Week 15 Rooting Guide: Best outcomes for Eagles with playoff picture developing

The Eagles (12-1) are traveling to Chicago to face the Bears (3-10) at Soldier Field on Sunday afternoon in a matchup of two dynamic quarterbacks.

For Chicago, they’ll look to unleash Justin Fields on a Philadelphia defense that can be run on and they’ll attempt to emulate the ground-and-pound formula that Washington used in the Week 19 upset.

An NFC matchup with playoff and NFL draft implications, this won’t be the only big game on the docket to watch and there’s plenty of action going around to whet your appetite.

If you have a rooting interest in games with playoff implications, the Commanders and Giants are a must-watch on Sunday night, while fans should also peruse the television for games that feature matchups with teams that’ll have high NFL draft slots.

With kickoff less than five hours away, here is your Week 15 rooting guide.

Detroit Lions (6-7) at Jets (7-6), 1 p.m., CBS

Zach Wilson is back in the saddle after Mike White was hospitalized with a rib injury after last week’s loss to Buffalo.

The ever-improving Lions are 5-1 over their past six games behind an improved defense and a talented offense that just got Jameson Williams inserted into the lineup for the first time.

From a playoff perspective, Detroit offers a physical and diverse offense that could potentially give San Francisco problems in the Wild Card round.

Dallas Cowboys (10-3) at Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8), 1 p.m., Fox

Doug Pederson and Jacksonville are without question who you should be rooting for.

The Jaguars are improving under Pederson and Trevor Lawrence hasn’t thrown an interception since Week 8 while leading the league in completion percentage since Week 9.

Dallas went 98 yards on a late drive to escape with a win against the Texans and will look to stay focused while looking ahead to a looming matchup with the Eagles.

Cincinnati Bengals (9-4) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7), 4:25 p.m., CBS

Cleveland Browns At Cincinnati Bengals Week 14

From a rooting perspective, any postseason with Tom Brady not participating should give the other six NFC teams confidence that they can run the table.

The Buccaneers are dead last in rushing yards per game this season and now sit with a one-game lead in the NFC North.

The Bengals are hitting their stride, and Ja’Marr Chase shined in his first game back from hip injury (10 catches on 15 targets last week for 119 yards and a touchdown).

Giants (7-5-1) at Washington Commanders (7-5-1), 8:20 p.m., NBC

If your rooting interest is to potentially avoid San Franciso in the postseason, then rooting for a physical Washington squad is the move to make.

This game was flexed to Sunday night because of the playoff implications and both teams need a win.

The Giants and Commanders played to a 20-20 tie in Week 13, and the loser could be on the outside looking in.

Atlanta Falcons (5-8) at New Orleans Saints (4-9), 1 p.m., Fox

From an NFL draft perspective, all rooting interest sits with Atlanta.

The Falcons are benching quarterback Marcus Mariota for Desmond Ridder and Atlanta is a game out in the NFC South.

Andy Dalton has kept his spot as starting quarterback over Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill this season, and as the Saints spiral downward, Philadelphia owns New Orleans’ first-round pick.

Los Angeles Rams (4-9) at Green Bay Packers (5-8), 8:15 p.m., ESPN



Mjs Apc Packers Vs Rams 00187 112821wag

From an NFL draft perspective, the Lions own the Rams’ 2023 first-round pick and Los Angeles is currently slotted at No. 4 overall per Tankathon.

Baker Mayfield will get the start after an impressive debut last Thursday against the Raiders.

Green Bay would need to win out in order to make the postseason.

