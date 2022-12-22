Week 15 slimelights 'NFL Slimetime'
Watch the Week 15 slimelights on Nickelodeon's 'NFL Slimetime'.
College football recruiting biggest day is in December when most of the top players sign in the early period. A look at the winners and losers.
Here are five teams that could bring some fear to a Super Bowl contender if/when they get into the playoff mix by season’s end.
We could go on and on about Franco Harris' records and honors and achievements, but they only tell a small part of who he was. Here is how I'll remember him. By Reuben Frank
How Brock Purdy is changing the future of the 49ers' QB situation:
In the first comment by a team official since the Carlos Correa deal fell through, Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi acknowledges there was a disagreement over the star shortstop's physical.
Late last week, Kalyn Kahler of TheAthletic.com published a report that delves deeply into the dynamics surrounding Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his new-look receiving corps. Aaron didn’t like it. “It is by far the dumbest nothing-burger article that I’ve read in the entire season,” Rodgers said Tuesday during his weekly appearance with Pat McAfee [more]
Bill Belichick was asked about Mac Jones being the Patriots' starting quarterback the rest of the season, and he was
Former Patriots executive Mike Lombardi didn't mince words in his criticism of Matt Patricia, Joe Judge and the disastrous New England offense.
Steeler Nation is still in shock after the death of legendary Steelers running back Franco Harris.
Harris made the play that became known as the "Immaculate Reception" in 1972 against the Raiders.
Kliff Kingsbury will coach against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Sunday, but before he became the Cardinals’ head coach, Kingsbury was Brady’s teammate for a year in New England. And Kingsbury said that was an eye-opening experience. Kingsbury acknowledged that as a player himself, he didn’t have the total commitment to being the best [more]
Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh was somehow not flagged despite hitting Bears quarterback Justin Fields in the head after Fields had gone to the ground in a slide on Sunday, and Fields said today that it didn’t feel good. Asked what he thought about the play, Fields said he’s getting frustrated with how often he [more]
Former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis had some strong opinions about how Mac Jones and Jakobi Meyers handled themselves on the Patriots' disastrous final play against the Raiders.
The first Eagles injury report of the week offers updates on Jalen Hurts, Reed Blankenship and more. By Dave Zangaro
It looks like it’ll be up to Titans rookie Malik Willis to hold off the Jaguars in the AFC South race.
The Jaguars are in the playoff race after a big Week 15.
The Chiefs and Seattle made a huge deal four years ago, with the Chiefs getting defensive end Frank Clark. So who won the trade?
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick called the late great Franco Harris a "legend" in his Wednesday press conference.
Leading 24-12 with 1:39 left, the Packers had first-and-goal at the Rams’ 1-yard line on Monday night, and they decided to kneel down three times to end the game, rather than score another touchdown. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said that’s what he’ll always do in that situation. “I didn’t think about that. I just think [more]
It is difficult to find the appropriate words to describe Franco Harris’ impact on the Pittsburgh Steelers, his teammates, the ity of Pittsburgh and Steelers Nation. From his rookie season, which included the Immaculate Reception, through the next 50 years, Franco brought joy to people on and off the field.