Through 13 weeks, it's become clear that there are six good teams in the AFC and one very good, maybe great team. The Ravens are a complete team: offense, defense, special teams, coaching, situationally smart, tough, you name it.

Everybody else has the flaw that they'll either need to cover up or overcome in the playoffs to get past Baltimore.

Week 15 NFL Power Rankings: Patriots continue to slide in AFC originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston