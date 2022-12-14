How Week 15 game vs. Raiders impacts Patriots' chances of making playoffs

How Week 15 game vs. Raiders impacts Pats' chances of making playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots desperately needed to beat the Arizona Cardinals in Monday night's Week 14 game, and by accomplishing that objective the Pats jumped into the AFC's third wild card playoff spot as the No. 7 seed.

But the Patriots' work is far from done.

New England has a very tough schedule remaining, and its only "likely win" -- if we can even call it that -- is Sunday's Week 15 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders on the road.

The Raiders are 5-8 with a poor defense and an unproven coaching staff led by former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Las Vegas has blown many leads this season and has often failed to win close games (3-7 record in matchups decided by one score).

How will Sunday's game in Las Vegas impact the Patriots' chances of reaching the playoffs in back-to-back seasons? Here are the playoff odds related to each of the three possible outcomes, via FiveThirtyEight's predictive model.

The Patriots control their own destiny in the race for a wild card spot in the AFC, and a victory over the Raiders gives them a 59 percent chance of securing a postseason berth, per FiveThirtyEight.

The real challenge comes over the last three games. The Patriots host the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16, they host the Miami Dolphins in Week 17 and then travel to Buffalo to play the first-place Bills in the Week 18 finale. The Bengals and Bills are two of the three-best teams in the conference. The Bengals, Dolphins and Bills have a combined record of 27-12 entering Week 15.

Oddsmakers like the Patriots' chances of beating the Raiders. New England is a 1-point road favorite right now, and Bill Belichick's team has won six consecutive games versus the Raiders. The last time the Patriots lost to the Raiders was in 2002.

The Patriots are very much in the playoff race going into Week 15, but a loss to the Raiders could end up being a setback too severe to overcome given their brutal schedule over the final three weeks.