Week 15 injury report roundup

Week 15 of the 2019 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Ravens and it continues with 14 more games on Sunday, which means that the 28 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their final injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

With that housekeeping out of the way, here are all the injury reports for Sunday.

Texans at Titans

The Texans listed WR Will Fuller (hamstring), RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring) and LB Brennan Scarlett (achilles, shoulder) for the AFC South clash.

RB Derrick Henry (hamstring) said he’ll play on Sunday, but the Titans listed him as questionable. S Kenny Vaccaro (concussion) is also questionable while LB Daren Bates (shoulder), WR Adam Humphries (ankle) and CB Adoree' Jackson (foot) have been ruled out.

Patriots at Bengals

LB Ja'whaun Bentley (knee), DT Byron Cowart (concussion), WR Julian Edelman (knee, shoulder), C Ted Karras (knee), CB Jason McCourty (groin), WR Mohamed Sanu (ankle) and DT Danny Shelton (shoulder) make up this week’s questionable group for the Patriots.

WR A.J. Green (ankle) is out once again for the Bengals. DT Renell Wren (hip) is also out and CB Darqueze Dennard (illness) is considered questionable.

Seahawks at Panthers

The Seahawks will wait and see if DE Ezekiel Ansah (neck), DE Jadeveon Clowney (illness, core), CB Shaquill Griffin (hamstring) and TE Luke Willson (hamstring) can play after tagging them as questionable. LB Mychal Kendricks (hamstring) and RB Rashaad Penny (knee) have been ruled out.

Panthers LB Marquis Haynes (knee), T Greg Little (ankle) and TE Greg Olsen (concussion) are out this weekend. T Garrett McGhin (ankle) is listed as doubtful and LB Mario Addison (chest) is considered questionable.

Buccaneers at Lions

QB Jameis Winston (right thumb, knee) is listed as questionable, but Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said he’s starting on Sunday. DT Beau Allen (ankle), WR Mike Evans (hamstring) and LB Anthony Nelson (hamstring) are out while T Donovan Smith (ankle, knee) is likely to miss the game after being listed as doubtful. G Alex Cappa (elbow) joins Winston in the questionable group.

G Joe Dahl (back, knee), LB Jarrad Davis (ankle, knee), DT A'Shawn Robinson (shoulder), QB Matthew Stafford (hip, back) and T Rick Wagner (knee) are out for the Lions. DT John Atkins (illness), LB Christian Jones (shoulder) and RB Bo Scarbrough (ribs) are listed as questionable.

Bears at Packers

Bears TE Ben Braunecker (concussion), WR Taylor Gabriel (concussion), T Bobby Massie (ankle) and LB Danny Trevathan (elbow) have been ruled out this weekend. DT Roy Robertson-Harris (foot) and WR Javon Wims (knee) are listed as questionable.

TE Jimmy Graham (wrist, groin) and CB Kevin King (shoulder) are listed as questionable and are the only players on the Packers injury report.

Broncos at Chiefs

The Broncos won’t have DE Adam Gotsis (knee), T Ja'Wuan James (knee), G Ronald Leary (concussion), DE DeMarcus Walker (ankle) and WR Juwann Winfree (hamstring) this weekend. TE Noah Fant (hip, foot), DE Dre’Mont Jones (ankle) and LB Joseph Jones (back) make up the questionable group.

DE Frank Clark (illness, shoulder) and RB Damien Williams (rib, illness) are both questionable for the Chiefs. Cornerbacks Morris Claiborne (shoulder) and Rashad Fenton (hamstring) will not be in the lineup this weekend.

Dolphins at Giants

Wide receivers DeVante Parker and Albert Wilson are both listed as questionable with concussions for the Dolphins. DT Gerald Willis (hip) is out this weekend and RB Chandler Cox (shoulder) is not expected to play after being listed as doubtful.

TE Rhett Ellison (concussion), TE Evan Engram (foot), QB Daniel Jones (ankle) and G Kevin Zeitler (ankle, wrist) are out for the Giants.

Eagles at Washington

The Eagles won’t have T Lane Johnson (ankle) this Sunday. WR Nelson Agholor (knee), DE Derek Barnett (ankle), CB Ronald Darby (hip flexor) and RB Jordan Howard (shoulder) all got questionable tags.

Washington ruled out wide receivers Trey Quinn (concussion) and Paul Richardson (hamstring). CB Quinton Dunbar (hamstring), CB Fabian Moreau (hamstring), S Montae Nicholson (ankle), CB Josh Norman (illness) and G Brandon Scherff (elbow, shoulder) are listed as questionable.

Browns at Cardinals

T Christopher Hubbard (knee) and C J.C. Tretter (knee) are questionable to play for the Browns. S Eric Murray (knee) and DE Olivier Vernon (knee) have been ruled out.

The Cardinals listed WR Andy Isabella (shoulder), CB Kevin Peterson (shoulder), G Justin Pugh (back) and LB Joe Walker (ribs) as questionable.

Jaguars at Raiders

Jaguars WR D.J. Chark (ankle) is out and the only player on the team’s injury report this week.

RB Josh Jacobs (shoulder) is listed as questionable and said Friday that he plans to be in the Raiders lineup. WR Marcell Ateman (ribs), T Trenton Brown (pectoral), S Erik Harris (hamstring), LB Marquel Lee (toe), LB Kyle Wilber (ankle) and CB Daryl Worley (neck) are also listed as questionable. WR Hunter Renfrow (rib) remains out of the lineup.

Vikings at Chargers

WR Adam Thielen (hamstring) is off the Vikings injury report, but S Jayron Kearse (toe) and RB Alexander Mattison (ankle) have been ruled out. WR Olabisi Johnson (quadricep) and CB Xavier Rhodes (ankle) are listed as questionable.

Chargers LB Uchenna Nwosu (ankle) is listed as questionable.

Rams at Cowboys

TE Gerald Everett (knee) is out for the Rams and T Rob Havenstein (knee) is listed as questionable.

The Cowboys will play without LB Leighton Vander Esch (neck) again this week. WR Ventell Bryant (knee) and LB Sean Lee (pectoral, thigh) are listed as questionable.

Falcons at 49ers

The Falcons ruled out DE Allen Bailey (not injury related), G James Carpenter (concussion) and T Ty Sambrailo (hamstring) for this weekend. CB Isaiah Oliver (shoulder) is listed as questionable.

The 49ers will be down six defensive players. DE Dee Ford (quadricep, hamstring), DT D.J. Jones (ankle), CB Richard Sherman (hamstring), S Jaquiski Tartt (ribs), DT Jullian Taylor (elbow) and CB K'Waun Williams (concussion) have all been ruled out.

Bills at Steelers

T Ty Nsekhe (ankle) won’t play for the Bills. G Jon Feliciano (illness) and DT Corey Liuget (knee) drew questionable tags for Sunday night.

The Steelers may get RB James Conner (shoulder) back after listing him as questionable, but TE Vance McDonald (concussion) and WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) have been ruled out.