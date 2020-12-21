Week 15 Recap: Catastrophic win for the New York Jets

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

The New York Jets had one simple job: keep losing games. Unfortunately for scores of Jets fans, the team that’s tortured them for decades continued to twist the knife of dramatic irony. In a stunning upset, the Jets beat the Los Angeles Rams 23-20 and effectively handed control of the number one pick in this April’s draft to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson kick off the show breaking down the implications of this wild result, how it potentially changes the fate of Trevor Lawrence and how this win serves as Adam Gase’s cruel parting shot to the franchise and its fans that’ve been waiting to jettison him all season.

The guys recap all of the games from Week 15 including the loss that handed the New England Patriots their first losing season in 20 years, the astonishing duel between Jalen Hurts and Kyler Murray, Tom Brady’s latest comeback against the poor Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland’s tenth win and more.

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold is all smiles after defeating the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday and earning the Jets their first win of the season. (Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

