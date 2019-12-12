Week 15 Rankings

Week 15 Quarterbacks

QB Notes: The Bills held Lamar Jackson to his lowest rushing total since Week 1 so he compensated with three passing touchdowns. You just can’t keep the MVP down. Over his quad scare, Jackson will be ready to destruct the Jets’ packed-in defense. … Drew Brees has provided at least three passing scores in 3-of-5 home starts, averaging 388 yards. Now he will be gunning for the literal all-time touchdown record vs. the Colts’ fading defense. … Deshaun Watson is better when Will Fuller plays, but the speedster’s hamstring status remains unclear. A 50.5 over/under gives Watson road cover for a road showdown with Ryan Tannehill. … How much longer can Patrick Mahomes stay down? It can’t be long, though the Broncos will arrive in Kansas City fresh off of frustrating Watson, if not containing him in fantasy. Of concern is the Chiefs being 9.5-point home favorites. An early salt away is possible. … Tentatively expected to play through his thumb injury, Jameis Winston will be missing Mike Evans (hamstring) in Detroit, but he will also be facing one of the league’s worst defenses without any semblance of a running game. Throw in the fact that Tampa Bay’s own awful defense should at least keep the proceedings close, and game script should remain passing favorable for The Turnover One. Only three quarterbacks are averaging more weekly points.

Ryan Tannehill, fantasy semifinals QB1: This Is Happening. The ex-Dolphins bust continues to produce big roto days on limited volume. Allowing the sixth most enemy quarterback points, the Texans are not the place to shy away. The 50.5 over/under is gleaming. … Russell Wilson has just four touchdowns over his past four starts, averaging 229 yards in the process. The established Seahawks continue to do it as only they know how. Although they are taking on water everywhere, the Panthers are (far) more vulnerable on the ground than through the air. … Despite frustrating touchdown totals over his past three starts, Dak Prescott has provided at least 334 passing yards in 4-of-5 games. The Rams’ defense has really been playing well of late, though Prescott will be operating at home in a contest with a 49 over/under. Maybe he won’t be great in real life, but QB1 numbers should be there. … Opposing Prescott will be suddenly-competent Jared Goff, who is averaging 9.68 yards over his past 74 attempts. @DAL has traditionally been the kind of place Goff would struggle, but the Cowboys’ D has been highly ordinary since the schedule stiffened.

The 49ers couldn’t limit Jimmy Garoppolo’s volume in New Orleans and he responded with 349 yards and four scores on 35 attempts. He might not clear 30 in a game where the 49ers are 10.5-point home favorites, but that also won’t be necessary to get his fantasy numbers against a Falcons D permitting the fourth most QB fantasy points. … With Adam Thielen (hamstring) finally trending toward a return, Kirk Cousins will have his full supporting cast for a game that is totaled just 45 but could always turn into a shootout. Philip Rivers and Cousins don’t know how to do normal. … Fading badly against a tough part of the schedule, Kyler Murray will nevertheless serve as the Browns’ first real post-Myles Garrett test. Murray remains the QB11 by average points despite his recent horrid play. … Aaron Rodgers’ five-game high-water mark for yardage is 243. You’re probably frustrated I kept him in the top 10 for as long as I did. Rodgers has grown prone to these spells in recent years before snapping out of them, but a Bears D that’s surrendered the fourth fewest passing touchdowns (14) is not going to make it easy.

Tom Brady is averaging an Osweiler-ian 5.56 yards over his past 213 attempts, a span which covers five games. With the Bengals’ defensive signals in tow (I kid ... I think), hopefully he can goose that number against a secondary coughing up 8.4 yards every time the opposing QB attempts a pass. … Baker Mayfield had a barely-there day vs. the Bengals’ awful defense but gets a mulligan in the Cardinals’ even-worse unit. No team is allowing more quarterback fantasy points. … Nightmarishly bad against the Ravens, Josh Allen gets an even tougher test in the Steelers, who now boast fantasy’s No. 1 overall defense. Allen’s scrambling ability nevertheless keeps him in the QB2 mix for the second week of the fantasy playoffs. Allen’s eight rushing touchdowns are eighth in the league. … The matchup is terrible and Matt Ryan will be missing Calvin Ridley, but it is impossible to fully fade one of the 21st century’s volume kings. Ryan’s 481 attempts are sixth in the league even though he’s missed a game. Only Tom Brady is averaging more weekly passes.

Mitchell Trubisky is good now? Even in his excellent Week 14 performance, two of his three passing touchdown drives could have easily been derailed by picks. The Packers permit the sixth fewest QB fantasy points. … With DeVante Parker (concussion) trending in the right direction, Ryan Fitzpatrick remains on the streaming radar against a Giants Defense that’s so bad it couldn’t even stop the one-weapon Eagles on Monday Night Football. … Almost literally, Carson Wentz has no wide receivers left. Even against a nonexistent defense like the Redskins, that’s a problem. … It took all of two starts for the NFL world to get acquainted with the yin and the yang of Drew Lock. The Chiefs’ No. 6 by DVOA pass defense is a potential disaster spot for the rookie quarterback, but his willingness to pull the trigger down the field gives him undeniable upside no matter the matchup. He is worth gambling on over no-ceiling plays like Derek Carr. … Eli Manning threw for 24 yards after halftime vs. the Eagles. Lol. … Seemingly worse every time he plays, Gardner Minshew will now be missing D.J. Chark (foot). … Captain David Blough could maybe run into one vs. the Bucs, though Marvin Jones’ absence hurts.

Week 15 Running Backs

RB Notes: With a completely preposterous 38 catches over his past four games, Christian McCaffrey is on pace to miss his own running back receptions record (107) by just one. The Seahawks are middle of the pack in terms of RB receiving. … With nine touchdowns in his past five games, Derrick Henry is once again scrambling the leaderboard in the second half of the season. Bad against everything, the Texans permit the eighth most RB fantasy points. … Chris Carson has gone from flirting with losing his starting job to top-three status in the span of three weeks. With Rashaad Penny (ACL) on the shelf, Carson gets a dream matchup in the Panthers all to himself. No “defense” serves up more running back fantasy points. … Injury has helped limit Dalvin Cook to 196 yards from scrimmage over his past three appearances. The Chargers are a comfy RB matchup. … Ezekiel Elliott has gone five games without reaching 100 yards rushing, the longest such streak of his career. Allowing just 3.8 yards per carry, the Rams are not a particularly likely get-right spot, but Zeke’s volume makes him tough to fade.

The Cardinals are so bad against the pass that it’s easy to forget they also can’t stop the run. With the Browns operating as 2.5-point road favorites, Nick Chubb will get established in the desert. … I thought Saquon Barkley looked better in Week 14, though his box score results remained the same. The Dolphins represent his best matchup of the season, providing a golden opportunity to clear 100 yards on the ground for the first time since Week 2, aka before his high-ankle sprain. … Just like that, Todd Gurley has reached 20 touches in 3-of-4 games. After months of unpredictable usage, Gurley has settled back in as a reliable bell-cow. It’s his 2018 in reverse. … Leonard Fournette has had the looks of a player running on fumes the past month. The forgiving Raiders will try to put some gas in his tank. Just eight squads hand out more RB fantasy points. It is worth noting that the Jags are 6.5-point road ‘dogs for the final game in Oakland. Gardner Minshew and company might get boat raced. … The Bengals could not be more committed to Joe Mixon, whose 105 carries since Cincinnati’s Week 9 bye are the most in football by six. Considering how poorly the Patriots’ offense is playing, it’s not a guarantee game script goes negative early, but it won’t matter if/when it does.

Aaron Jones finally had another spiked week, but his usage is simply too volatile for me to put him in front of the bankable workloads ahead of him. The Bears are tough against the run. … Taysom Hill has been bad for Alvin Kamara’s business. Kamara’s Week 15 case is about being the lead back for an 8.5-point home favorite. … Josh Jacobs (shoulder) is tentatively expected back after missing last week’s dispiriting loss to the Titans. If he does suit up, it will be for a dream matchup with a Jaguars Defense hemorrhaging 5.3 yards per carry. If Jacobs can’t go, DeAndre Washington will slot in as a plug-and-play RB2. … Melvin Gordon got blown away by Austin Ekeler last week. Thankfully, he at least had the decency to find the end zone. The Vikings have not made a habit of handing out big days on the ground, surrendering only five rushing scores all year. … Devin Singletary hasn’t averaged fewer than 4.5 yards per carry since Week 7. The Steelers will put that to the test. The good news is, even at home, the Pittsburgh is simply incapable of pulling away. Singletary should hit his recent snap and touch benchmarks.

Opposing Singletary will be James Conner, whose shoulder has limited him to one appearance since Week 8. I’m probably projecting too big of a workload, but if Conner is healthy enough to suit up for this must-win game — and he appears to be — I don’t think the playoff-desperate Steelers will hesitate to feed their best back. … Fresh off his third biggest carry total of the season, David Montgomery will be on 10 days rest vs. a Packers Defense permitting the fifth most RB fantasy points. … Held out of the end zone in back-to-back games, Mark Ingram has not exceeded 15 totes since Week 5. The Jets pride themselves on their run defense, allowing a league-low 3.0 yards per carry. … Austin Ekeler’s 213 yards from scrimmage against the Jaguars were the fifth most by any running back all season. Allowers of the third fewest RB receptions, the Vikings will not be gifting another spiked week on their watch. … The Jets and Le’Veon Bell are headed for divorce. Bell wants the ball more but will be unlikely to do much with it vs. a Ravens Defense surrendering the sixth fewest rushing yards and fewest RB receptions. … Raheem Mostert out-touched Matt Breida 12-7 in last week’s barnburner. Even if Breida doubles his handles vs. the Falcons, there should be enough for the two of them with the 49ers operating as 11-point home favorites. For his part, coach Kyle Shanahan admitted this week that Mostert is indeed the man.

It’s been weeks since Kenyan Drake did anything, but the Browns are among the most forgiving RB matchups. David Johnson’s Week 14 reinvolvement was not meaningful enough to affect Drake’s RB2/FLEX status. … There are clowns to the left of Miles Sanders and jokers to the right. Boston Scott outplayed Sanders in Week 14 and Jordan Howard (shoulder) could be returning. This is unlikely to be Sanders’ final resting place. … When were you Saved? Patrick Laird is there for all who will take him. …. Even in their sorry state on offense, the Pats aren’t going to need to paper cut the Bengals to death with James White. Sony Michel should make a low-end RB2 cameo vs. the league’s most run-upon “defense.” … Few players are undead zombie-ing harder than Adrian Peterson this season (again). Derrius Guice (MCL) is on injured reserve and third-down back Chris Thompson has three carries in two games since returning … Kareem Hunt has two rushing scores in his past three games but just nine catches. That is not his RB2 formula. … Damien Williams (ribs) has resumed practicing. He would immediately slot in ahead of LeSean McCoy and Darwin Thompson. … Bo Scarbrough’s empty calories won’t fill up your FLEX stomach vs. the Bucs’ run-tough defense.

Week 15 Receivers

WR Notes: Michael Thomas’ 121 receptions are already 13th most all time. He needs to average 7.6 over his final three games to break Marvin Harrison’s single-season record. He is currently averaging 9.3. His lowest total over any three-game stretch this year is 24. … Even with Mike Evans departing early last week, Chris Godwin ran 65.4 percent of his routes in the slot. That’s somewhere Darius Slay has spent just 80 snaps this season. Provided Jameis Winston’s thumb checks out, this is an absolute eruption spot for Evans-less Godwin. … After posting 16 total targets in the two games immediately following Will Fuller’s return, DeAndre Hopkins drew 13 looks in Fuller’s Week 15 absence. With Fuller still highly questionable with his hamstring issue, Hopkins could see more monster usage vs. a Titans Defense that lacks the horses to stop him. … Tyreek Hill spends roughly half his time in the slot while former Mr. Nickel Back himself Chris Harris has appeared there just 27 times all year. Harris, while still good, has also been burned for a number of big plays in recent weeks. … Richard Sherman (hamstring) is out. Calvin Ridley is done. Julio Jones is in. Buckle up.

Julian Edelman is averaging 12 targets overs his past eight games, getting held below 10 zero times. … D.J. Moore hasn’t been held below 75 yards since the calendar flipped to November, averaging 100 yards in six games. He’s produced in matchups both good and bad. The Seahawks are middle of the road. … Davante Adams has posted 64 yards or fewer in 4-of-5 games since returning from his toe injury. The Bears, who held Adams to 4/36/0 in Week 1, remain a bear of a matchup for rival wideouts. … Allen Robinson has looked more like Adams than Adams has over his past three games, averaging 6/88/1. He went 7/102/0 vs. the Pack in the opener. … Kenny Golladay has gone 10/216/2 in two games with David Blough at the controls. Now Marvin Jones is done for the season. The Bucs are still permitting the most enemy wideout points. “Chris Lacy” won’t be stealing targets. … Adam Thielen (hamstring) got in a limited practice on Wednesday. Just two of Stefon Diggs’ five 100-yard games have come with Thielen on the shelf. He would seem to miss the symbiosis. Vegas isn’t expecting a shootout, but LAC/MIN does have sneaky high-scoring potential.

Robert Woods has out-targeted Cooper Kupp 47-23 over the past four weeks, out-gaining him 462-198. Kupp, meanwhile, played just 19-of-68 snaps last week. Josh Reynolds played 45. Coach Sean McVay lamely blamed “formation” considerations. Whatever. Woods is currently a borderline WR1, Kupp a middling WR2. … Keenan Allen hasn’t reached 100 yards since Week 3. He also hasn’t been held below 68 since Week 9. Provided Philip Rivers can stay on his feet, Allen will have winnable matchups vs. the Vikings’ secondary. … Odell Beckham hasn’t out-gained Jarvis Landry in four weeks. I would like to say that’s ready to change against the Cardinals’ awful secondary, but as much as Patrick Peterson has struggled, he is still a tougher matchup for Beckham than what Landry will be dealing with. … Speaking of wideout teammates, there is Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup. This feels more gut than I would like it to, but I just don’t see any real reason to have Cooper ranked ahead of Gallup with Jalen Ramsey on the docket … As exciting as Courtland Sutton has been with Drew Lock, A.J. Brown has had a higher ceiling with Ryan Tannehill and has the better Week 15 matchup … is where I was going to leave this. I just can’t. Brown’s volume is low enough that I am treating him as a true boom/bust WR2.

If Emmanuel Sanders wasn’t fully healthy before Week 14, he is now. His only concern for the fantasy semifinals is that the 49ers are in run-favorable game script from the opening whistle. … Even if it almost feels like superstition, it seems like there is zero reason to have Tyler Lockett ranked ahead of D.K. Metcalf right now. Alas … Lockett is at zero risk of facing James Bradberry, whom Metcalf could frequently be squared off with. … There is actually zero reason to have Sterling Shepard ranked ahead of Darius Slayton, who has now had big games with both Eli Manning and Daniel Jones. The Dolphins remain about as juicy as it gets for enemy wideouts. … Frustrating as Christian Kirk has been in 2019, he’s reached seven targets in four straight games, clearing 85 yards twice in the process. As Ian Hartitz points out, the Browns have not been anything special vs. Nos. 1 or 2 receivers. … Terry McLaurin has been slowly lurching to life with Dwayne Haskins. The Eagles, who just got dunked on by Slayton, will get out the defibrillator for the fantasy semifinals. McLaurin is a bit of a gamble as a WR3 but possesses week-winning upside.

DeVante Parker (concussion) has a chance to play. There are only four teams coughing up more WR fantasy points than the Giants. … It’s getting lonely for John Brown out there. The Steelers probably won’t be a WR2 friend. … With D.J. Chark (foot) unlikely to go, Dede Westbrook will be well positioned for 10-plus looks vs. awful Raiders slot CB Lamarcus Joyner. … It’s been a few weeks since his ceiling games, but there is admittedly not as big of a difference between Deebo Samuel and A.J. Brown as this week’s ranks might suggest. The wild cards for me are the 49ers’ likely run-friendly game script and Emmanuel Sanders’ apparently complete recovery from his rib injury. … Despite his recent hot streak, Robby Anderson has a low floor for the fantasy semis because of what the Ravens might do to Sam Darnold on a short week. … Zach Pascal’s rollercoaster usage makes him a risky WR3 for a matchup where the Colts’ passing attack could get derailed early. … Speaking of A.J. Brown and Deebo Samuel, there is the poor man’s version in Anthony Miller. … It’s to the point with Marquise Brown where I am not going to believe his good health until it is demonstrated in the form of a monster touchdown. … Breshad Perriman is the cream of the Bucs’ non-Chris Godwin crop.

Week 15 Tight Ends

TE Notes: The last pass catcher standing for the Eagles, Zach Ertz has gone at least 9/90 in four of his past five games. For Week 15 he gets a supremely untalented Redskins Defense permitting the ninth most TE fantasy points. … George Kittle has gone a minimum of 6/60/1 in three of his past four games. The Falcons have resumed matadoring opposing stars after their brief impression of the ‘85 Bears. … Travis Kelce hasn’t been held below 60 yards since Week 7. He’s been the most consistent player in the Chiefs’ surprisingly inconsistent passing attack. … Hunter Henry has just seven targets over his past two games after previously failing to reach that number just once in six appearances since returning from injury. He did at least find the end zone in Week 14. The Vikings are not an overly appealing Week 15 matchup. … The 49ers are stingy up the seam, but Austin Hooper’s target outlook is enhanced with Calvin Ridley (abdomen) on season-ending I.R. He should shake off the cobwebs after last week’s disappointing (2/32) return from injury.

Darren Waller is the only good thing the Raiders’ passing game has going. Hunter Renfrow’s (ribs) continued absence would solidify Waller’s floor in a potential ceiling matchup with a Jags D coughing up the 13th most TE fantasy points. … Mark Andrews (knee) is expected to play through pain vs. the Jets. It’s fair to wonder how long he will be needed for a game where the Ravens are 16.5-point home favorites. … Coming off back-to-back 7/100 performances, recent every-down player Tyler Higbee has another plus matchup in the Leighton Vander Esch-less Cowboys. Gerald Everett (knee) remains nowhere in sight. … Essentially the Eagles’ No. 2 receiver at this point, Dallas Goedert hasn’t established a ceiling but comes with a decent floor. The path to at least 4/40 will be paved in gold vs. the Redskins. … It’s been one dud and one Cadillac for Jack Doyle since Eric Ebron landed on injured reserve. Week 15 opponent New Orleans is capable of erasing Jacoby Brissett. … Greg Olsen (concussion) and Evan Engram (foot) are truly questionable.

Noah Fant offers rare bang for your buck as a low-end TE1. Volatility will remain a theme down the stretch, but the Chiefs are serving up the seventh most TE fantasy points. … Mike Gesicki was a Week 14 mega dud, but fantasy owners have to shake it off against the laughingstock Giants, especially if DeVante Parker (concussion) is sidelined. … Jacob Hollister has cleared 50 yards just once but posted four-plus catches in four of his past five games. That, coupled with his red zone usage keep him in the TE1 mix. … Ian Thomas follows up his 10-target Week 14 spot start with a beautiful setup in a Seahawks D silver plattering the third most TE fantasy points. … The owner of back-to-back 60-yard efforts, O.J. Howard’s TE2 floor and TE1 ceiling should be further stabilized by Mike Evans’ (hamstring) loss for the season. … Kyle Rudolph’s 11 red zone targets are tied for sixth amongst tight ends. Adam Thielen’s (hamstring) status remains uncertain. … David Njoku did nothing in his Week 14 return. Now he’s battling a knee issue. Surrendering 3.3 more weekly TE points than any other team, the Cardinals will do the best they can to get Njoku going if he can suit up.

Week 15 Kickers

Week 15 Defense/Special Teams