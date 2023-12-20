Advertisement

Week 15 Snap Report: Ty Chandler Flashes League-Winning Potential

Minnesota Vikings v Cincinnati Bengals

Greetings from Nairobi, Kenya! For this week and the next, my wife and I will be away with her family as we celebrate her brother's long-awaited graduation from med school. An early start to Monday morning, followed by 19-plus hours of flights and layovers, led me to where I am today — copying and pasting Week 15's snap data into a spreadsheet for the people at 6:48 AM my time (10:48 PM EST) as we prepare to depart for a three-day trip for a safari.

With the blessings of Mr. RotoPat, I hope to provide a few pictures of my trip while I'm away. If those are of no interest to you, I'm sure the snap data below will be part of what you need as you press on in the fantasy football playoffs.

As always, below are some players whose performances and situations stood out this past week, and at the end of the article is a table of every player to see 20 percent or more of their team’s snaps in Week 15.

NOTE 2.0: Snaps and route data courtesy of FantasyPoints.com and PFF.com.

Week 15 Snap Shares

Name

Team

Snaps

TM Snaps

Snap %

Ezekiel Elliott

NE

44

51

86.3%

Rachaad White

TB

49

60

81.7%

Ty Chandler

MIN

54

67

80.6%

Kyren Williams

LA

58

73

79.5%

Devin Singletary

HST

55

72

76.4%

Christian McCaffrey

SF

41

54

75.9%

Chuba Hubbard

CAR

47

63

74.6%

Tony Pollard

DAL

41

57

71.9%

Zamir White

LV

44

63

69.8%

Joe Mixon

CIN

48

69

69.6%

Travis Etienne

JAX

42

61

68.9%

Jaylen Warren

PIT

37

54

68.5%

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

KC

37

61

60.7%

D'Andre Swift

PHI

41

69

59.4%

Bijan Robinson

ATL

30

51

58.8%

Raheem Mostert

MIA

32

57

56.1%

Kenneth Walker

SEA

32

59

54.2%

Derrick Henry

TEN

34

63

54.0%

James Cook

BUF

35

65

53.8%

Tyjae Spears

TEN

33

63

52.4%

Alvin Kamara

NO

30

58

51.7%

David Montgomery

DET

33

64

51.6%

Roschon Johnson

CHI

35

70

50.0%

Aaron Jones

GB

29

58

50.0%

Javonte Williams

DEN

31

62

50.0%

Jerome Ford

CLV

33

67

49.3%

Saquon Barkley

NYG

30

61

49.2%

Tyler Allgeier

ATL

25

51

49.0%

Jahmyr Gibbs

DET

31

64

48.4%

James Conner

ARZ

34

72

47.2%

Jamaal Williams

NO

27

58

46.6%

Zach Charbonnet

SEA

27

59

45.8%

Patrick Taylor

GB

25

58

43.1%

Antonio Gibson

WAS

25

58

43.1%

Trey Sermon

IND

28

65

43.1%

Kenneth Gainwell

PHI

28

69

40.6%

Matt Breida

NYG

24

61

39.3%

Devon Achane

MIA

22

57

38.6%

Israel Abanikanda

NYJ

21

55

38.2%

Isaiah Spiller

LAC

24

63

38.1%

Austin Ekeler

LAC

24

63

38.1%

Keaton Mitchell

BLT

26

69

37.7%

Gus Edwards

BLT

26

69

37.7%

Samaje Perine

DEN

23

62

37.1%

Breece Hall

NYJ

20

55

36.4%

Jerick McKinnon

KC

22

61

36.1%

Najee Harris

PIT

18

54

33.3%

Kareem Hunt

CLV

22

67

32.8%

Chris Rodriguez

WAS

19

58

32.8%

D'Ernest Johnson

JAX

18

61

29.5%

Ty Johnson

BUF

19

65

29.2%

Zack Moss

IND

19

65

29.2%

Tyler Goodson

IND

18

65

27.7%

Cordarrelle Patterson

ATL

14

51

27.5%

Ameer Abdullah

LV

17

63

27.0%

Rico Dowdle

DAL

15

57

26.3%

Justice Hill

BLT

18

69

26.1%

Miles Sanders

CAR

16

63

25.4%

Emari Demercado

ARZ

18

72

25.0%

Michael Carter

ARZ

18

72

25.0%

Khalil Herbert

CHI

17

70

24.3%

Jordan Mason

SF

13

54

24.1%

Joshua Kelley

LAC

15

63

23.8%

D'Onta Foreman

CHI

16

70

22.9%

Jonathan Williams

WAS

13

58

22.4%

Latavius Murray

BUF

14

65

21.5%

Royce Freeman

LA

15

73

20.5%