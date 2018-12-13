Week 15 NFC power rankings: Saints retake top spot originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

The Eagles (6-7) lost a heartbreaker in overtime to the Cowboys in AT&T Stadium on Sunday and now they have to go to LA to face the Rams.

Here's an updated look at our NFC power rankings:

1. Saints (11-2) Last week: 2

After one week in the second spot, the Saints are back on top of these power rankings and the lead for the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. That's huge because the Superdome is a tough place to play. They took care of business against the Bucs on Sunday, winning 28-14.



2. Rams (11-2) Last week: 1

Just their second loss of the season, but they were suffocated by the Bears in a 15-6 loss. They keep the No. 2 spot based on their body of work this season, but this is the first time that offense looked human this season. They finish the regular season with the Eagles, Cardinals and 49ers, so they have a great chance to win out.



3. Bears (9-4) Last week: 3

The Bears had a tremendous 15-6 win over the Rams, but I still think they're clearly the third-best team in the NFC. It's hard for me to move them up over the Rams because if these two teams meet again, it would be in LA. Still, they look like they're for real and they say defense travels.



4. Seahawks (8-5) Last week: 4

The Rams already locked up the NFC West a while ago, but the Seahawks are going to easily cruise and pick up the fifth seed and first wild card spot. They put some distance between them and the Vikings with a 21-7 win on Monday night. With two of their last three against the 49ers and Cardinals, it looks like Seattle will pick up double digit wins this season.



5. Cowboys (8-5) Last week: 5

The Cowboys basically won the NFC East by beating the Eagles in overtime at home on Sunday afternoon. It was a tightly contested game, but the Cowboys really did outplay the Eagles in this one. They were left for dead a little over a month ago and now they've won five straight and are likely going to win the division. Funny game.



6. Vikings (6-6-1) Last week: 6

Not a good sign for the Vikings that they fired John DeFilippo during the season, but it seems like that was brewing for a while. Even with their loss to Seattle, the Vikings are still holding that second wild card spot.



7. Eagles (6-7) Last week: 7

The Eagles were so close to beating the Cowboys and taking over first place in the NFC East, but they just couldn't get it done. Now, their playoff chances are really dwindling as they head to LA for a tough matchup. They would have fallen but the other teams who came into the weekend at 6-6 look even worse.



8. Panthers (6-7) Last week: 8

Man, did the Eagles play the Panthers at the wrong time this season. They have now lost their last five games since going 6-2 in their first eight. The Panthers are in a complete tailspin and lost to the Browns on Sunday. The Browns aren't a punching bag anymore, but they're not a Super Bowl contender either. They play the Saints in two of their final three and it looks like the Saints will need to keep winning to get that No. 1 seed.



9. Packers (5-7-1) Last week: 11

After three straight losses, the Packers beat the Falcons 34-20 on Sunday but are pretty damn close to the basement of the NFC North.



10. Redskins (6-7) Last week: 9

They just got blown out by the Giants and are already on quarterback No. 4 for the season. Two games on the road before finishing the season at home against the Eagles. They could really lose out, which would mean losing their final seven games of the season.



11. Giants (5-8) Last week: 12

What are you doing, Giants? You've completely wrecked your draft position! Actually, they aren't that far out of the wild card race. It would be a miracle for them to make the playoffs, but it's just impressive they're in the running after starting the season with a 1-7 record. They've now won four of five.









12. Buccaneers (5-8) Last week: 10

No surprise that they lost by two touchdowns to the Saints. Like the Giants, they're still alive, but it obviously won't be easy and they'd need plenty of help.



13. Lions (5-8) Last week: 14

They picked up a nice 17-3 win over the Cardinals to keep them mathematically alive, but no one's expecting them to make the playoffs. They haven't won back-to-back games all season, although a trip to Buffalo this weekend could possibly change that.



14. Falcons (4-9) Last week: 13

Five losses in a row for a team that was supposed to be a Super Bowl contender this year. Yikes. They have a chance to finish on a decent note with their final games against Arizona, Carolina and Tampa Bay.



15. Cardinals (3-10) Last week: 15

Beat up by the Lions isn't a good look.



16. 49ers (3-10) Last week: 16

Hey! The Niners somehow beat the Broncos 20-14, but I can't move them ahead of the Cardinals. They've already lost to Arizona twice this season, so their spot at 16 remains for now.



