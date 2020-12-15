Week 15 Pickups: Playoff Waiver Wire

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Congratulations on reaching the next round of your fantasy playoffs! You have come to the right podcast to bring home the title as Scott Pianowski and Andy Behrens are here to shower you with football wisdom.

Jalen Hurts’ first start was historic as his Eagles dispatched the mighty Saints. Can we trust him in the playoffs?

Do you need a wideout this week to make it to the next round? Well, Andy has a name for you.

And good luck with the running back and tight end positions as the waiver wire keeps getting thinner and thinner. The guys do pitch a gadget player that could also be a league-winner this season.

