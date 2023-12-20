Week 15 Snap Report: Ty Chandler Flashes League-Winning Potential
Greetings from Nairobi, Kenya! For this week and the next, my wife and I will be away with her family as we celebrate her brother's long-awaited graduation from med school. An early start to Monday morning, followed by 19-plus hours of flights and layovers, led me to where I am today — copying and pasting Week 15's snap data into a spreadsheet for the people at 6:48 AM my time (10:48 PM EST) as we prepare to depart for a three-day trip for a safari.
With the blessings of Mr. RotoPat, I hope to provide a few pictures of my trip while I'm away. If those are of no interest to you, I'm sure the snap data below will be part of what you need as you press on in the fantasy football playoffs.
As always, below are some players whose performances and situations stood out this past week, and at the end of the article is a table of every player to see 20 percent or more of their team’s snaps in Week 15.
NOTE 2.0: Snaps and route data courtesy of FantasyPoints.com and PFF.com.
Give the gift of Rotoworld Draft Guides with our exclusive holiday Bundle offer. Unlock hundreds of player profiles, rankings, mocks, and more for the 2024 football, baseball, and basketball seasons. Use code HOLIDAY2023 at checkout to receive 25% off and a $10 Fanatics gift card. Click here to get started!
Week 15 Snap Shares
Name
Team
Snaps
TM Snaps
Snap %
Ezekiel Elliott
NE
44
51
86.3%
Rachaad White
TB
49
60
81.7%
Ty Chandler
MIN
54
67
80.6%
Kyren Williams
LA
58
73
79.5%
Devin Singletary
HST
55
72
76.4%
Christian McCaffrey
SF
41
54
75.9%
Chuba Hubbard
CAR
47
63
74.6%
Tony Pollard
DAL
41
57
71.9%
Zamir White
LV
44
63
69.8%
Joe Mixon
CIN
48
69
69.6%
Travis Etienne
JAX
42
61
68.9%
Jaylen Warren
PIT
37
54
68.5%
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
KC
37
61
60.7%
D'Andre Swift
PHI
41
69
59.4%
Bijan Robinson
ATL
30
51
58.8%
Raheem Mostert
MIA
32
57
56.1%
Kenneth Walker
SEA
32
59
54.2%
Derrick Henry
TEN
34
63
54.0%
James Cook
BUF
35
65
53.8%
Tyjae Spears
TEN
33
63
52.4%
Alvin Kamara
NO
30
58
51.7%
David Montgomery
DET
33
64
51.6%
Roschon Johnson
CHI
35
70
50.0%
Aaron Jones
GB
29
58
50.0%
Javonte Williams
DEN
31
62
50.0%
Jerome Ford
CLV
33
67
49.3%
Saquon Barkley
NYG
30
61
49.2%
Tyler Allgeier
ATL
25
51
49.0%
Jahmyr Gibbs
DET
31
64
48.4%
James Conner
ARZ
34
72
47.2%
Jamaal Williams
NO
27
58
46.6%
Zach Charbonnet
SEA
27
59
45.8%
Patrick Taylor
GB
25
58
43.1%
Antonio Gibson
WAS
25
58
43.1%
Trey Sermon
IND
28
65
43.1%
Kenneth Gainwell
PHI
28
69
40.6%
Matt Breida
NYG
24
61
39.3%
Devon Achane
MIA
22
57
38.6%
Israel Abanikanda
NYJ
21
55
38.2%
Isaiah Spiller
LAC
24
63
38.1%
Austin Ekeler
LAC
24
63
38.1%
Keaton Mitchell
BLT
26
69
37.7%
Gus Edwards
BLT
26
69
37.7%
Samaje Perine
DEN
23
62
37.1%
Breece Hall
NYJ
20
55
36.4%
Jerick McKinnon
KC
22
61
36.1%
Najee Harris
PIT
18
54
33.3%
Kareem Hunt
CLV
22
67
32.8%
Chris Rodriguez
WAS
19
58
32.8%
D'Ernest Johnson
JAX
18
61
29.5%
Ty Johnson
BUF
19
65
29.2%
Zack Moss
IND
19
65
29.2%
Tyler Goodson
IND
18
65
27.7%
Cordarrelle Patterson
ATL
14
51
27.5%
Ameer Abdullah
LV
17
63
27.0%
Rico Dowdle
DAL
15
57
26.3%
Justice Hill
BLT
18
69
26.1%
Miles Sanders
CAR
16
63
25.4%
Emari Demercado
ARZ
18
72
25.0%
Michael Carter
ARZ
18
72
25.0%
Khalil Herbert
CHI
17
70
24.3%
Jordan Mason
SF
13
54
24.1%
Joshua Kelley
LAC
15
63
23.8%
D'Onta Foreman
CHI
16
70
22.9%
Jonathan Williams
WAS
13
58
22.4%
Latavius Murray
BUF
14
65
21.5%
Royce Freeman
LA
15
73
20.5%