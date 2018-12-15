Week 15 Injury Wrap: Waiting on James Conner, T.Y. Hilton

Will James Conner be celebrating in Week 15? (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

There aren’t a ton of critical injury situations to monitor, but you can never be too careful in the playoffs. To the clipboard:

• James Conner (ankle) had a partial practice Friday after missing the two previous days. He’s a game-time decision against New England. Hybrid Jaylen Samuels is the team’s fallback.

• T.Y. Hilton (ankle) missed the full practice week and will be a game-time decision against Dallas. Hilton is coming off a 199-yard clinic against the Texans.

• Odell Beckham (quad) says he’s making progress, but he will not play against Tennessee.

• LeSean McCoy (hamstring) is iffy for Week 15, though he did have two limited practices. Context clues point to him not playing against the Lions. Chris Ivory is the next man up, though Josh Allen is the likely bet to lead this team in running.

• With Isaiah Crowell (toe) done for the season, Elijah McGuire figures to be the Jets featured running back. Quincy Enunwa (ankle) will not play against Houston.

• Although Doug Baldwin (hip) has been limited in practice the last two days, he thinks he’ll be able to go at San Francisco. He’s obviously been less than 100 percent all year. Rashaad Penny (knee) won’t play.

• It’s hard to know what 49ers we can trust, with Matt Breida (ankle), Marquise Goodwin (calf), and Dante Pettis (foot) all questionable for Week 15. Pierre Garcon (knee) is out for the season. If you want to use Jeff Wilson, you might have to wait around Sunday until Breida’s status is known.

• Jordan Reed (ankle/foot) won’t play against Jacksonville, which pushes Vernon Davis into the deep-sleeper conversation. Well-traveled QB Josh Johnson will start, the team’s fourth quarterback of the year. Josh Doctson (post concussion) returned to practice Friday.

• Ito Smith (knee) had a limited practice Friday and is now considered questionable for the home game against Arizona.

• Marcus Mariota (abdomen) had a limited Friday practice but is expected to start as usual.

• It’s very difficult to trust the Tampa Bay passing game at Baltimore, but at least the usage tree is tidying up. O.J. Howard is already on injured reserve, and DeSean Jackson (thumb) will not play Sunday.

• Kerryon Johnson (knee) and Bruce Ellington (hamstring) won’t play at Buffalo. Get ready for the LeGarrette Blount slog at Buffalo.

• Allen Robinson (hip) is trending upward; no practice Wednesday, limited Thursday, full-go Friday. The Bears passing game isn’t always easy to trust, but Robinson should play against the Packers.

• Keke Coutee (hamstring) remains week-to-week; forget about him against the Jets.

• Carson Wentz has a stress fracture in his back and is unlikely to play again this season, though the Eagles have yet to put him on IR. Nick Foles will start at the Rams.

• The Patriots have no one on the injury report, a stark contrast to their usual injury disclosures.

• Keenan Allen (hip) is week-to-week after getting hurt early in Thursday’s victory at Kansas City. The Chargers draw the nasty Baltimore defense in Week 16.