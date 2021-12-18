Week 15 rooting guide for the Las Vegas Raiders

Believe it or not, the Las Vegas Raiders are still in the playoff hunt in the AFC. And with a very winnable game in Week 15 against the Browns, they could still earn a playoff spot with relative ease.

According to FiveThirtyEight, the Raiders have a six percent chance to make the playoffs going into Week 15. But if a few things break their way (and they win), those odds could jump up to 29 percent. That’s quite a big jump for a team sitting at 6-7.

So what should you be rooting for in Week 15? Here are the outcomes that best help the Raiders make the playoffs in 2021:

Raiders over Browns

Titans over Steelers

Broncos over Bengals

Patriots over Colts

Packers over Ravens

Even if only a few of these things happen, the Raiders could see their playoff odds double or triple. While it may seem silly with the Raiders losing five of their last six games, the AFC is wide open and a nine-win team might make the playoffs.

So as you sit back and watch the games on Saturday and Sunday, make sure you are rooting for the Titans, Broncos, Patriots and Packers all to win in Week 15.

