Week 15: NFC Targets & Touches

Fantasy football is, at its core, an exercise in risk analysis. Points are our currency and every article we digest, every podcast we engorge ourselves in, every box score we study is aimed at shining a light on safe, bankable volume we can rely on. That’s the purpose served by Targets and Touches, a thorough and exhaustively researched window into which players are making their respective teams tick. This is a weekly fixture here at Rotoworld, informed by data from Airyards.com, Pro Football Focus and Pro-Football-Reference.

Before we open Pandora’s box, please note that stat lines are arranged with the most recent game first while “X” signifies a player’s absence. To make the info more accessible, I also cut out much of the clutter, removing players averaging fewer than one target or carry, anyone slated to miss significant time and other fluff (fullback and receiver carries, for instance) that doesn’t factor into our decision-making. Each players’ stats will only include the past five games. Anything more would be overkill. Now let’s get to the good stuff.

Week 15: AFC Targets and Touches

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Arizona Cardinals

Targets: Damiere Byrd (6, 1, 3, X, X), Larry Fitzgerald (5, 7, 7, 5, 8), Christian Kirk (5, 9, 7, 9, 10), Charles Clay (2, 1, 2, 1, 1), Pharoh Cooper (1, 1, 6, 4, 5), Kenyan Drake (1, 3, 5, 7, 7), Andy Isabella (1, 1, 1, 4, 3), Maxx Williams (1, 1, 0, 0, 2), Chase Edmonds (0, 2, 0, X, X), David Johnson (0, 2, 2, 0, 1), KeeSean Johnson (X, X, X, 2, 4)

Story continues

Air Yards: Larry Fitzgerald (59, 50, 39, 16, 54), Damiere Byrd (39, 8, 19, X, X), Christian Kirk (31, 79, 70, 43, 199), Pharoh Cooper (16, 5, 32, 34, 148), Charles Clay (10, 4, 11, 1, 11), Chase Edmonds (0, -3, 0, X, X), David Johnson (0, 29, 0, 0, 7), Maxx Williams (0, 6, 0, 0, 11), Andy Isabella (-5, 5, 3, 28, 33), Kenyan Drake (-7, -15, -12, -16, -11), KeeSean Johnson (X, X, X, 14, 59)

Receiving Yards: Damiere Byrd (86, 10, 0, X, X), Larry Fitzgerald (42, 20, 56, 37, 71), Christian Kirk (33, 85, 23, 41, 138), Charles Clay (18, 5, 29, 0, 5), Pharoh Cooper (17, 5, 26, 35, 29), Kenyan Drake (9, 30, 20, 13, 6), Andy Isabella (4, 5, 0, 6, 78), Maxx Williams (4, 0, 0, 0, 15), Chase Edmonds (0, 0, 0, X, X), David Johnson (0, 34, 9, 0, 8), KeeSean Johnson (X, X, X, 14, 0)

Carries: Kenyan Drake (22, 11, 13, 16, 10), Kyler Murray (8, 6, 4, 8, 3), David Johnson (3, 3, 4, 0, 5), Chase Edmonds (0, 1, 0, X, X)

RZ Targets: Charles Clay (1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Larry Fitzgerald (1, 2, 0, 1, 1), Christian Kirk (1, 3, 0, 1, 1), Pharoh Cooper (0, 0, 0, 2, 1), Chase Edmonds (0, 1, 0, X, X), Andy Isabella (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), David Johnson (0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Maxx Williams (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), KeeSean Johnson (X, X, X, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Kenyan Drake (7, 2, 0, 0, 1), Kyler Murray (2, 2, 1, 2, 0), David Johnson (0, 0, 0, 0, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Byron Murphy (8-49-1, 4-34-1, 7-68-0, 4-40-1, 4-27-1), Patrick Peterson (5-38-0, 3-42-0, 6-83-1, 3-31-0, 5-80-0), Kevin Peterson (1-8-0, 1-17-0, 0-0-0, 3-103-0, 4-61-0)

Observations: Ian came close on his helicopter pick—right team, wrong player. The correct answer was Kenyan Drake, who drove the Cardinals to the winner’s circle (Arizona hadn’t stood atop the podium since Week 7) on the strength of 148 yards (137 rushing, nine receiving) and, wait for it, FOUR TOUCHDOWNS. Don’t beat yourself up for fading Drake—the ex-Dolphin had scored just once in 11 games prior to Sunday’s blow-up. Kyler Murray’s debut season has admittedly been a mixed bag, though his rushing exploits (504 yards, the most ever by a Cardinals QB), have kept him in play as a weekly fantasy fixture. David Johnson’s precipitous fall continued with another dud in Week 15 (six yards on three touches). Now relegated to handcuff status, DJ (7.0 ADP in PPR leagues this summer) has been held under 20 rushing yards in five straight appearances.

Atlanta Falcons

Targets: Julio Jones (20, 8, X, 9, 8), Russell Gage (6, 4, 9, 10, 4), Austin Hooper (6, 6, X, X, X), Devonta Freeman (3, 4, 5, X, X), Christian Blake (1, 0, 9, 9, 1), Justin Hardy (0, 1, 3, 0, 4), Brian Hill (0, 0, 3, 4, 3)

Air Yards: Julio Jones (152, 113, X, 104, 116), Austin Hooper (23, 54, X, X, X), Christian Blake (18, 0, 71, 77, -4), Devonta Freeman (9, -7, 6, X, X), Russell Gage (8, 19, 53, 76, 22), Justin Hardy (0, 10, 26, 0, 17), Brian Hill (0, 0, 4, 11, 1)

Receiving Yards: Julio Jones (134, 66, X, 68, 91), Russell Gage (27, 17, 52, 76, 32), Austin Hooper (20, 32, X, X, X), Devonta Freeman (16, 10, 13, X, X), Christian Blake (0, 0, 57, 16, 3), Justin Hardy (0, 19, 28, 0, 14), Brian Hill (0, 0, 24, 13, 8)

Carries: Devonta Freeman (12, 17, 17, X, X), Matt Ryan (5, 1, 3, 1, 2), Brian Hill (1, 9, 4, 9, 15), Qadree Ollison (1, 4, 0, 8, 4)

RZ Targets: Julio Jones (4, 0, X, 1, 2), Austin Hooper (3, 1, X, X, X), Devonta Freeman (1, 0, 0, X, X), Christian Blake (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Russell Gage (0, 1, 3, 1, 1), Justin Hardy (0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Devonta Freeman (1, 4, 1, X, X), Qadree Ollison (1, 0, 0, 5, 2), Brian Hill (0, 1, 0, 0, 4), Matt Ryan (0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Kendall Sheffield (4-64-0, 4-46-0, 3-23-0, 4-43-1, 3-26-0), Isaiah Oliver (5-28-0, 2-55-0, 2-18-0, 1-13-0, 4-44-0), Blidi Wreh-Wilson (1-8-0, 3-30-0, 0-0-0, 0-0-0, 0-0-0)

Observations: Usually when I say a player singlehandedly carried his team to victory, I don’t mean it literally (as someone who got his Master’s in creative writing, hyperbole is in my DNA). But that’s precisely what Julio Jones accomplished Sunday, massacring the Niners’ injury-mired secondary (Richard Sherman and K’Waun Williams didn’t dress for this one) en route to career-highs in both catches (13) and targets (20). He accounted for a whopping 134 of Matt Ryan’s 210 passing yards (63.8 percent) Sunday as Atlanta played spoiler to former offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan. Filling the red-zone void left by Calvin Ridley (seven receiving scores), Jones accounted for two end-zone tallies in Santa Clara, turning out the lights on his nine-game touchdown drought. Austin Hooper has seen ample usage since coming back from an MCL sprain, though he hasn’t made the most of it, turning 12 targets into just five catches for 52 yards over his last two outings (TE27 in PPR points during that span). Vulture alert: rookie wrecking-ball Qadree Ollison leads the team with three rushing touchdowns, a staggering number given his low snap count (45 in six games).

Carolina Panthers

Targets: D.J. Moore (12, 6, 12, 9, 15), Christian McCaffrey (10, 12, 12, 9, 15), Curtis Samuel (8, 4, 7, 4, 11), Ian Thomas (4, 10, 4, 2, 1), Jarius Wright (4, 5, 5, 1, 2), Chris Hogan (3, X, X, X, X), Greg Olsen (X, X, 3, 7, 5)

Air Yards: D.J. Moore (172, 88, 149, 102, 156), Chris Hogan (32, X, X, X, X), Jarius Wright (27, 67, 95, 4, 21), Curtis Samuel (25, 117, 117, 42, 66), Christian McCaffrey (24, -14, 10, -2, 30), Ian Thomas (15, 118, 17, 5, 4), Greg Olsen (X, X, 12, 73, 42)

Receiving Yards: D.J. Moore (113, 81, 75, 126, 95), Christian McCaffrey (88, 82, 58, 69, 121), Curtis Samuel (31, 25, 65, 9, 25), Ian Thomas (23, 57, 24, 4, 0), Chris Hogan (13, X, X, X, X), Jarius Wright (9, 30, 34, 4, 19), Greg Olsen (X, X, 22, 44, 57)

Carries: Christian McCaffrey (19, 11, 14, 22, 14), Kyle Allen (5, 6, 4, 1, 1), Curtis Samuel (4, 3, 0, 4, 0)

RZ Targets: Curtis Samuel (3, 0, 1, 0, 1), Christian McCaffrey (1, 2, 0, 3, 1), D.J. Moore (0, 0, 2, 3, 2), Ian Thomas (0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Greg Olsen (X, X, 0, 1, 1)

RZ Carries: Christian McCaffrey (3, 2, 5, 8, 1), Kyle Allen (2, 1, 0, 0, 0), Curtis Samuel (2, 0, 0, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Donte Jackson (6-153-2, 5-140-1, 1-20-0, 1-11-0, 5-72-1), James Bradberry (2-27-0, 6-98-0, 2-31-0, 8-60-1, 5-78-0), Ross Cockrell (1-5-0, 1-14-0, 3-12-0, X, X)

Observations: No amount of egg nog will erase the pain of Carolina’s current six-game losing streak but at least Christian McCaffrey has done his part. Sitting on 2,121 yards from scrimmage—already a franchise high-water mark—the league leader in touchdowns (18 combined rushing and receiving scores) needs just six catches to reach 100 for the second straight season. Headed to his first Pro Bowl, C-Mac has topped 100 yards from scrimmage in all but two games this season (both against Tampa Bay). For better or worse, interim coach Perry Fewell has employed Curtis Samuel as a Tavon Austin-esque gadget player, funneling the third-year receiver seven carries over his last two showings. With Greg Olsen cleared from the concussion protocol, Ian Thomas’ brief window of fantasy relevance has likely closed. He won’t be a streaming option for fantasy owners competing in championship week. No quarterback (not even pick machine Jameis Winston) has thrown more interceptions than Kyle Allen’s 15 since Week 8.

Chicago Bears

Targets: Anthony Miller (15, 4, 13, 9, 11), Allen Robinson (14, 8, 12, 10, 6), Tarik Cohen (10, 6, 4, 9, 6), Cordarrelle Patterson (4, 1, 0, 0, 0), David Montgomery (1, 1, 2, 3, 3), Javon Wims (0, 3, 6, 2, 2), Taylor Gabriel (X, X, X, 3, 14)

Air Yards: Allen Robinson (237, 104, 125, 96, 36), Anthony Miller (198, 24, 140, 99, 79), Cordarrelle Patterson (40, 1, 0, 0, 0), David Montgomery (3, -1, 2, 55, 4), Tarik Cohen (1, 1, 11, -2, 42), Javon Wims (0, 37, 50, 58, 21), Taylor Gabriel (X, X, X, 48, 109)

Receiving Yards: Allen Robinson (125, 48, 86, 131, 15), Anthony Miller (118, 42, 140, 77, 54), Tarik Cohen (57, 24, 26, 29, 35), David Montgomery (10, 0, 12, 9, 19), Cordarrelle Patterson (6, 33, 0, 0, 0), Javon Wims (0, 0, 56, 0, 11), Taylor Gabriel (X, X, X, 19, 57)

Carries: David Montgomery (14, 20, 16, 13, 14), Tarik Cohen (8, 3, 3, 6, 9), Mitchell Trubisky (4, 10, 4, 7, 1), Cordarrelle Patterson (1, 1, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Targets: Anthony Miller (1, 1, 1, 4, 0), Cordarrelle Patterson (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Allen Robinson (1, 2, 2, 2, 0), Tarik Cohen (0, 1, 0, 1, 1), David Montgomery (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Javon Wims (0, 3, 0, 0, 0), Taylor Gabriel (X, X, X, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Tarik Cohen (2, 0, 0, 0, 0), David Montgomery (2, 1, 1, 2, 1), Cordarrelle Patterson (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Mitchell Trubisky (0, 0, 1, 2, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Kyle Fuller (5-100-0, 3-45-0, 2-47-0, 5-15-0, 2-44-0), Buster Skrine (4-56-1, 4-48-0, 5-45-0, 2-15-0, 2-50-0), Prince Amukamara (1-17-0, X, 5-123-2, 4-61-0, 1-3-0)

Observations: The Packers finally put Chicago out of its misery, sinking the Bears’ admittedly dim playoff chances with Sunday’s win at Lambeau. The Bears won’t be repeating as division champs, though that shouldn’t stop Anthony Miller from wreaking havoc across the fantasy-sphere. After getting off to an anonymous start, Miller has finished the year in heroic fashion, flexing his fantasy muscles with 33 grabs for 431 yards on 52 targets since Week 11, ranking among the NFL’s top seven in all three categories. He’s been the WR8 in PPR leagues (88.1 fantasy points) during that span. Miller’s Chicago star has shined brightest over the past month and change, though teammate Allen Robinson certainly isn’t far behind. The sixth-year stud just put the finishing touches on his first 1,000-yard receiving campaign since 2015 (back in his Jags heyday) while stretching his career-high catch total to 83. Mitchell Trubisky has been an easy target for Bears skeptics but mock the man at your own peril. Only two QBs—Jameis Winston and Jared Goff—have thrown for more yards since Thanksgiving.

Dallas Cowboys

Targets: Jason Witten (5, 7, 8, 4, 7), Ezekiel Elliott (4, 5, 10, 4, 3), Michael Gallup (3, 10, 6, 6, 13), Blake Jarwin (3, 7, 3, 4, 2), Randall Cobb (2, 5, 3, 7, 7), Amari Cooper (2, 8, 11, 2, 8), Tony Pollard (2, X, 1, 4, 4), Tavon Austin (1, 2, 5, 1, 1)

Air Yards: Michael Gallup (41, 110, 70, 68, 161), Amari Cooper (36, 102, 77, 23, 120), Jason Witten (31, 37, 54, 27, 39), Tavon Austin (24, 39, 59, 18, 39), Blake Jarwin (12, 85, 12, 21, 4), Ezekiel Elliott (1, 6, 4, -11, -8), Randall Cobb (-2, 67, 42, 44, 94), Tony Pollard (-6, X, -8, -7, -5)

Receiving Yards: Tavon Austin (59, 0, 22, 0, 0), Ezekiel Elliott (43, 12, 66, 40, 28), Blake Jarwin (40, 50, 9, 17, 38), Jason Witten (36, 37, 42, 5, 33), Amari Cooper (19, 83, 85, 0, 38), Tony Pollard (12, X, 0, 9, 44), Michael Gallup (6, 109, 63, 55, 148), Randall Cobb (-3, 43, 53, 86, 115)

Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (24, 19, 12, 21, 16), Tony Pollard (12, X, 3, 4, 2), Dak Prescott (7, 3, 4, 1, 6)

RZ Targets: Randall Cobb (1, 0, 0, 0, 2), Ezekiel Elliott (1, 0, 2, 0, 2), Michael Gallup (1, 1, 0, 0, 1), Jason Witten (1, 0, 1, 1, 0), Amari Cooper (0, 1, 1, 0, 1), Blake Jarwin (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Tony Pollard (0, X, 0, 2, 1)

RZ Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (5, 6, 1, 2, 3), Dak Prescott (2, 2, 0, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Chidobe Awuzie (8-57-1, 3-42-0, 3-37-0, 5-63-0, 1-8-0), Jourdan Lewis (4-28-0, 4-64-1, 8-132-1, 3-40-0, 1-11-0), Byron Jones (2-19-0, 4-24-1, 2-13-0, 2-30-1, 0-0-0)

Observations: After stinking up the joint against Chicago in Week 14, the Cowboys kept their NFC East hopes alive with a much-needed win at Jerry’s World Sunday. The victory came at L.A.’s expense, putting the Rams’ dwindling playoff hopes on life support. Ezekiel Elliott did the heavy lifting for Dallas, avenging last year’s playoff loss to the Rams with a casual 160 yards (117 rushing, 43 receiving) and two touchdowns. That snapped Elliott’s career-worst streak of five straight games with under 100 yards rushing. Not to be outdone, Tony Pollard delivered his best performance yet, giving Zeke a breather by rumbling for a garbage-time-aided 131 rushing yards, easily a career-high for the fourth-round rookie. Dak Prescott has fallen behind Jameis Winston for the league-lead in passing yards, though he can still supplant Tony Romo as the Cowboys’ single-season leader by throwing for 570 yards over his final two games.

Detroit Lions

Targets: Danny Amendola (13, 8, 8, 3, 5), Kenny Golladay (7, 8, 5, 4, 5), Jesse James (5, 2, 0, 1, 0), Ty Johnson (5, 1, 3, 2, 1), Logan Thomas (4, 4, 0, 2, 1), J.D. McKissic (3, 4, 3, 2, 4)

Air Yards: Danny Amendola (138, 49, 66, 17, 45), Kenny Golladay (119, 80, 141, 26, 71), Jesse James (33, 21, 0, 3, 0), Logan Thomas (29, 40, 0, 19, 17), Ty Johnson (10, -3, -8, 10, -3), J.D. McKissic (2, 4, -5, -11, -1)

Receiving Yards: Danny Amendola (102, 34, 32, 21, 47), Kenny Golladay (44, 58, 158, 61, 34), Jesse James (31, 23, 0, 7, 0), Ty Johnson (17, 7, 17, 10, 0), J.D. McKissic (7, 16, 15, 17, 40), Logan Thomas (0, 21, 0, 24, 0)

Carries: Wes Hills (10, X, X, X, X), Ty Johnson (2, 2, 3, 4, 2), J.D. McKissic (1, 1, 2, 1, 3), Bo Scarbrough (X, 19, 21, 18, 14)

RZ Targets: Danny Amendola (1, 2, 0, 0, 0), Kenny Golladay (1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Ty Johnson (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), J.D. McKissic (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Logan Thomas (0, 1, 0, 2, 0)

RZ Carries: Wes Hills (3, X, X, X, X), Ty Johnson (0, 0, 1, 1, 0), J.D. McKissic (0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Bo Scarbrough (X, 0, 2, 1, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Amani Oruwariye (4-83-1, 1-9-1, 5-45-0, 3-21-0, 0-0-0), Rashaan Melvin (3-59-1, X, X, X, 9-90-0), Justin Coleman (2-13-0, 1-6-0, 8-117-0, 1-26-0, 4-95-1), Darius Slay (1-6-0, 8-128-0, 5-54-1, 3-42-0, 5-68-0)

Observations: Detroit added a new face to its backfield stable by feeding 10 carries to practice-squad call-up Wes Hills, who debuted with two touchdowns in a loss to Tampa Bay. The undrafted Delaware alum stepped in for Bo Scarbrough (ribs) who spent Week 15 as a spectator. Hills’ stay atop the Lions’ rushing food chain figures to be short-lived with Kerryon Johnson (knee) tentatively due back from injured reserve this week. Danny Amendola couldn’t rescue the Lions from their seventh straight loss, though fantasy owners surely appreciated his eight grabs for 102 yards, which he accomplished on a season-high 13 targets in Sunday’s defeat. With Marvin Jones (ankle) lost to injured reserve, Amendola should remain a viable WR3 when the Lions visit Denver in Week 16.

Green Bay Packers

Targets: Davante Adams (13, 6, 10, 12, 10), Geronimo Allison (4, 1, 3, 4, 3), Jimmy Graham (4, 5, 1, 2, 4), Allen Lazard (3, 3, 3, 2, 6), Jake Kumerow (1, 0, 0, 1, 2), Marcedes Lewis (1, 1, 2, 0, 0), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (1, 0, 2, 3, 1), Jamaal Williams (1, 1, 4, 8, 1), Aaron Jones (0, 7, 6, 1, 0)

Air Yards: Davante Adams (135, 38, 74, 96, 164), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (52, 0, 36, 63, 47), Jimmy Graham (35, 75, 14, 36, 46), Geronimo Allison (20, 11, 41, 11, -4), Jake Kumerow (17, 0, 0, 9, -3), Allen Lazard (12, 19, 95, 14, 90), Aaron Jones (0, 44, -10, 5, 0), Marcedes Lewis (0, 6, 6, 0, 0), Jamaal Williams (0, -7, -5, -13, 0)

Receiving Yards: Davante Adams (103, 41, 64, 43, 118), Jake Kumerow (49, 0, 0, 0, 23), Geronimo Allison (19, 11, 20, 9, 6), Allen Lazard (14, 19, 103, 7, 27), Jamaal Williams (7, 0, 26, 35, 0), Marcedes Lewis (6, 5, 1, 0, 0), Jimmy Graham (0, 49, 16, 7, 59), Aaron Jones (0, 58, 13, 0, 0), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (0, 0, 0, 7, 0)

Carries: Aaron Jones (13, 16, 11, 13, 13), Jamaal Williams (8, 7, 10, 11, 13), Aaron Rodgers (3, 5, 3, 3, 1)

RZ Targets: Davante Adams (1, 1, 5, 2, 2), Jimmy Graham (0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Aaron Jones (0, 1, 2, 0, 0), Allen Lazard (0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Marcedes Lewis (0, 0, 2, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Aaron Jones (1, 2, 3, 2, 4), Aaron Rodgers (0, 0, 2, 1, 1), Jamaal Williams (0, 2, 1, 1, 4)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Tramon Williams (6-79-0, 1-8-0, 3-61-0, 1-42-1, 1-21-0), Jaire Alexander (6-71-0, 2-23-0, 3-24-0, 0-0-0, 5-58-0), Kevin King (2-40-0, X, 3-35-1, 4-106-1, 8-82-0)

Observations: Aaron Jones gave the Packers all the offense they needed in Week 15, adding two touchdowns to his season count as Green Bay hammered the final nail in Chicago’s playoff coffin. Despite a glowing resume (1,255 yards from scrimmage, 17 touchdowns), Jones won’t be making the trip to Orlando for next month’s Pro Bowl. Though nowhere near his prolific 2018, Davante Adams has still left plenty of defenses cowering in his wake this season, further cementing his place among the NFL’s receiver hierarchy by snatching 24 catches for 251 yards and four touchdowns over his last four appearances. He reigns as fantasy’s WR8 (55.8 PPR points) since Week 13. Touted as summer sleepers, Geronimo Allison and Marquez Valdes-Scantling have both fallen well short of expectations, totaling a tepid 54-697-4 receiving line over 28 combined appearances. While still brilliant in spurts, 2019 will not go down as one of Aaron Rodgers’ better statistical seasons (15th in passing yards per game, 18th in completion percentage).

Los Angeles Rams

Targets: Tyler Higbee (14, 11, 8, 6, 0), Robert Woods (9, 9, 19, 9, X), Brandin Cooks (8, 2, 2, 4, X), Todd Gurley (7, 4, 1, 3, 3), Cooper Kupp (6, 4, 6, 10, 3), Josh Reynolds (4, 0, 5, 2, 6), Gerald Everett (X, X, X, 2, 1)

Air Yards: Brandin Cooks (100, 58, 2, 72, X), Tyler Higbee (69, 143, 45, 29, 0), Robert Woods (62, 55, 85, 139, X), Todd Gurley (20, 16, -4, -18, -10), Cooper Kupp (19, 51, 51, 65, 32), Josh Reynolds (18, 0, 23, 19, 66), Gerald Everett (X, X, X, 22, 20)

Receiving Yards: Tyler Higbee (111, 116, 107, 20, 0), Brandin Cooks (46, 0, 24, 32, X), Cooper Kupp (41, 45, 65, 35, 53), Josh Reynolds (36, 0, 39, 8, 55), Todd Gurley (18, 34, 20, -3, 36), Robert Woods (17, 98, 172, 97, X), Gerald Everett (X, X, X, 23, 20)

Carries: Todd Gurley (11, 23, 19, 6, 25), Jared Goff (3, 2, 0, 1, 3), Malcolm Brown (0, 5, 6, 1, 5), Darrell Henderson (0, 0, 4, 0, 0)

RZ Targets: Brandin Cooks (1, 0, 0, 0, X), Todd Gurley (1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Tyler Higbee (1, 4, 3, 1, 0), Cooper Kupp (1, 2, 1, 2, 0), Robert Woods (0, 1, 4, 0, X)

RZ Carries: Jared Goff (2, 0, 0, 0, 2), Todd Gurley (2, 6, 6, 1, 3), Malcolm Brown (0, 1, 1, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Nickell Robey-Coleman (2-28-0, 3-27-0, 3-27-0, 1-13-0, 3-17-0), Troy Hill (0-0-0, 4-50-0, 0-0-0, 3-65-0, 3-30-0), Jalen Ramsey (0-0-0, 6-71-0, 0-0-0, 2-12-0, 4-39-0)

Observations: Headed into a must-win game in Dallas, the Rams had two choices—sink or swim. They chose sink. In what essentially served as the Rams’ funeral (the 49ers can blow out the remaining candles on their 2019 cake with a win Saturday), Todd Gurley spent another Sunday stuck in the mud (1.8 yards per carry), though he did extend an olive branch to fantasy owners by notching his 11th and 12th touchdowns of 2019. He’s yet to rush for 100 yards this season, a benchmark he cleared seven times (playoffs included) during his All-Pro 2018 campaign. “League winner” isn’t a term I throw around lightly, but for many fantasy owners, Tyler Higbee’s sudden emergence (26-334-1 on 33 targets since Week 13), could be the difference between winning it all or slumming it in the consolation bracket. The Rams featured two 1,000-yard receivers in 2018 and we know they’ll have at least one this year as Cooper Kupp has already joined the 1,000-yard brotherhood, reaching the mark in only his third season.

Minnesota Vikings

Targets: Stefon Diggs (6, 9, 9, 5, 6), Dalvin Cook (3, 2, 4, 6, 7), Kyle Rudolph (3, 2, 6, 5, 5), Irv Smith (3, 4, 3, 3, 6), Adam Thielen (3, X, X, X, X), Bisi Johnson (1, 1, 3, 9, 4), Laquon Treadwell (0, 2, 2, 1, 1)

Air Yards: Stefon Diggs (97, 138, 101, 98, 67), Irv Smith (34, 12, 9, 17, 17), Kyle Rudolph (26, 4, 70, 43, 38), Adam Thielen (24, X, X, X, X), Bisi Johnson (18, 9, 5, 110, 54), Laquon Treadwell (0, 24, 42, 8, 9), Dalvin Cook (-5, 1, 6, -15, -23)

Receiving Yards: Stefon Diggs (76, 92, 25, 121, 49), Kyle Rudolph (48, 11, 50, 67, 14), Adam Thielen (27, X, X, X, X), Bisi Johnson (19, 9, 1, 35, 25), Dalvin Cook (16, 13, 35, 31, 86), Irv Smith (8, 21, 6, 20, 34), Laquon Treadwell (0, 42, 58, 0, 10)

Carries: Mike Boone (13, 5, 0, 0, 0), Dalvin Cook (9, 18, 9, 11, 26), Kirk Cousins (3, 1, 0, 2, 1), Alexander Mattison (X, 14, 4, 3, 8)

RZ Targets: Dalvin Cook (1, 0, 0, 1, 1), Irv Smith (1, 1, 0, 1, 2), Stefon Diggs (0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Bisi Johnson (0, 1, 0, 1, 1), Kyle Rudolph (0, 0, 1, 0, 2)

RZ Carries: Mike Boone (6, 0, 0, 0, 0), Dalvin Cook (4, 2, 1, 3, 6), Alexander Mattison (X, 2, 2, 0, 4)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Mackensie Alexander (4-79-0, 5-34-0, 1-3-0, 1-3-1, 4-80-1), Mike Hughes (5-71-1, 2-22-0, 1-19-0, 2-35-0, 11-154-1), Xavier Rhodes (1-11-0, 0-0-0, 6-120-1, 4-110-0, 5-63-0), Trae Waynes (2-6-0, 8-63-1, 4-21-0, 3-73-0, X)

Observations: Eyeing a rare division title, the playoff-minded Vikings ran the Chargers out of their own building in Week 15, though the victory did not come without consequence. Frequently cited for his perceived lack of durability, Dalvin Cook has done his best to reframe the narrative with his inspired play this season, but we all knew it was only a matter of time until the injury gods ganged up on him. Halfway through semi-finals week wasn’t the ideal time and place for Cook to injure his shoulder, but unfortunately for fantasy owners invested in the Vikings’ bell-cow, that’s the hand they were given. Mike Boone looked plenty capable in his absence, roasting the feeble Chargers for 56 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. With hobbled backup Alexander Mattison (ankle) also in the shop, Boone could have the backfield all to himself in Week 16. Adam Thielen (hamstring) returned without incident Sunday, netting three catches on 33 snaps against Los Angeles. The Vikings are getting in one way or another, though they’ll need to fend off Green Bay Monday night to keep their NFC North aspirations alive.

New Orleans Saints

Targets: Michael Thomas (12, 15, 8, 11, 11), Alvin Kamara (5, 6, 8, 9, 10), Jared Cook (4, 2, 6, 8, 2), Latavius Murray (3, 3, 0, 0, 3), Taysom Hill (2, 1, 2, 1, 1), Ted Ginn (1, 6, 1, 5, 4), Josh Hill (1, 3, 2, 1, 2), Tre’Quan Smith (1, 4, 2, 3, 1)

Air Yards: Michael Thomas (108, 124, 57, 80, 81), Jared Cook (50, 44, 67, 107, 11), Taysom Hill (24, 0, 3, -4, 0), Tre’Quan Smith (19, 44, 11, 39, 17), Ted Ginn (11, 40, 29, 160, 43), Josh Hill (5, 18, 6, -5, 3), Alvin Kamara (-5, -8, 5, -3, 17), Latavius Murray (-6, -9, 0, 0, 3)

Receiving Yards: Michael Thomas (128, 134, 48, 101, 114), Jared Cook (54, 64, 85, 99, 33), Taysom Hill (42, 12, 12, 0, 2), Alvin Kamara (23, 18, 23, 48, 47), Tre’Quan Smith (21, 29, 14, 13, 0), Latavius Murray (20, 25, 0, 0, 5), Ted Ginn (13, 50, 0, 38, 14), Josh Hill (5, 4, 2, 12, 8)

Carries: Alvin Kamara (14, 13, 11, 11, 13), Latavius Murray (9, 7, 4, 7, 10), Taysom Hill (2, 5, 2, 0, 1)

RZ Targets: Michael Thomas (3, 1, 0, 1, 3), Josh Hill (1, 2, 1, 0, 2), Taysom Hill (1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Alvin Kamara (1, 2, 0, 0, 2), Jared Cook (0, 0, 1, 3, 1), Ted Ginn (0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Latavius Murray (0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Tre’Quan Smith (0, 1, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Alvin Kamara (1, 2, 2, 1, 4), Latavius Murray (1, 1, 0, 0, 1), Taysom Hill (0, 1, 0, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: P.J. Williams (5-49-0, 5-19-1, 5-37-1, 4-110-2, 5-61-0), Eli Apple (3-35-0, 6-117-0, 8-82-0, 1-9-0, 2-19-0), Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (2-26-0, 2-41-0, 2-18-0, 4-32-0, 2-68-0), Marshon Lattimore (0-0-0, 2-13-1, 4-48-0, X, X)

Observations: Drew Brees can’t roll out of bed without setting a record these days. Brees added another feather to his cap in Week 15, one-upping Peyton Manning to become the NFL’s all-time touchdown king. The 19th-year marksmen could do no wrong Monday night, connecting on a record 96.7 percent of his passes in a cakewalk win over Indy. Turns out, Brees isn’t the only Saint knocking on history’s front door. Michael Thomas has been camped out there for weeks. Can’t Guard Mike needs just 11 grabs to better Marvin Harrison’s single-season record for catches (143), a mark that has stood strong since 2002. Patrick Laird, Boston Scott and Duke Johnson comprise only a small handful of the 25 backs who have out-produced Alvin Kamara since Week 13 (34.6 PPR points). The embattled workhorse will take a nine-game touchdown drought into Sunday’s game at Tennessee.

New York Giants

Targets: Sterling Shepard (11, 7, 7, 9, X), Saquon Barkley (5, 4, 7, 3, 5), Golden Tate (4, 5, X, 7, 8), Darius Slayton (3, 8, 9, 7, 14), Kaden Smith (3, 5, 8, 6, 1), Cody Latimer (2, 0, 3, 1, 1), Rhett Ellison (X, X, X, X, 3), Wayne Gallman (X, X, X, 0, 2)

Air Yards: Sterling Shepard (102, 56, 63, 51, X), Golden Tate (91, 80, X, 73, 70), Darius Slayton (44, 127, 77, 53, 142), Kaden Smith (24, 10, 80, 13, 1), Cody Latimer (19, 0, 52, 7, 2), Saquon Barkley (11, -6, 0, -6, 14), Rhett Ellison (X, X, X, X, 11), Wayne Gallman (X, X, X, 0, 7)

Receiving Yards: Sterling Shepard (111, 28, 40, 15, X), Golden Tate (51, 11, X, 33, 95), Kaden Smith (38, 9, 70, 17, 1), Saquon Barkley (31, 1, 32, 1, 30), Darius Slayton (31, 154, 44, 67, 121), Cody Latimer (21, 0, 43, 7, 0), Rhett Ellison (X, X, X, X, 42), Wayne Gallman (X, X, X, 0, 3)

Carries: Saquon Barkley (24, 17, 19, 17, 13), Javorius Allen (8, 0, 1, 0, 0), Elijhaa Penny (1, 0, 2, 0, 0), Wayne Gallman (X, X, X, 1, 1), Daniel Jones (X, X, 5, 2, 3)

RZ Targets: Darius Slayton (1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Saquon Barkley (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Sterling Shepard (0, 2, 3, 1, X), Kaden Smith (0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Golden Tate (0, 1, X, 0, 1), Wayne Gallman (X, X, X, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Saquon Barkley (4, 1, 1, 3, 0), Javorius Allen (2, 0, 0, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Deandre Baker (3-51-1, 1-7-0, 1-25-0, 0-0-0, 2-51-0), Corey Ballentine (4-47-1, X, 1-10-0, 12-188-1, 3-39-0), Sam Beal (4-37-0, 5-41-0, 1-17-1, 0-0-0, 0-0-0)

Observations: The Giants sent off Eli Manning the right away, throttling the Dolphins in the two-time Super Bowl MVP’s MetLife swan song. Saquon Barkley was instrumental in snapping the Giants’ nine-game skid, pulling out all the stops (143 yards from scrimmage, two touchdowns) as New York claimed its first win in 77 days. The multi-touchdown performance was Barkley’s first since Week 12 of last year. Darius Slayton stayed piping hot with another touchdown in Sunday’s win, his third in the last two weeks. Seven of Slayton’s eight touchdowns—the most among rookie receivers—have come since Week 8. Evan Engram is headed for season-ending surgery on his ailing foot, leaving Rhett Ellison and Kaden Smith to man the fort at tight end for the final two games of 2019.

Philadelphia Eagles

Targets: Zach Ertz (10, 13, 6, 14, 11), Greg Ward (9, 9, 3, 7, X), Boston Scott (7, 6, 0, 0, 0), Dallas Goedert (6, 6, 7, 8, 6), Miles Sanders (6, 5, 5, 5, 4), JJ Arcega-Whiteside (2, 3, 2, 5, 1), Nelson Agholor (X, X, 6, X, 9)

Air Yards: Zach Ertz (101, 117, 53, 78, 77), Greg Ward (62, 68, 19, 25, X), JJ Arcega-Whiteside (32, 56, 36, 58, 29), Dallas Goedert (31, 28, 22, 24, 36), Miles Sanders (-5, -12, 9, -1, 24), Boston Scott (-13, -11, 0, 0, 0), Nelson Agholor (X, X, 51, X, 79)

Receiving Yards: Zach Ertz (61, 91, 24, 91, 94), Greg Ward (61, 34, 5, 40, X), Dallas Goedert (55, 41, 66, 32, 36), Miles Sanders (50, 24, 22, 23, 9), Boston Scott (39, 69, 0, 0, 0), JJ Arcega-Whiteside (0, 29, 15, 43, 29), Nelson Agholor (X, X, 41, X, 40)

Carries: Miles Sanders (19, 15, 17, 12, 11), Boston Scott (6, 10, 0, 0, 7), Carson Wentz (3, 5, 0, 5, 3), Jay Ajayi (X, 2, 2, 6, X)

RZ Targets: Zach Ertz (3, 2, 3, 1, 0), Greg Ward (3, 2, 0, 0, X), JJ Arcega-Whiteside (1, 1, 1, 1, 0), Dallas Goedert (1, 0, 3, 0, 1), Miles Sanders (1, 1, 1, 1, 1), Nelson Agholor (X, X, 1, X, 1)

RZ Carries: Miles Sanders (4, 3, 3, 0, 2), Boston Scott (2, 4, 0, 0, 0), Carson Wentz (2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jay Ajayi (X, 0, 1, 1, X)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jalen Mills (2-80-1, 1-7-0, 6-102-2, 5-101-1, 3-11-0), Avonte Maddox (3-21-1, 0-0-0, 3-29-0, 0-0-0, 6-74-0), Ronald Darby (1-11-0, 5-155-2, 4-101-1, 1-31-0, 6-69-1)

Observations: After taking a backseat to Boston Scott late in last week’s win over the Giants (cramps were the culprit), Miles Sanders got back on the horse with a mammoth Week 15, setting career-bests in rushing (122 yards), yards from scrimmage (172) and total touches (25) in a win at Washington. He’s quietly been the RB7 in PPR formats (85.9 points over his last five games) since Jordan Howard went down with a pinched shoulder nerve early last month. With the cupboard bare at wideout, the receiver-needy Eagles have turned to former college QB Greg Ward, who Carson Wentz has peppered with a combined 18 targets over the past two weeks. Fish-out-of-water rookie JJ Arcega-Whiteside hasn’t measured up in year one of his Eagles reign, barely registering despite a to-die-for 90.9 percent snap rate in his last two contests. Zach Ertz has been an end-zone fixture for the Birds, venturing to the promised land on four occasions—the most visits of any tight end—since Week 12.

San Francisco 49ers

Targets: George Kittle (17, 8, 4, 6, X), Emmanuel Sanders (4, 9, 6, 1, 5), Deebo Samuel (3, 8, 4, 2, 10), Kendrick Bourne (2, 4, 3, 2, 6), Matt Breida (2, 1, X, X, X), Raheem Mostert (2, 2, 2, 3, 3), Tevin Coleman (1, 0, 1, 4, 4), Ross Dwelley (0, 0, 0, 0, 5)

Air Yards: George Kittle (59, 30, 24, 66, X), Emmanuel Sanders (28, 138, 66, 12, 40), Deebo Samuel (23, 41, 47, 18, 106), Raheem Mostert (10, 24, 3, 8, 11), Kendrick Bourne (7, 22, 10, 18, 55), Ross Dwelley (0, 0, 0, 0, 29), Tevin Coleman (-6, 0, 2, -4, -8), Matt Breida (-7, 3, X, X, X)

Receiving Yards: George Kittle (134, 67, 17, 129, X), Deebo Samuel (29, 76, 41, 50, 134), Kendrick Bourne (11, 18, 42, 27, 31), Emmanuel Sanders (9, 157, 41, 15, 33), Matt Breida (6, 4, X, X, X), Raheem Mostert (5, 40, 8, 22, 14), Tevin Coleman (0, 0, 9, 10, 48), Ross Dwelley (0, 0, 0, 0, 14)

Carries: Raheem Mostert (14, 10, 19, 6, 6), Matt Breida (4, 6, X, X, X), Tevin Coleman (4, 3, 5, 11, 12), Jimmy Garoppolo (2, 2, 3, 2, 1), Jeff Wilson (0, X, 0, 2, 0)

RZ Targets: George Kittle (4, 1, 0, 1, X), Kendrick Bourne (0, 2, 0, 0, 1), Tevin Coleman (0, 0, 0, 2, 1), Ross Dwelley (0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Raheem Mostert (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Deebo Samuel (0, 2, 0, 0, 1), Emmanuel Sanders (0, 0, 1, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Raheem Mostert (2, 2, 0, 1, 0), Tevin Coleman (1, 0, 0, 2, 3), Jimmy Garoppolo (1, 1, 0, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Ahkello Witherspoon (9-74-0, 3-41-1, 1-5-0, 1-7-0, 0-0-0), Emmanuel Moseley (5-47-1, 1-25-0, 0-0-0, 3-20-0, 4-48-0), Richard Sherman (X, 4-33-0, 1-2-0, 1-7-0, 2-12-0), K’Waun Williams (X, 5-71-0, 0-0-0, 3-13-0, 2-10-0)

Observations: Sunday’s loss to the Falcons hurt more than most, dropping the Niners from the top spot all the way to fifth in the NFC. Raheem Mostert kept his touchdown streak intact (that’s four straight for the former Purdue Boilermaker) but didn’t make much headway on the ground against Atlanta, contributing a long run of just eight yards on his 14 rushing attempts. He was also guilty of a lost fumble in the losing effort. Rather than spread the wealth, Jimmy Garoppolo tightened his inner circle in Week 15, only trusting one man for the job. That man was third-year stallion George Kittle, who absorbed an absurd 17 targets Sunday (easily a career-high), turning that monstrous haul into 13 catches (also a personal best) for 134 scoreless yards. A thousand yards receiving is in his sights with Kittle needing just 112 yards over the next two weeks to assure him of that milestone. Richard Sherman’s absence was clearly felt Sunday as Ahkello Witherspoon and Emmanuel Moseley both proved ill-equipped to tame the swirling cyclone that is Julio Jones (13-134-2 on 20 targets).

Seattle Seahawks

Targets: Tyler Lockett (9, 6, 3, 2, 4), DK Metcalf (4, 6, 7, 6, 10), Jacob Hollister (3, 6, 8, 4, 10), Malik Turner (3, 3, 0, 2, 2), Chris Carson (2, 4, 2, 4, 4), Jaron Brown (1, 0, 1, X, X), David Moore (0, 2, 4, 2, 1)

Air Yards: Tyler Lockett (120, 118, 70, 75, 36), DK Metcalf (98, 57, 61, 107, 90), Malik Turner (19, 30, 0, 41, 14), Jaron Brown (2, 0, 6, X, X), Jacob Hollister (0, 46, 53, 30, 32), David Moore (0, 45, 53, 60, -1), Chris Carson (-7, 6, 2, 6, -7)

Receiving Yards: Tyler Lockett (120, 43, 0, 38, 26), DK Metcalf (36, 78, 75, 35, 70), Malik Turner (26, 10, 0, 33, 35), Jacob Hollister (23, 34, 44, 22, 62), Jaron Brown (9, 0, 6, X, X), Chris Carson (4, 15, 7, 31, 12), David Moore (0, 15, 65, 31, 0)

Carries: Chris Carson (24, 15, 23, 8, 25), C.J. Prosise (5, 1, X, X, X), Russell Wilson (3, 5, 4, 3, 6)

RZ Targets: Tyler Lockett (4, 0, 1, 0, 0), DK Metcalf (1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Malik Turner (1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Jacob Hollister (0, 1, 2, 1, 3), David Moore (0, 0, 2, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Chris Carson (3, 0, 4, 1, 4), C.J. Prosise (1, 0, X, X, X), Russell Wilson (0, 1, 0, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Tre Flowers (4-61-0, 2-30-0, 3-12-0, 9-99-0, 5-91-0), Akeem King (1-5-1, 0-0-0, 1-10-0, 2-19-0, X), Shaquill Griffin (X, 2-35-1, 1-3-0, 3-19-0, 1-12-0)

Observations: The Seahawks almost let it fall apart Sunday, but held on tight for a harder-than-expected 30-24 win over the 5-9 Panthers. No longer looking over his shoulder, Chris Carson predictably dominated in Rashaad Penny’s absence, galloping to a career-high 133 yards and two touchdowns at Carolina. The third-year battering ram has been a bear to bring down this year, forcing 62 missed tackles (second-most to Oakland’s Josh Jacobs) out of the Seahawks’ backfield. After a month of sleeping through his alarm, Tyler Lockett finally came to play against the Panthers, erasing the memory of his four-game touchdown drought with a show-stopping Week 15 (8-120-1 on nine targets). Barring a meteor or other catastrophic world event, Lockett should punch his 1,000-yard ticket when the Cardinals—who allow a league-high 290.4 passing yards per game—visit in Week 16.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Targets: O.J. Howard (8, 5, 6, 2, 1), Cameron Brate (7, 4, 1, 1, 14), Chris Godwin (7, 9, 6, 8, 6), Breshad Perriman (6, 5, 6, 1, 3), Ronald Jones (3, 5, 0, 3, 4), Peyton Barber (2, 2, 0, 1, 2), Justin Watson (2, 8, 1, 0, 0), Dare Ogunbowale (1, 5, 2, 1, 4)

Air Yards: Breshad Perriman (124, 80, 83, 43, 59), Chris Godwin (94, 89, 7, 122, 77), Cameron Brate (87, 11, 5, 2, 94), O.J. Howard (76, 70, 52, 4, 1), Justin Watson (15, 91, 23, 0, 0), Ronald Jones (7, 16, 0, 6, 2), Dare Ogunbowale (5, 9, -3, 6, 11), Peyton Barber (-7, 5, 0, 5, 11)

Receiving Yards: Chris Godwin (121, 91, 50, 184, 47), Breshad Perriman (113, 70, 87, 44, 20), O.J. Howard (46, 73, 61, 10, 0), Cameron Brate (33, 30, 5, 0, 73), Ronald Jones (26, 23, 0, 16, 1), Peyton Barber (23, 19, 0, 0, 11), Justin Watson (17, 59, 0, 0, 0), Dare Ogunbowale (13, 48, 12, 0, 10)

Carries: Ronald Jones (11, 11, 6, 12, 4), Peyton Barber (10, 11, 17, 11, 0), Jameis Winston (2, 6, 6, 8, 2)

RZ Targets: Peyton Barber (0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Cameron Brate (0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Chris Godwin (0, 0, 0, 2, 1), O.J. Howard (0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Dare Ogunbowale (0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Breshad Perriman (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Justin Watson (0, 3, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Ronald Jones (1, 0, 0, 3, 0), Peyton Barber (0, 1, 3, 0, 0), Jameis Winston (0, 1, 3, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Sean Bunting (8-114-0, 3-12-0, 0-0-0, 9-82-0, 6-54-1), Jamel Dean (3-32-0, 1-9-0, 0-0-0, 3-34-0, 0-0-0), Carlton Davis (3-18-0, 3-67-2, 3-86-0, 9-117-1, 2-11-0)

Observations: Maybe Jameis Winston should break his thumb more often. The former Heisman winner had some worried when he was limited to throwing tennis balls at practice last week, but those fears were put to rest Sunday when the 25-year-old blow-torched the Lions’ secondary for 458 passing yards, improving on the career-high he set in Week 14 (456 yards in a win over Indy). All the more remarkable, Winston played a chunk of Sunday’s game without Pro Bowler Chris Godwin, whose hamstring gave out with five minutes remaining in the third quarter. Breshad Perriman was there to pick up the pieces, going for the hat trick with three touchdowns while setting a new career-best with 113 receiving yards in the victory. A bust at previous stops in Baltimore and Cleveland, the late-blooming Perriman appears to have finally found his NFL footing, emerging as the WR3 in PPR leagues since Week 13. With Godwin, Mike Evans and Scotty Miller all shelved with hamstring injuries, Perriman (overall WR3 since Week 13), should go ballistic when the Texans invade in Week 16.

Washington Redskins

Targets: Steven Sims Jr. (11, 7, 4, 2, 4), Terry McLaurin (5, 7, 4, 12, 4), Kelvin Harmon (3, 4, 5, 6, 6), Adrian Peterson (3, 0, 1, 1, 2), Chris Thompson (3, 8, 2, X, X), Jeremy Sprinkle (2, 0, 4, 2, 3)

Air Yards: Steven Sims Jr. (104, 68, 31, 21, 5), Terry McLaurin (63, 86, 51, 210, 79), Kelvin Harmon (25, 88, 39, 125, 58), Jeremy Sprinkle (13, 0, 55, 6, 27), Chris Thompson (2, 8, 29, X, X), Adrian Peterson (-6, 0, 0, 5, -2)

Receiving Yards: Terry McLaurin (130, 57, 8, 72, 69), Steven Sims Jr. (45, 40, 29, 0, 6), Chris Thompson (26, 43, 15, X, X), Adrian Peterson (25, 0, 0, 22, 5), Kelvin Harmon (22, 30, 51, 43, 53), Jeremy Sprinkle (13, 0, 36, 4, 16)

Carries: Adrian Peterson (16, 20, 13, 10, 9), Dwayne Haskins (4, 1, 4, 3, 4), Wendell Smallwood (0, 2, X, 0, 0), Chris Thompson (0, 0, 3, X, X)

RZ Targets: Kelvin Harmon (1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Steven Sims Jr. (1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Terry McLaurin (0, 1, 1, 1, 1), Wendell Smallwood (0, 0, X, 0, 1), Jeremy Sprinkle (0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Chris Thompson (0, 1, 0, X, X)

RZ Carries: Adrian Peterson (3, 1, 2, 0, 1), Dwayne Haskins (0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Fabian Moreau (3-28-0, 4-50-1, 3-46-0, 5-47-0, 3-82-1), Josh Norman (1-4-1, X, 0-0-0, 0-0-0, 2-26-2), Quinton Dunbar (X, 0-0-0, 5-52-1, 2-51-0, 0-0-0)

Observations: No one would argue that Dwayne Haskins’ debut season has been a bumpy ride. The raw rookie still has a long way to go in his development but he’s already made noticeable strides. The former Buckeye showed why the Redskins believe in him with a stellar Week 15, surging to 261 yards and two touchdowns through the air while also netting a surprising 26 yards on the ground in a narrow loss to Philadelphia. Terry McLaurin’s latest volcanic eruption, courtesy of a leaky Eagles secondary, included five grabs for a career-high 130 yards and a touchdown (his second in as many weeks), all accomplished on just five targets in Sunday’s defeat. He’s recovered nicely from a midseason slump, tallying a combined 39.7 PPR points over his last two outings (WR9 since Week 14). The fine wine of NFL running backs, elder statesman Adrian Peterson will bring a three-game touchdown streak into Sunday’s home finale.