), Cooper Kupp (0-0), DeVante Parker (6-59), Preston Williams (4-42), Marquise Brown (3-22-1), John Ross (3-36), are Tyler Boyd (3-33) a number of the receivers the Steelers have held in check or eliminated at Heinz Field this season. This game’s 36.5-point total is easily the lowest of the week, and the Bills are implied to score just 17.5 points. It’s tough to run Brown out there as anything more than a boom-or-bust WR4 in the fantasy semifinals.

JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. Bills: Smith-Schuster hasn’t played since Week 11 when he suffered a concussion and knee injury. He cleared the concussion protocol weeks ago, but the knee has been holding him back. JuJu returned to a full practice Wednesday but was downgraded to limited Thursday. He initially said he’d return this week against Buffalo, but that appears to be up in the air for now. Even if he does play, Smith-Schuster looks like a poor bet for fantasy lineups. Devlin Hodges has barely practiced with JuJu and has attempted 20 > 21 > 19 passes in his three starts. The Steelers are winning with defense, and they’ll get James Conner (shoulder) back to shoulder the offensive load against a Buffalo defense that is much worse against the run than the pass. The Bills are No. 5 in pass-defense DVOA compared to 17th against the run. Buffalo allows the fifth-fewest catches and third-fewest fantasy points to wideouts. Smith-Schuster will be fighting for 4-6 targets in a low-volume passing “attack.” He’s a WR4.

Tyler Lockett at Panthers: One of the more frustrating players to own in fantasy this season, Lockett is the overall WR28 in half-PPR points per game, but he’s done it on the back of some truly spiked weeks, including 11-154-1 and 13-152-2 days in Weeks 3 and 9. Since that Week 9 game against the Bucs, Lockett has a combined 8-107-0 line across four games as the WR94 in half-PPR points per contest. Lockett is truly un-startable based on his recent performances, and this game sets up so much better for the Seattle rushing attack. Carolina is No. 8 in pass-defense DVOA compared to dead last against the run. And Lockett is averaging less than four targets per game over the last month-plus. Coach Pete Carroll claims Lockett is completely healthy now after suffering a leg injury late in Week 10, but he’s still not seeing volume with the Seahawks reverting to their 2018 ways of running the ball down teams’ throats. I personally finally pulled the plug on Lockett last week, starting Zach Pascal over him. In the same league, I’m going with A.J. Brown this week. Lockett’s floor has simply proven to be way too low. He could easily pop off in this spot, but that’s merely guesswork after failing so many times already.

TIGHT END

Start of the Week: Austin Hooper at 49ers: After missing three weeks with a sprained MCL, Hooper returned last week against the Panthers to play 65% of the snaps and catch 2-of-6 targets for 32 scoreless yards. He knocked off the rust and should see a spike in playing time against the Niners, back up to the 80-90% range he’d been playing before the injury. Also helping Hooper’s cause is the season-ending abdominal injury to Calvin Ridley, which frees up over seven 7.1 targets per game. Hooper and Julio Jones should be the main veins of the offense over the final three weeks. The Niners have handled tight ends well, coming in at No. 4 in fantasy points allowed to the position, but Hooper is on the field a ton, sees good volume, and is a major part of the red-zone offense. He should flirt with around eight targets this week, providing a safe floor. Hooper isn’t a tight end that will kill you in fantasy, even in a tough draw.

Starts

Tyler Higbee at Cowboys: Gerald Everett (knee) has missed the last two weeks and remained sidelined at practice Wednesday. In his absence, Higbee has been a true every-down tight end for the Rams, playing 94% of the snaps and turning in 7-107-1 and 7-116 receiving lines on 19 targets against the Cardinals and Seahawks. That is truly elite production and volume at the tight end position. The Cowboys are 22nd in fantasy points allowed to tight ends. J.P. Holtz (3-56), Jesper Horsted (4-36), Irv Smith (5-34), Kyle Rudolph (4-14-2), and Evan Engram (6-48) have all met or beat expectations since the start of November against Dallas. This game’s 48.5-point total is second-highest of the week and features two top-four paced offenses. If Everett does return, however, it’s a big hit to Higbee’s TE1 stock.

Mike Gesicki at Giants: The Dolphins are really hurting right now, with DeVante Parker (concussion), Albert Wilson (concussion), and Allen Hurns (knee, ankle) all battling injuries. Hurns looks like he’ll play, but Parker and Wilson are major question marks. Gesicki could be a big beneficiary if Parker is unable to get cleared in time. The Giants are a middling 15th in fantasy points allowed to tight ends but just got obliterated by Zach Ertz (9-91-2), Dallas Goedert (3-41), and Josh Perkins (5-37) last Monday night. Jason Witten (8-58) cooked this defense back in early November for season highs in catches and yards. Neither the Dolphins or Giants play great defense, so this game, with its 46.5-point total, has some sneaky shootout appeal, putting Gesicki back on the TE1 map after a bad 1-6-0 on five targets Week 13.

Dallas Goedert at Redskins: Goedert hasn’t scored since Week 11 and has no games of 70-plus yards on the year, but the second-year tight end is playing over 60% of the snaps and is tied for 13th among all tight ends in targets this season. The Redskins have been creamed by tight ends, coming in at No. 26 in fantasy points allowed to the position. Jimmy Graham had one of his better games of the season with 3-49 last week while Packers No. 2 TE Robert Tonyan chipped in with a 12-yard score. Ian Thomas and Greg Olsen combined for seven grabs in Week 13 with Olsen leaving early with a concussion. Logan Thomas (2-24-1) visited pay dirt in Week 12. And Ryan Griffin had a career day with 5-109-1 in Week 11. Ertz should dominate the targets for the Eagles once again, but Goedert is very much on the back end of the TE1 map.

Sits

Due to the lack of quality talent at tight end, it’s impossible for me to argue against anyone at the position. It’s a total crapshoot, and all we’re looking for among streamers are ones who can maybe fall into the end zone. Predicting touchdowns is the hardest thing to do in football. Just finding a tight end who is on the field enough and runs plenty of routes is hard enough.