Week 15 Preview Podcast: Figuring out the biggest question marks heading into semifinals

For most fantasy football leagues, Week 15 marks the playoff semifinals. Yep, we’re just one week away from the Super Bowl of fantasy. Did you make it this far?

If you did, chances are you have a solid squad. If you didn’t, pride is still worth fighting for!

Yet, question marks remain on many a fantasy team, and they just keep emerging. James Conner did not practice on Wednesday and is questionable for Week 15. Conner owners looking for a backup will have to do some savvy picking-and-choosing, especially since there will be Saturday football this week.

Carson Wentz might be shut down for the remainder of the season. Can owners looking for a backup trust Nick Foles? What does Wentz’s back injury mean for Zach Ertz, Alshon Jeffrey, and the rest of the Eagles’ fantasy assets?

Matt and Dalton break down those and the other big Week 15 questions in this latest podcast episode.

They also asked you which advantageous matchups you were looking forward to the most. Dak Prescott against the Colts’ questionable secondary was mentioned, but so was the fact that some advantageous matchups end up flopping terribly!

Of course, we can’t forget about Andy and Brad going at it over their Week 15 rankings, and there are some differing opinions about Josh Allen.

Matt and Dalton then wrap up with a couple bargains and fades for Yahoo Daily Fantasy.

